calbears.com
Bears Offense Quiet In Loss To Cougs
BERKELEY – California volleyball (7-6, 0-3 Pac-12) welcomed Washington State to Haas Pavilion on Friday night, hoping to break a streak of four straight losses to the Cougars. On this night, it was not to be – the Cougs dominated almost the entire match, sweeping the Bears, 3-0, to improve to 10-4 (2-1 Pac-12) on the season.
calbears.com
Bears Score Twice To Take Down Aggies
BERKELEY – California field hockey defeated UC Davis 2-1 in a tightly contested match under the lights at Underhill Field on Friday night. "We always expect a battle, and it was just like that" Donna Fong Director of Field Hockey Shellie Onstead said about the night's action-packed game. The...
calbears.com
Cal Fall Invite Continues
BERKELEY – The Cal Fall Invitational continued Saturday at the Hellman Tennis Complex and the Channing Tennis Courts, with the annual season-opening tournament featuring strong performances from various Golden Bears. The Bears won twice in the singles rounds of 16, with senior Valentina Ivanov defeating Gonzaga's Catherine Broerman, 6-3,...
