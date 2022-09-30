Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Browns' Chubb, Bucs' Evans among best bets to score
It’s difficult to believe that it’s already Week 5 of the NFL season, but what isn’t hard to fathom is the likelihood that these fantasy stars will cross the end zone at least once this week. These are the best bets to score in Week 5.
WVNews
Wilson, Ryan both enduring rough transitions to new teams
DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan can sure feel each other's pain. None of the nine NFL teams that changed quarterbacks this season has a winning record heading into October.
NFL・
Report: Warriors Could Punish Green After Altercation With Poole
Golden State reportedly is considering discipline for Draymond Green following a physical confrontation at practice Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
REPORT: Former Wolverine And Spartan In Physical Altercation
In a heated exchange that took place during practice on Wednesday morning, Golden State's Draymond Green reportedly struck Jordan Poole.
NBA・
Draymond Green facing discipline for altercation
Golden State is contemplating disciplinary action against Draymond Green after a physical altercation with Jordan Poole at Warriors practice Wednesday,
WVNews
Giants finish at .500 for 1st time, top playoff-bound Padres
SAN DIEGO (AP) — David Villar hit two home runs and Austin Slater also connected for the San Francisco Giants, who beat the playoff-bound San Diego Padres 8-1 Wednesday in a regular-season finale. The Padres head to New York to face the Mets in a wild-card series starting Friday...
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green 'is facing internal discipline after the forward struck teammate Jordan Poole in heated physical altercation during practice'
Draymond Green is potentially facing internal discipline from the Golden State Warriors after a physical altercation with teammate Jordan Poole, according to Shams Charania of the Athletic. According the report, Green was involved in a heated interaction with guard Jordan Poole, which escalated to Green striking the guard. The Warriors...
Comments / 0