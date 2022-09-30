ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

mxdwn.com

The Regrettes at Thalia Hall on Oct. 8

The Regrettes are set to play on Oct. 8. in Chicago. Hosted by Dr. Martens Presents, the band plans to perform at Thalia Hall, with Finom and Child Seat as openers. Not only will the event be jam-packed with fantastic tunes, but attendees can enjoy the show for free. In...
CHICAGO, IL
mxdwn.com

Ryan Adams at The Chicago Theatre on Oct. 20

Ryan Adams plans to make a stop in Chicago for his 2022 tour. The singer-songwriter is scheduled to perform on Oct. 20. Historical venue The Chicago Theatre will host Adams’ upcoming show. In 2022, Adams produced four separate albums throughout the span of six months. Chris dropped on April...
CHICAGO, IL

