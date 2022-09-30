BERKELEY – California volleyball (7-6, 0-3 Pac-12) welcomed Washington State to Haas Pavilion on Friday night, hoping to break a streak of four straight losses to the Cougars. On this night, it was not to be – the Cougs dominated almost the entire match, sweeping the Bears, 3-0, to improve to 10-4 (2-1 Pac-12) on the season.

