wcn247.com
'Forever chemicals' in deer, fish challenge hunters, tourism
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer. The discovery is prompting health advisories in parts of the country where hunting and fishing are ways of life and key pieces of the economy. Authorities have detected the high levels of PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in deer in several states, including Michigan and Maine. PFAS chemicals are industrial compounds used in numerous products, such as cookware and clothing. They are sometimes called “forever chemicals” for their persistence in the environment. The discovery of PFAS in animals hunted for sport and food represents a new challenge.
wcn247.com
Donations jump for Georgia GOP's Kemp, Warnock stays strong
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sharply accelerated his fundraising over the summer, taking in $28.7 million in a three-month period. That's more than the $22.4 million the Republican raised in his entire run against Democrat Stacey Abrams in 2018. The Republican on Wednesday announced his fundraising numbers through Sept. 30 as he seeks to keep pace with Abrams. Kemp and his associated leadership committee had $15.4 million in cash left. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock reported raising $26.3 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30. He’s now raised about $90 million for his reelection campaign. No numbers have yet been reported for Abrams or Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker.
wcn247.com
California water agencies offer Colorado River savings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water agencies that rely on the parched Colorado River say they're willing to cut their use by about one-tenth. The four agencies laid out their proposal in a Wednesday letter the U.S. Department of the Interior. It marks the first time the agencies are publicly saying what they'd be willing to give up since the federal government called for reductions this summer. The river provides about one-third of Southern California's urban water supply and its the only source of water for farms in the Imperial Valley. California is entitled to the most water and is the last to lose in times of shortage.
wcn247.com
Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester's unmasking
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. Columbia Police said Monday that 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest in the case on Sept. 15. Police say, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family before he left, and that they haven’t heard from him since. Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them.
wcn247.com
Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas death row inmate whose case clarified the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide has been executed, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez was executed Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was convicted in the 2004 killing of 46-year-old Pablo Castro, a convenience store clerk, in Corpus Christi. Ramirez had challenged Texas prison rules that prevented his pastor from touching him or praying aloud during his execution. In March, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Ramirez. In April, the top prosecutor in the case tried to stop the execution, calling the death penalty “unethical.” The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals declined to even consider the prosecutor’s request.
wcn247.com
Maryland governor to testify at former aide's trial
BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will be called as a witness in the federal fraud trial of his former chief of staff, Roy McGrath, a rarity for a sitting governor. The Daily Record reports that the disclosure is part of a joint filing of proposed questions for prospective jurors. McGrath faces an eight-count federal indictment. Charges include wire fraud, including securing a $233,648 severance payment equal to one year of salary as the head of Maryland Environmental Service. He also faces fraud and embezzlement charges connected to roughly $170,000 in expenses. McGrath has pleaded not guilty. His trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 24.
wcn247.com
Michigan board approves $400 million to advance EV batteries
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has approved $400 million in incentives for two electric vehicle battery factories. The plants will cost an estimated $4 billion and bring 4,500 jobs to the state. Now lawmakers must approve the incentives that would come from a fund Michigan created to help land major business expansions. Energy-storage company Our Next Energy plans its $1.6 billion factory in a township outside Detroit. The Chinese manufacturer Gotion plans a $2.4 billion plant in Big Rapids in northern Michigan. President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act requires batteries to be made in the USA for electric vehicles to qualify for a federal tax credit of up to $7,500.
wcn247.com
Homeless 'good Samaritan' gets probation in gas money scam
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A Philadelphia man who pleaded guilty to conspiring with a New Jersey couple on a bogus feel-good story that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years’ probation. Thirty-nine-year-old Johnny Bobbitt Jr. earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy and was also ordered Monday to pay $25,000 in restitution. Prosecutors said Bobbitt aided Mark D’Amico and Katelyn McClure in a 2017 tale about the homeless veteran giving his last $20 to help McClure when her car ran out of gas. D’Amico was sentenced to five years in state prison and McClure to a year on federal charges. Both have been ordered to fully reimburse GoFundMe.
wcn247.com
Republican LePage says he would veto 15-week abortion ban
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Former Gov. Paul LePage says he’d veto a bill banning abortions at 15 weeks — news that's disappointing to anti-abortion groups. The Republican who's seeking his old job back provided the answer during a labored exchange Tuesday evening in the first debate with Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and independent Sam Hunkler. Karen Vachon, executive director of Maine Right to Life, said it's disturbing that the governor doesn't support a 15-week limit on abortions. LePage said he supports current state law that bans abortions after a fetus becomes viable outside the womb, at roughly 24 weeks.
