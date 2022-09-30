Read full article on original website
Parachute just launched a timeless living room collection, and it’s as good as we had hoped
Parachute is known for its bedding and mattresses, sure, but now it’s coming for the rest of our rooms as well: The brand just launched its first living room furniture collection, and it’s just as gorgeous as the Parachute goods we know and love. Think California modern meets timeless Danish mid century lines, and you’ve got a good idea of the aesthetics ahead.
I Went on a Nordstrom Deep Dive—29 Epic Fall Shoes I'm Staring At Right Now
If you're already planning ahead for what you'll be wearing for fall, I've curated a list of cool finds to add to your cart for the upcoming season, specifically in the shoe department. For this edit, I headed straight to Nordstrom—a destination for everything from designer investment buys to great pieces at an affordable price point. With quite literally tens of thousands of shoes on the retailer's website, I sifted through all of the pieces to bring you the key items I'm eyeing for the upcoming season.
Abigail Ahern’s new collection of window dressings with Hillarys is just how we want to decorate now
Whether your scheme is maximalist, minimalist, colourful or pared-back, there’s nothing like finding the perfect window attire to give a space that sense of completeness. Picking the right blinds or curtains can pull your look together or provide a jump-off point to guide the entire design direction of your room. Just ask influential tastemaker and pioneer of the dark inky palette, Abigail Ahern.
I'm an NYC-Based Fashion Editor—These 33 Chic Items Are on My Wish List
I have said so many times that I love summer, but for some reason, I am more excited for fall this year than normal. I can't wait to wear jackets, boots, hats, and sweaters; to drink mulled wine and hot toddies; to pretend to watch football at sports bars on Sundays with friends; for getaways to Upstate New York; to see the leaves change in Central Park… I just can't wait. The fall is my favorite time to be in New York City, and it's the best time to show off your best outfits. Everyone is back from summers in the Hamptons and travels across the globe, and the city feels like it's at its most lively. With the new season arriving, I have, of course, been doing some shopping for everything from cozy knits to wear from the office to the weekend to a great new pair of leather pants for nights out when it starts to get cooler. I found so many great things on Nordstrom, Shopbop, Mango, and Urban Outfitters, so it's going to be hard to narrow down what is actually making its way into my closet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Leave It to Nordstrom Rack to Carry All My Favorite Beauty Essentials
It's no secret that editors get sent an overwhelming amount of beauty products to test every year. It's a perk of the job (one that my mom often reaps the benefits of). Over the years, I've come across some favorites that I continue to purchase on repeat, including Charlotte Tilbury's iconic lipsticks, Lancôme's extra-lengthening mascara, and the game-changing cleansing balm that made me say goodbye to harsh makeup wipes forever. While I normally shop for clothing at Nordstrom Rack, its beauty section has all the buzzy products to look out for. Keep reading to shop my discounted beauty essentials (plus a few discovery sets for the indecisive shopper).
I'm an interior designer. Here are 10 things in your living room you should get rid of.
As an expert on decorating, I think homeowners should move on from busy letter art, DVD-collection displays, heavy curtains, and all-gray aesthetics.
We Work in Fashion—These Fall Shoes and Bags Will Define the Season
Style inspiration can come from many sources, but we often like to turn to creatives who have a finger on the industry's pulse. We'll tap people who work in all facets of the fashion industry to learn about trending items from different points of view. And that's what you're going to find below.
12 Popular Curtain Tops: A Guide to Understanding Different Styles
Curtain tops are a distinguishing characteristic of various curtain styles. From structured pleats to industrial grommets, there are such varied designs that you can choose from. Curtain tops have a significant impact on the style of the room, but you shouldn’t feel confined by this. It is important to...
I Spotted These 4 Cool Décor Trends at the Pinterest-Famous NYC Home
When I received an invitation to enter the home of Athena Calderone, I immediately gasped. If you're not up to date with the interior design side of Instagram, allow me to explain who that is. Going by the social media nickname of @eyeswoon. Calderone has renovated and decorated her Brooklyn home into a picture-perfect destination. Her images have been reposted over and over again by design inspiration accounts, so, therefore, I'd call her space "viral."
I'm a Denim Girl, But These Fall Trousers Are Making Me Rethink Everything
I've always been a jeans girl—I grew up in Southern California and denim has basically been glued to my legs since I could walk. Frankie B and True Religion dominated my formative years during the designer jeans boom of the early '00s, and although the brands and silhouettes have changed since then, the hold denim has on me hasn't. Up until now I've built my outfits around the assumption that the foundation will be a pair of jeans, but something's shifted in my sartorial brain and suddenly trousers are the only thing I want to wear.
Cut a Rug With These Fabulous Rugs on Sale Now at Wayfair — Up to 85% Off
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. A good rug can make or break your home’s aesthetic. Carpets may be low down on the ground, but they’re pretty high up on our list of interior design priorities. Just like a painting or a centerpiece, rugs […]
Experts' five ways to banish fruit flies from your home
With so many fruit fly infestations reported in households across the UK, people are being urged to follow some simple steps to get rid of them for good. The experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk are offering five hacks to help catch fruit flies and prevent others from festering indoors. Although fruit flies...
30 New Fashion and Beauty Items I'll Be Telling Everyone About This Fall
It's inevitable that I'm most inclined to shop at the start of a new season. There's just so much new stuff, and it's likely that I just cleaned out my drawers and closet for a fresh start going into the changing season. So it's time to replenish. And I don't mean just fashion items—my beauty-product collection is also getting an overhaul for fall, so I'm sharing those items on my wish list as well.
I Find the Chicest Elevated Basics at Vince—These 7 Items Are My Fall Staples
Welcome to The Great Try-On. We're gearing up for fall, and that includes freshening up our wardrobes with some new pieces. We got to try on some of the best fall pieces from some of your favorite brands and documented it all from our at-home dressing rooms so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We hope that our photos and candid reviews will help you shop for fall wardrobe builders and trend-forward pieces that you'll wear over and over this season and beyond.
Goodbye, Skinnies—Hello, Flares: 30 Pairs I'm Shopping as We Speak
Every year when fall rolls around, a switch unconsciously flips in my head, transferring my every waking thought from dresses, miniskirts, and shorts to trousers—period. From September until April, if I'm not wearing jeans, you can bet big money that I'm in some sort of trousers, be it a wide-leg style or a more fitted one. This season, though, my options are looking a little less broad and a lot more focused on one particular style of pants: flares.
I Tried On the J.Crew Pieces That Are About to Be Everywhere in Fall—See My Pics
Welcome to The Great Try-On. We're gearing up for fall, and that includes freshening up our wardrobes with some new pieces. We got to try on some of the best fall pieces from some of your favorite brands and documented it all from our at-home dressing rooms so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We hope that our photos and candid reviews will help you shop for fall wardrobe builders and trend-forward pieces that you'll wear over and over this season and beyond.
3 Effortless Ways to Wear Fall's Biggest Boot Trend
For even the most change-resistant among us, fall is a season that represents new beginnings, especially where our wardrobes are concerned. Add a new job and a new city into the mix, and you’ll find that pulling together new-season magic takes a bit of extra effort and careful calculation.
The Iconic Investment Pieces You'll Want to Wear Forever
When it comes to jewelry, nothing says iconic quite like Cartier. The brand has been around since the 1800s, and its gorgeous designs continue to be coveted over the decades. This is especially true of Cartier's most iconic collections, a curation that represents creativity and style of the past, present, and future, so every piece is truly timeless. Iconic, no? I recently styled them at our fall Who What Wear Collection shoot and got to experience the magic firsthand. Together, the pieces turned even the most understated looks into something truly timeless. Prepare to be inspired.
It's Time to Switch It Up—These 5 Fall Aesthetics Have Inspired Me
I'm all about switching up your aesthetic. A lot of the time when people ask me to describe my style, I struggle to answer since I so often let my mood dictate what I am going to wear that day. If I'm feeling a little edgier, I may go for something all-black or leather. Sometimes, though, I feel like dressing super flirty with pretty detailing. Other times I want to look like a '90s supermodel running around New York. As you can see, I can be a little all over the map. But I think that's okay—your personal style is all about expressing yourself and using fashion to show how you want the world to see you that day, and for me, that's not the same thing every day. Other people can find a certain aesthetic and completely commit to it, and I say to those people, "I'm impressed."
West Elm's super-long and plush faux fur throw blankets feel like a warm hug — and they’re on sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. A faux fur throw blanket is the perfect...
