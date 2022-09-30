ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidor, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orange Leader

Sheriff: “Gut wrenching” to respond to drowning death of 20-year-old woman

A 20-year-old local woman who died after being pulled from a pool at a home is reportedly the daughter of a Southeast Texas first responder. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a first responder or a citizen we serve,” said Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney. “We have family ourselves and it’s gut wrenching, especially when it’s a small child or young person.”
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Newton Co. Report Includes Shots Fired

Calls To Services (September 26 to October 2, 2022):  The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered seventy-five (75) calls to service. Jail Population:   We currently have nineteen (19) inmates in the following Jails, thirteen (13) housed in Newton, six (6) housed in Jasper.    
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Bridge City authorities continue fatal crash investigation

BRIDGE CITY — The investigation into a crash that left an Orange man dead is ongoing, with authorities waiting on lab results. Bridge City Police Capt. Richard Teague said Monday no citations were issued and would most not likely not be when the investigation is complete. Bridge City Police...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kjas.com

Third suspect in recent game room robbery found and arrested

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on Monday announced that a third suspect in an August 16th robbery of a game room has been found and arrested. Deputies say Gregorio “Greg” Carpio, 50, of Rye, Texas was captured over the weekend in Tyler County. Investigators say Carpio, along with Colton McInnis, 23, of Silsbee, and Wendy Street, 49, of Kirbyville, were responsible for the crime that occurred at the Field House Game Room, located on Highway 96, just south of Kirbyville.
RYE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridge City, TX
Vidor, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Vidor, TX
Bridge City, TX
Crime & Safety
Port Arthur News

SETX woman found unresponsive in pool succumbs at hospital, police say

An unresponsive woman was pulled from an Orange pool Monday afternoon, according to information from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The young woman, whose age and name were not released, was found at 12:45 p.m. in a pool at a home near the intersection of Tulane and Atkinson Circle in Orange.
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

20-year-old woman found unresponsive in pool, Orange County Sheriff's Office investigating

ORANGE, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the drowning death of a 20-year-old woman who was found in a pool. The woman was found on Monday, October 3, 2022. The Orange County Sheriff's Office received a call around 12:45 p.m., stating a woman was unresponsive in a pool by a home, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office release.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

MacGinnis pleads guilty to 1988 murder

PORT ARTHUR – Last Tuesday, Daniel Andrew MacGinnis pleaded guilty to the 1988 murder of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs. MacGinnis, a Warren man, was sentenced to 20 years for the slaying. That sentence will run concurrent with a previous 99-year sentence handed down on unrelated drugs and weapons charges in Tyler County.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Mom gets call threatening to kidnap her child from Bob Hope Middle School, student deemed safe

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The mother of a Port Arthur middle school student received a scare after someone called, threatening to kidnap her child from the school. On Monday, October 3, 2022, someone called a Bob Hope Middle School mother and threatened kidnap her daughter from the school unless a ransom was paid, according to a Bob Hope Middle School release.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Investigation
KPLC TV

3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three people are expected to recover after being shot on Anita Drive in Lake Charles Sunday, according to police. Acadian Ambulance brought two victims to a local hospital, and the other was brought to a hospital by private means, Lake Charles police said. The investigation...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 2, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 2, 2022. Carlos Eduardo Hernandez, 20, Westlake: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug. Judy Stephanie Galicia, 22, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug. Ramon Munoz-Becerra, 30,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kogt.com

Man Killed On Minibike

On Friday, September 30, 2022, at approximately 5:13 p.m., officers of the Bridge City Police Department where dispatched to the intersection of FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road in Bridge City in reference to an accident involving an automobile and a minibike. Upon arrival to the scene, the operator of...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
kjas.com

Deputies look for suspect in armed robbery in Brookeland

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a Brookeland convenience store was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the Valero on Highway 96, shortly before 6:00, when the clerk reported the crime. The department says the suspect was a white male of medium build, wearing a black...
BROOKELAND, TX
kjas.com

Minor injuries in Newton County crash

Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth said there were only minor injuries when the driver of a car, for an unknown reason, went off a highway and crashed into a tree late Monday morning. Duckworth said it happened shortly before the noon hour on Highway 87 about 5 miles south of...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Man accused of stabbing mother scheduled for trial soon

Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle says a man who is accused of stabbing and injuring his mother is scheduled for trial soon. Pickle says Charles Adams, Jr., 31, is accused of stabbing and cutting 54-year-old Wanda Kay Jackson on Sunday, September 19th, 2021. Jasper Police responded to at 510...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Area man killed in 2-vehicle Bridge City crash

BRIDGE CITY — A Orange man was killed Friday following injuries suffered in an early evening two-vehicle crash in Bridge City. Authorities said the victim is 62-year-old Lancy Gibbs. According to police, the crash took place at FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road and involved a Ford truck and...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Port Arthur News

PHOTO FEATURE — New Mid County car wash under construction

NEDERLAND — A new car wash is coming to Nederland. Motorists may have seen the construction site near the intersection of Twin City Highway and Helena Avenue. Currently there is heavy equipment and other items inside an area cordoned off with orange fencing. The area will be home to...
NEDERLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy