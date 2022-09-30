ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Angels keep Phil Nevin as manager for 2023 on 1-year deal

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have hired Phil Nevin as manager for the 2023 season, removing his interim title and giving him a one-year contract Wednesday before the final game of the regular season. The Angels will miss the playoffs for an eighth straight year. Nevin...
MLB
Citrus County Chronicle

Kershaw, Dodgers beat Rockies 6-1 for 111th victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers finished with their 111th victory to become the National League's winningest team in more than a century, and Clayton Kershaw tuned up for the postseason with nine strikeouts in beating the Colorado Rockies 6-1 Wednesday. Trea Turner hit a tiebreaking three-run...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Arraez wins AL batting title, Twins beat White Sox 10-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Arraez won the AL batting title, hitting a third-inning double after walking twice to finish the season at .316, and the Minnesota Twins rolled to a 10-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Arraez was all but assured of topping the Yankees' Aaron...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Citrus County Chronicle

Rojas, Carroll HR, D-Backs win; Brews' Burnes tops NL in Ks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Josh Rojas and Corbin Carroll hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 Wednesday to close out the season. Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes crossed the 200-inning threshold for the first time. The reigning NL Cy Young winner...
PHOENIX, AZ
Citrus County Chronicle

Orioles split twinbill with Toronto to cap 31-game rise

BALTIMORE (AP) — As the Toronto Blue Jays casually celebrated their victory on the field, the fans at Camden Yards weren't quite done with Baltimore's feel-good season. They gave the Orioles a standing ovation, and eventually the players came out of the dugout to acknowledge it.
BALTIMORE, MD
Citrus County Chronicle

Pujols sits as Cards finish season with 5-3 loss to Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The chants for Albert Pujols began in earnest in the eighth inning, with most of the red-clad fans inside PNC Park yearning for one last regular season at bat for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol heard them. And ignored them.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Ramirez, Civale lead surging Guardians past Royals 9-2

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Cleveland opens the wild-card round against Tampa Bay on Friday...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Vargas
Citrus County Chronicle

Severino 7 no-hit innings vs Texas Jung gets hit in 8th

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino pitched seven no-hit innings against the Texas on Monday night, and rookie Josh Jung got the Rangers' first hit with a one-out single in the eighth off Miguel Castro. In the same game slugging teammate Aaron Judge is looking...
MLB
Citrus County Chronicle

Fan who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd HR offered $2M for ball

The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge's American League-record 62nd home run. JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge's milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied.
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy