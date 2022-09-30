Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Angels keep Phil Nevin as manager for 2023 on 1-year deal
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have hired Phil Nevin as manager for the 2023 season, removing his interim title and giving him a one-year contract Wednesday before the final game of the regular season. The Angels will miss the playoffs for an eighth straight year. Nevin...
Citrus County Chronicle
Kershaw, Dodgers beat Rockies 6-1 for 111th victory
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers finished with their 111th victory to become the National League's winningest team in more than a century, and Clayton Kershaw tuned up for the postseason with nine strikeouts in beating the Colorado Rockies 6-1 Wednesday. Trea Turner hit a tiebreaking three-run...
Mets' Jeff McNeil edges out Dodgers' Freddie Freeman to win 2022 NL batting title
A year removed from the worst statistical season of his career, New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil clinched the National League batting title Wednesday, on the final date of the 2022 regular season. McNeil edged out Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman for the batting title. McNeil finished...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arraez wins AL batting title, Twins beat White Sox 10-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Arraez won the AL batting title, hitting a third-inning double after walking twice to finish the season at .316, and the Minnesota Twins rolled to a 10-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Arraez was all but assured of topping the Yankees' Aaron...
Citrus County Chronicle
Rojas, Carroll HR, D-Backs win; Brews' Burnes tops NL in Ks
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Josh Rojas and Corbin Carroll hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 Wednesday to close out the season. Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes crossed the 200-inning threshold for the first time. The reigning NL Cy Young winner...
Citrus County Chronicle
Orioles split twinbill with Toronto to cap 31-game rise
BALTIMORE (AP) — As the Toronto Blue Jays casually celebrated their victory on the field, the fans at Camden Yards weren't quite done with Baltimore's feel-good season. They gave the Orioles a standing ovation, and eventually the players came out of the dugout to acknowledge it.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pujols sits as Cards finish season with 5-3 loss to Pirates
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The chants for Albert Pujols began in earnest in the eighth inning, with most of the red-clad fans inside PNC Park yearning for one last regular season at bat for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol heard them. And ignored them.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ramirez, Civale lead surging Guardians past Royals 9-2
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Cleveland opens the wild-card round against Tampa Bay on Friday...
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is drawing to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB playoffs.
Citrus County Chronicle
Severino 7 no-hit innings vs Texas Jung gets hit in 8th
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino pitched seven no-hit innings against the Texas on Monday night, and rookie Josh Jung got the Rangers' first hit with a one-out single in the eighth off Miguel Castro. In the same game slugging teammate Aaron Judge is looking...
Citrus County Chronicle
Fan who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd HR offered $2M for ball
The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge's American League-record 62nd home run. JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge's milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied.
