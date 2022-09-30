SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water agencies that rely on the parched Colorado River say they're willing to cut their use by about one-tenth. The four agencies laid out their proposal in a Wednesday letter the U.S. Department of the Interior. It marks the first time the agencies are publicly saying what they'd be willing to give up since the federal government called for reductions this summer. The river provides about one-third of Southern California's urban water supply and its the only source of water for farms in the Imperial Valley. California is entitled to the most water and is the last to lose in times of shortage.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO