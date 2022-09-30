ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

CoinTelegraph

IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions

With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
crypto-economy.com

FBI Warns ‘Pig Butchering’ as a Popular Method for Crypto Scams

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Miami Field Office in coordination with the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) has warned that there is a sudden increase in illicit investment schemes involving cryptocurrency, called “Pig Butchering”. As crypto-assets continue to gain the attention of investors all around the world,...
The Verge

Coinbase paused transactions in US for hours to address bank transfer issues

Coinbase temporarily stopped transactions for users in the US due to an issue preventing the company from processing withdrawals or deposits involving bank accounts. Problems started around 7AM ET, but the company didn’t resolve the issue until around 12:40PM ET. “We are currently unable to take payments or make...
K2 Radio

Wyoming Man Robbed Of $331,000 Worth Of Cryptocurrency

Virtual money. Also known as cryptocurrency. Wyoming was the first place on planet Earth to open a cryptocurrency bank and write some rules regarding this new form of currency. Cryptocurrency has many advantages, but nothing is perfect. A Wright Wyoming man has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency...
cryptoslate.com

Nexo co-founders address recent cease and desist orders from US state regulators

Nexo co-founders Antoni Trenchev and Kalin Metodiev hosted an AMA on Oct. 4 in which they addressed recent cease and desist orders issued by several U.S state regulators. Given the turmoil of the last few months, the pair also tabled questions about the platform’s robustness, seeking to reassure users that insolvency is not in “Nexo’s reality.”
cryptopotato.com

Korean Authorities Freeze $39 Million of Crypto Tied to Do Kwon

South Korean authorities continue freezing assets belonging to or tied to Terraform’s Do Kwon. South Korean prosecutors continue their pressure on Terraform Labs following the fiasco that took place earlier this year. This time, the authorities have managed to freeze a whopping 56 billion won (worth around $39.4 million)...
CoinTelegraph

Reversible blockchain transactions are key to fighting crime — and wide adoption

A proposal out of Stanford University to make crypto transactions reversible is adding a wrinkle to discussions of crime and fraud prevention. Researchers suggested that mutability — the ability to reverse blockchain transactions — would help prevent crime. One of the advantages of cryptocurrency is that it is...
