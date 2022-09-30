Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions
With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
crypto-economy.com
FBI Warns ‘Pig Butchering’ as a Popular Method for Crypto Scams
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Miami Field Office in coordination with the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) has warned that there is a sudden increase in illicit investment schemes involving cryptocurrency, called “Pig Butchering”. As crypto-assets continue to gain the attention of investors all around the world,...
The Verge
Coinbase paused transactions in US for hours to address bank transfer issues
Coinbase temporarily stopped transactions for users in the US due to an issue preventing the company from processing withdrawals or deposits involving bank accounts. Problems started around 7AM ET, but the company didn’t resolve the issue until around 12:40PM ET. “We are currently unable to take payments or make...
cryptopotato.com
California Takes Action Against 11 Crypto Firms Allegedly Operating Like Ponzi Schemes
The Cali watchdog went after other crypto companies following the desist and refrain order against Nexo. California’s regulator has targeted 11 crypto-related entities which allegedly violated the state’s securities laws. The watchdog also claimed that their business model was in the manner of a Ponzi or pyramid scheme.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming Man Robbed Of $331,000 Worth Of Cryptocurrency
Virtual money. Also known as cryptocurrency. Wyoming was the first place on planet Earth to open a cryptocurrency bank and write some rules regarding this new form of currency. Cryptocurrency has many advantages, but nothing is perfect. A Wright Wyoming man has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency...
cryptoslate.com
Nexo co-founders address recent cease and desist orders from US state regulators
Nexo co-founders Antoni Trenchev and Kalin Metodiev hosted an AMA on Oct. 4 in which they addressed recent cease and desist orders issued by several U.S state regulators. Given the turmoil of the last few months, the pair also tabled questions about the platform’s robustness, seeking to reassure users that insolvency is not in “Nexo’s reality.”
cryptopotato.com
Korean Authorities Freeze $39 Million of Crypto Tied to Do Kwon
South Korean authorities continue freezing assets belonging to or tied to Terraform’s Do Kwon. South Korean prosecutors continue their pressure on Terraform Labs following the fiasco that took place earlier this year. This time, the authorities have managed to freeze a whopping 56 billion won (worth around $39.4 million)...
CoinTelegraph
Reversible blockchain transactions are key to fighting crime — and wide adoption
A proposal out of Stanford University to make crypto transactions reversible is adding a wrinkle to discussions of crime and fraud prevention. Researchers suggested that mutability — the ability to reverse blockchain transactions — would help prevent crime. One of the advantages of cryptocurrency is that it is...
Comments / 0