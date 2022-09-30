ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, MT

Red Lodge football working hard for each other, hope to make late-season run

RED LODGE- Red Lodge Football got a shutout win over Colstrip last Friday, and the Rams hope they can build on that win as they look to climb up the Eastern B standings . The 55-0 drubbing was the Rams second win of the season after they also beat Big Timber earlier on in the year. At 2-4, Red Lodge is tied for third in the division.
RED LODGE, MT
Zuleta leads charge for Rocky women's golf in Battlin' Bears Invite win

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's women's and men's golf teams finished first and second, respectively, at the Battlin' Bears Invite on Tuesday at Yegen Golf Club. The performance was highlighted by a women's individual win from sophomore golfer Valentina Zuleta, who shot a 142 total — an even-par score — over two rounds for her third tournament title of the season. The Battlin' Bears' women's team as a whole finished 21 strokes ahead of runner-up North Idaho College.
BILLINGS, MT
George Tribble Jr. answering the call for Rocky at quarterback

BILLINGS- George Tribble Jr. is answering the call for the Battlin' Bears under center. In his two starts in place for Nate Dick, Tribble Jr. has gone 2-0 with wins over MSU-Northern and Montana Western, vaulting Rocky up to #17 in the national rankings. Rocky has won three in a row overall and are currently second in the Frontier Conference .
BILLINGS, MT
New Flashing Crosswalk on Montana Ave. And N. 25th St.

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Efforts to improve safety are happening all around the Magic City. One organization is hoping to increase the walkability of Downtown Billings with a new crosswalk. Thanks to the first of several initiatives from the Historic Montana Ave. Association, or HMAA, a new crosswalk was installed last...
BILLINGS, MT
Red Lodge Fire Rescue teaches EMT training for high school students

BILLINGS, Mont. - Red Lodge Fire Rescue has spent the last few years teaching courses in emergency medical technician training for high school seniors as an elective course. "We're creating this pool of students that could pursue becoming an EMT," said Torsten Prahl, the Assistant Chief of Red Lodge Fire Rescue. "Montana is experiencing issues with departments having EMTs on staff and having volunteers in general."
RED LODGE, MT
Police respond to shooting at Stewart Park in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Multiple people dialed 9-1-1 after hearing gunshots at Stewart Park in Billings around 7:19 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter a 32-year-old man was located nearby with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. BPD said the 28-year-old suspect was located and arrested.
BILLINGS, MT
New Information for Friday night's 15 car train derailment

BILLINGS, Mont. --South River Road near the derailment is still closed off until further notice. Maggie Karas, Disaster and Emergency Services Public Information Officer for Carbon County says, the remaining train cars were moved off the railway and the east bound path is now clear. Karas says, as of 5pm...
CARBON COUNTY, MT
'If an addict could do it by themselves, they would:' Billings man sharing story of brother's fentanyl overdose death in hopes of helping others

BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings man, who lost his younger brother to a fentanyl overdose, is now trying to raise awareness and help others. Billings resident Glenn Wells said his brother Erik Paternel was a lovable 6'6 "giant." Erik was a proud father of young twins. He liked to fish and work with his hands doing construction. Erik was also addicted to meth.
BILLINGS, MT
Bridger train car derailment update

Bridger, MT.- Friday evening, fifteen train cars were derailed in East Bridger, causing hazardous materials to spill and prompting local authorities to recommend that nearby residents evacuate. Since the derailment, over sixty personals of varying agencies have been working to remove damaged cars and their contents. During the derailment, some...
BRIDGER, MT
Billings Clinic offers program for medical and financial assistance

BILLINGS, MT- Billings Clinic is offering a program designed to help patients with medical costs and potential treatment. The Medication Assistance Program is made to offer assistance to anyone, whether they have medical insurance or not. "Patients don't always advocate for themselves and it's really important that they do," said...
BILLINGS, MT

