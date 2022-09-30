Read full article on original website
Angels keep Phil Nevin as manager for 2023 on 1-year deal
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have hired Phil Nevin as manager for the 2023 season, removing his interim title and giving him a one-year contract Wednesday before the final game of the regular season. The Angels will miss the playoffs for an eighth straight year. Nevin...
Orioles split twinbill with Toronto to cap 31-game rise
BALTIMORE (AP) — As the Toronto Blue Jays casually celebrated their victory on the field, the fans at Camden Yards weren't quite done with Baltimore's feel-good season. They gave the Orioles a standing ovation, and eventually the players came out of the dugout to acknowledge it.
Mets' Jeff McNeil edges out Dodgers' Freddie Freeman to win 2022 NL batting title
A year removed from the worst statistical season of his career, New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil clinched the National League batting title Wednesday, on the final date of the 2022 regular season. McNeil edged out Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman for the batting title. McNeil finished...
Yankees lose finale in Texas without Judge, end with 99 Ws
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The New York Yankees settled for 99 wins in the regular season, and the American League record 62 home runs for slugger Aaron Judge. Their focus has already shifted to trying to win their 28th World Series title, and first since 2009.
Arraez, McNeil win batting titles, Judge misses Triple Crown
NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota’s Luis Arraez got a Louis Vuitton roller bag from Carlos Correa. The New York Mets' Jeff McNeil is being gifted a car by Francisco Lindor. Winning batting titles on the final day of the season was rewarding.
Ramirez, Civale lead surging Guardians past Royals 9-2
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Cleveland opens the wild-card round against Tampa Bay on Friday...
Pujols sits as Cards finish season with 5-3 loss to Pirates
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The chants for Albert Pujols began in earnest in the eighth inning, with most of the red-clad fans inside PNC Park yearning for one last regular season at bat for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol heard them. And ignored them.
Rojas, Carroll HR, D-Backs win; Brews' Burnes tops NL in Ks
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Josh Rojas and Corbin Carroll hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 Wednesday to close out the season. Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes crossed the 200-inning threshold for the first time. The reigning NL Cy Young winner...
Fan who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd HR offered $2M for ball
The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge's American League-record 62nd home run. JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge's milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied.
Protester subdued by Rams' Wagner files police report
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A protester who ran onto the field during the San Francisco 49ers' Monday night home game against the Rams has filed a police report after being subdued by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner. Santa Clara Police Department Lt. Cuong Phan confirmed to The Associated...
Rams' Stafford battling through 16 sacks, TD pass drought
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford has been one of the NFL's most-durable quarterbacks over the past dozen years of his career despite getting sacked a whopping 444 times over his 14 seasons in the league. The past 16 sacks have happened in the Los Angeles Rams' first...
