NFL

WVNews

Browns' Chubb, Bucs' Evans among best bets to score

It’s difficult to believe that it’s already Week 5 of the NFL season, but what isn’t hard to fathom is the likelihood that these fantasy stars will cross the end zone at least once this week. These are the best bets to score in Week 5.
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

Giants finish at .500 for 1st time, top playoff-bound Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — David Villar hit two home runs and Austin Slater also connected for the San Francisco Giants, who beat the playoff-bound San Diego Padres 8-1 Wednesday in a regular-season finale. The Padres head to New York to face the Mets in a wild-card series starting Friday...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Mail

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green 'is facing internal discipline after the forward struck teammate Jordan Poole in heated physical altercation during practice'

Draymond Green is potentially facing internal discipline from the Golden State Warriors after a physical altercation with teammate Jordan Poole, according to Shams Charania of the Athletic. According the report, Green was involved in a heated interaction with guard Jordan Poole, which escalated to Green striking the guard. The Warriors...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

