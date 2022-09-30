Nexo co-founders Antoni Trenchev and Kalin Metodiev hosted an AMA on Oct. 4 in which they addressed recent cease and desist orders issued by several U.S state regulators. Given the turmoil of the last few months, the pair also tabled questions about the platform’s robustness, seeking to reassure users that insolvency is not in “Nexo’s reality.”

ECONOMY ・ 13 HOURS AGO