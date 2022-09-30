ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathedral City, CA

Cathedral City Police Union launches campaign against re-election of Councilmember Ernesto Gutierrez

By Samantha Lomibao
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WJAtS_0iGDW8Gr00

The Cathedral City Police Officers’ Association is urging voters to not re-elect Ernesto Gutierrez to city council this November, citing a lack of support.

Gutierrez has been on city council since 2018 and is currently serving as mayor .

“Obviously we do as we’re told. We don’t want to be insubordinate, but in the back of our hearts and our minds we’re like this is not the right way to go about it,” said Jesse Borrego, President of Cathedral City Police Officers’ Association.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gpgqk_0iGDW8Gr00

Boreggo told News Channel 3 concerns over the mayor’s actions picked up about a year ago. When Gutierrez first ran for city council, he was backed by the police department.

“We just feel like we need somebody that’s new in there, somebody that actually support the police department... and just doesn’t put this work on us that we feel is just like not good for the city," Borrego explained, "We feel like it’s more of a personal agenda for him rather than what’s better for the residents for the districts he looks over.”

After speaking with Mayor Gutierrez, he tells us he’s shocked to hear about this campaign against him. He says he’s a big supporter of the police force and believes the problem is coming from management.

The union plans launching the full campaign against him, which will include a billboard on date palm and 30th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P5TNi_0iGDW8Gr00

“It’s management, upper management is what has a thing against me. Some of our police department management, including our chief, do not like to be held accountable for what’s going on," Gutierrez explained, "I have a boss. My boss is my residents, now I'm doing what they want to be done. They want to make sure I hold every department accountable for their actions. If upper management and out chief doesn't like it, too bad I'm going to continue having to do what I have to do."

Last month, Gutierrez and Cathedral City police butt heads during a city council meeting. When Gutierrez called out officers working as homeless liaisons. “I have heard some comments that our 2 officers actually don’t spend the whole time out in the field and that they actually spend a lot of time in the office just goofing off,” Gutierrez said during the August 10th city council meeting.

Borrego said it felt like a jab at the police department's dedication and hard work. “These guys, it’s a 2 man team and they’re very very busy obviously. We have a really huge homeless population in our city and they’re constantly working every single day trying to get housing and resources for those people. So for him to say those things it was just disheartening to them, to us and for all the hard work that we do.”

While Gutierrez said it was nothing personal against the officers, but he felt that no progress was being made. “After the council meeting, I spoke with several business owners and they thanked me because the police officers were actually taking care of issues. They were actually out there talking to homeless people and taking care of issues. They were patrolling more, they were out in the streets, all it takes is being out in the streets that’s it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BlV1X_0iGDW8Gr00

Gutierrez said despite what’s being said about him, he will continue to work for the city and its residents. “I’m not gonna stop, I’m going to continue to do what my constituents and residents want. I’m also a resident and that’s what I want.”

As for the police union, they hope there will be someone else in his place. “We just want somebody that’s a better leader. Someone that can partner with us on city council and just make the city better," Borrego said.

The post Cathedral City Police Union launches campaign against re-election of Councilmember Ernesto Gutierrez appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Meet the Candidates: Cathedral City council election

The General Election is a little more than a month away on Nov. 8. News Channel 3 is taking an in-depth look at the candidates running for Cathedral City council. This year's candidates include: District 3 Mark Carnevale District 4 Ernesto GutierrezDavid KoslowRick Saldivar District 5 Raymond Gregory  Treasurer Greg Jackson Carnevale, Gregory, and Jackson The post Meet the Candidates: Cathedral City council election appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local resident becomes first transgender person appointed to CA’s Board of Barbering and Cometology

A Palm Springs man is now the first transgender person to serve on the state's Board of Barbering and Cosmetology.  Jacob Rostovsky is also the CEO of Queer Works, a local non-profit that provides mental health and housing services to the LGBTQ community. He was appointed to the position by Governor Gavin Newsom. On Thursday, he was The post Local resident becomes first transgender person appointed to CA’s Board of Barbering and Cometology appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

How local school districts protect online data after ransomware attack on LAUSD

Hackers released stolen data in a cyberattack against the Los Angeles Unified School Saturday. In light of LAUSD's cyberattack, how are local school districts protecting their online data? Palm Springs Unified School District has a Division of Education Technology Information Services. It offers a resource page with educational security tips for the school year. Covering The post How local school districts protect online data after ransomware attack on LAUSD appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A man is arrested at a house party in DHS

A man is arrested after a house party turns violent in Desert Hot Springs. At 10:47 p.m. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence at 66500 El Serape Trail, an unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs. Authorities say there were lots of intoxicated people at a birthday party at the location. Two people reportedly The post A man is arrested at a house party in DHS appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cathedral City, CA
Government
City
Cathedral City, CA
Local
California Government
KESQ News Channel 3

In-depth look at multi-million dollar race for the newly created 41st Congressional District

One of the races to watch here in the valley is the 41st Congressional District. The newly created district includes a number of west and mid-valley cities -- and is being targeted by both parties making it a multi-million dollar race. Both candidates are confident going into the final stretch and both are well funded. The post In-depth look at multi-million dollar race for the newly created 41st Congressional District appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nypressnews.com

Another ‘sanctuary city’ abortion ban dies in California after attorney general’s warning

After California’s attorney general warned Temecula against passing a local abortion ban, the City Council in a heated meeting Tuesday voted not to pursue the measure. The council voted 4 to 1 not to include the antiabortion resolution on a future council agenda. Councilwoman Jessica Alexander, who had proposed the resolution to declare Temecula “a sanctuary city for Temecula’s unborn,” was the only vote in favor.
recordgazette.net

County supervisor’s contractor’s license is revoked by state

County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt has filed a notice of defense for a hearing in order to defend his contractor’s license after the state’s Department of Consumer Affairs issued an order to revoke the license of the former Calimesa-based Champ-agne Pools & Electrical Inc., which was initially issued back in July 1986 and set to expire June 30, 2022.
CALIMESA, CA
police1.com

Calif. county’s war on fentanyl dealers gaining attention

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A partnership between the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office to prosecute suspected drug dealers for murder in fentanyl-related deaths is gaining attention statewide. Sheriff Chad Bianco, whose investigators have arrested 22 people in connection with fentanyl-related deaths since the county...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Borrego
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: jury visits crime scenes

In the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs nearly four years ago, the jury was brought on-location to the scene of the crimes Monday. News Channel 3's cameras were denied by the judge to film witness testimony. Larin Garcia's first trial ended earlier this year with The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: jury visits crime scenes appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Report: Moves to repair RivCo’s Child Welfare Agency in progress

Measures to improve operations within the Riverside County Child Services Department, where cases of neglect and abuse have fallen through the cracks, are being applied, but fixes will take time, according to a report the Board of Supervisors will review Tuesday.   The Executive Office completed an analysis of the 19-member Civil Grand Jury's report from The post Report: Moves to repair RivCo’s Child Welfare Agency in progress appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Leaders preview Coachella Valley’s economic future at ‘All Valley Mayors, County and Tribal Chairperson Luncheon’

Leaders throughout the Coachella Valley gathered at Monday's 'All Valley Mayors, County and Tribal Chairperson Luncheon' to discuss issues impacting the region. All nine valley mayors, along with the County Supervisor and two Tribal Chair leaders attended the luncheon. Each panelist was given five minutes to discuss key issues in their city. Both Indio and The post Leaders preview Coachella Valley’s economic future at ‘All Valley Mayors, County and Tribal Chairperson Luncheon’ appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#City Council#Election Local
KESQ News Channel 3

SoCal Planned Parenthood hosts ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ rally to guarantee abortion rights in state constitution

Proposition 1 will be on your ballot this year. It will decide whether or not to put the right to an abortion and contraception into the state constitution. And it's not just a ballot question, it's also a campaign issue for local candidates.  Pro-choice advocates held a rally in Palm Desert to support Prop 1's passage. Supporters included The post SoCal Planned Parenthood hosts ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ rally to guarantee abortion rights in state constitution appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Voice of San Diego

Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery

Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
ESCONDIDO, CA
foxla.com

Advocacy group helps catch alleged child predator in Perris

PERRIS, Calif. - One man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly arranging for what he thought was sex with a child, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Louis Lockard was arrested Friday. According to deputies, Lockard was in communication with an advocacy group called the CC Unit. Members...
PERRIS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man sentenced for stealing power tools and resisting arrest

A 45-year-old man who allegedly stole power tools and led deputies on a foot pursuit in La Quinta pleaded guilty to charges and was immediately sentenced to 24 days in county jail. Jose Manuel Alvarez of Indio was charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of shoplifting a value of $950 or under and resisting The post Man sentenced for stealing power tools and resisting arrest appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
KESQ News Channel 3

Parklet permits discussion to be continued for another day

The discussion of continuing the use of parklet permits by Palm Springs City Council was continued for another day after council members wished to see amendments to the program. During a city council meeting on Thursday, council members discussed their concerns with some of the program's elements. A few of these concerns centered around restaurants The post Parklet permits discussion to be continued for another day appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs City Council to discuss short-term vacation rental recommendations Thursday

The Palm Springs City Council will review and discuss recommendations from a work group on Thursday regarding short term vacation rental policy. On March 29, 2022, the City Council held a Special Study Session to discuss the state of vacation rentals in the City. A comprehensive report was presented to Council outlining various data metrics The post Palm Springs City Council to discuss short-term vacation rental recommendations Thursday appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman to Stand Trial for Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Ex-Boyfriend

A 25-year-old Moreno Valley woman accused of fatally stabbing her ex-boyfriend during an argument in his car was ordered Friday to stand trial on a murder charge. Brittany Yvonne Juarez is accused of killing 25-year-old Robert Emilio Minjares of Moreno Valley last year. Following a preliminary hearing at the Riverside...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy