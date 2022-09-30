ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNews

Judge out of Yankees starting lineup for finale after No. 62

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge wasn't in the starting lineup for New York's regular-season finale Wednesday, a day after his 62nd home run that broke Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League single-season record. When Judge homered in the first inning Tuesday night, in the second game of...
BRONX, NY
WVNews

Arraez wins AL batting title, Twins beat White Sox 10-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Arraez won the AL batting title, hitting a third-inning double after walking twice to finish the season at .316, and the Minnesota Twins rolled to a 10-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Arraez was all but assured of topping the Yankees' Aaron...
CHICAGO, IL
WVNews

Giants finish at .500 for 1st time, top playoff-bound Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — David Villar hit two home runs and Austin Slater also connected for the San Francisco Giants, who beat the playoff-bound San Diego Padres 8-1 Wednesday in a regular-season finale. The Padres head to New York to face the Mets in a wild-card series starting Friday...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WVNews

Orioles rally past Blue Jays 5-4 in doubleheader opener

BALTIMORE (AP) — Terrin Vavra hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-4 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday. It was the first career homer for Vavra, and it capped...
BALTIMORE, MD
WVNews

Mariners roll into playoffs after 5-4 win over Tigers

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez put a final exclamation point on his Rookie of the Year candidacy with his 28th home run, Ty France hit a game-ending single and the Seattle Mariners capped the regular season with a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. Rodríguez set...
SEATTLE, WA

