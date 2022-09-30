ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

VIDEO: Millikan vs. Long Beach Poly, Girls’ Volleyball

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school...
PHOTOS: Wilson vs. Millikan, Girls’ Golf

The562’s coverage of Long Beach golf for the 2023 season is sponsored from Dan and Desiree Gooch. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009.
STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Volleyball, Week 6

St. Anthony at Saint Joseph (6 p.m.) All matches scheduled to start between 5-5:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
STANDINGS: Moore League Boys’ Water Polo

The562’s coverage of boys’ water polo is sponsored by Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. Here is how the local boys’ water polo teams stand after the start of the Moore League schedule. Long Beach Poly is currently ranked No. 9 in Division 2. Cabrillo is No. 3...
Long Beach High School Football CalPreps Rankings, Week Eight

With the new playoff format last year, the number question we got at every practice we went to was about playoff divisions. With that in mind we’re going to track where teams stand each week in the CalPreps rankings, which are used to determine the CIF Southern Section’s playoff divisions at the end of the year.
Lakewood Unveils Renovated Gym

The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. After seven months of renovation, Lakewood High unveiled the much-improved Tim Sweeney Gymnasium last weekend, as it opened its doors for the first time for the Steve Lewis Volleyfest. The gym got a brand new floor,...
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

