Orange Leader
Sheriff: “Gut wrenching” to respond to drowning death of 20-year-old woman
A 20-year-old local woman who died after being pulled from a pool at a home is reportedly the daughter of a Southeast Texas first responder. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a first responder or a citizen we serve,” said Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney. “We have family ourselves and it’s gut wrenching, especially when it’s a small child or young person.”
kogt.com
Newton Co. Report Includes Shots Fired
Calls To Services (September 26 to October 2, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered seventy-five (75) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have nineteen (19) inmates in the following Jails, thirteen (13) housed in Newton, six (6) housed in Jasper.
Port Arthur News
Bridge City authorities continue fatal crash investigation
BRIDGE CITY — The investigation into a crash that left an Orange man dead is ongoing, with authorities waiting on lab results. Bridge City Police Capt. Richard Teague said Monday no citations were issued and would most not likely not be when the investigation is complete. Bridge City Police...
kjas.com
Third suspect in recent game room robbery found and arrested
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on Monday announced that a third suspect in an August 16th robbery of a game room has been found and arrested. Deputies say Gregorio “Greg” Carpio, 50, of Rye, Texas was captured over the weekend in Tyler County. Investigators say Carpio, along with Colton McInnis, 23, of Silsbee, and Wendy Street, 49, of Kirbyville, were responsible for the crime that occurred at the Field House Game Room, located on Highway 96, just south of Kirbyville.
Port Arthur News
SETX woman found unresponsive in pool succumbs at hospital, police say
An unresponsive woman was pulled from an Orange pool Monday afternoon, according to information from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The young woman, whose age and name were not released, was found at 12:45 p.m. in a pool at a home near the intersection of Tulane and Atkinson Circle in Orange.
20-year-old woman found unresponsive in pool, Orange County Sheriff's Office investigating
ORANGE, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the drowning death of a 20-year-old woman who was found in a pool. The woman was found on Monday, October 3, 2022. The Orange County Sheriff's Office received a call around 12:45 p.m., stating a woman was unresponsive in a pool by a home, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office release.
East Texas News
MacGinnis pleads guilty to 1988 murder
PORT ARTHUR – Last Tuesday, Daniel Andrew MacGinnis pleaded guilty to the 1988 murder of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs. MacGinnis, a Warren man, was sentenced to 20 years for the slaying. That sentence will run concurrent with a previous 99-year sentence handed down on unrelated drugs and weapons charges in Tyler County.
Mom gets call threatening to kidnap her child from Bob Hope Middle School, student deemed safe
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The mother of a Port Arthur middle school student received a scare after someone called, threatening to kidnap her child from the school. On Monday, October 3, 2022, someone called a Bob Hope Middle School mother and threatened kidnap her daughter from the school unless a ransom was paid, according to a Bob Hope Middle School release.
KPLC TV
3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three people are expected to recover after being shot on Anita Drive in Lake Charles Sunday, according to police. Acadian Ambulance brought two victims to a local hospital, and the other was brought to a hospital by private means, Lake Charles police said. The investigation...
Port Arthur News
Vidor man allegedly covered self with mud, water and tree brush to evade police
Large amounts of stripped copper and nearby gardening snips and a possible suspect hiding in the tree line off Spur 93 led law enforcement to bring out a K-9 in a recent search. When the man finally emerged with the help of police, he had concealed his entire body with...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 2, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 2, 2022. Carlos Eduardo Hernandez, 20, Westlake: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug. Judy Stephanie Galicia, 22, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug. Ramon Munoz-Becerra, 30,...
kogt.com
Man Killed On Minibike
On Friday, September 30, 2022, at approximately 5:13 p.m., officers of the Bridge City Police Department where dispatched to the intersection of FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road in Bridge City in reference to an accident involving an automobile and a minibike. Upon arrival to the scene, the operator of...
Jasper County Sheriff's Office investigating early Saturday morning armed robbery
BROOKELAND, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help after an early morning armed robbery at a gas station in Brookeland. The robbery happened on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office responded to the Valero on US Highway 96 shortly before 6 a.m., after receiving a call about a robbery.
kjas.com
Deputies look for suspect in armed robbery in Brookeland
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a Brookeland convenience store was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the Valero on Highway 96, shortly before 6:00, when the clerk reported the crime. The department says the suspect was a white male of medium build, wearing a black...
After helping her family get justice, officer escorts teenager during West Orange Stark homecoming ceremony
WEST ORANGE, Texas — Under the Friday night lights at the West Orange Stark High School football stadium, fans witnessed a unique friendship that was born from an unthinkable tragedy. Orange County Police Officer Jason Laughlin escorted Aamiyah Gradnigo during the West Orange Stark homecoming ceremony. She was honored...
kjas.com
Minor injuries in Newton County crash
Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth said there were only minor injuries when the driver of a car, for an unknown reason, went off a highway and crashed into a tree late Monday morning. Duckworth said it happened shortly before the noon hour on Highway 87 about 5 miles south of...
kjas.com
Man accused of stabbing mother scheduled for trial soon
Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle says a man who is accused of stabbing and injuring his mother is scheduled for trial soon. Pickle says Charles Adams, Jr., 31, is accused of stabbing and cutting 54-year-old Wanda Kay Jackson on Sunday, September 19th, 2021. Jasper Police responded to at 510...
Port Arthur News
Area man killed in 2-vehicle Bridge City crash
BRIDGE CITY — A Orange man was killed Friday following injuries suffered in an early evening two-vehicle crash in Bridge City. Authorities said the victim is 62-year-old Lancy Gibbs. According to police, the crash took place at FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road and involved a Ford truck and...
Jasper County Sheriff's Office asking for help after pony was found in Brookeland
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office are asking for the community's help after a pony was found in Brookeland. The pony was found on FM 1007 near the Brushy Creek near Audubon Hills. It was captured and put in a secure location. Anyone who...
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — New Mid County car wash under construction
NEDERLAND — A new car wash is coming to Nederland. Motorists may have seen the construction site near the intersection of Twin City Highway and Helena Avenue. Currently there is heavy equipment and other items inside an area cordoned off with orange fencing. The area will be home to...
