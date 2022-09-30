Read full article on original website
New Mexico State University holding LGBT+ events throughout October
A group with the university has announced multiple LGBT+ events and activities they will be hosting throughout the month.
krwg.org
Silver City Report-Update on Overturned Tanker Truck
Scott Brocato spoke with Nickolas Seibel, editor and publisher of The Silver City Daily Press and Independent, for the latest Silver City Report. This week we learn more about the contents spilled from the overturned tanker from last week; the two divisions of the Grant County Magistrate Court; and the state Supreme Court's recent Government Conduct Act decision.
Las Cruces Mayor to propose 300-foot buffers for alcohol establishments
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima Monday announced an ordinance he plans to propose to City Council to establish 300-foot buffers between certain alcohol establishments. The Mayor said his proposal would only apply to standalone liquor stores or stores where alcohol sales consist of more than 50 percent of gross sales. The post Las Cruces Mayor to propose 300-foot buffers for alcohol establishments appeared first on KVIA.
New Mexico State hoops still awaiting word on waivers for Aiken Jr., Pinson
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State and first-year head coach Greg Heiar are gearing up for the upcoming season, hoping to replicate the Aggies 2021-22 first round NCAA tournament win over UConn. They’re also hoping to have what would be two extremely important players for the 2022-23 team. LSU transfer Xavier Pinson and […]
NMSP: School bus crash with injuries in Otero County
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a school bus carrying eighth-grade students from a Roswell middle school to Las Cruces. Officials say the crash happened in southern New Mexico on US 70, west of Mescalaro. NMSP says there are injuries involved with the crash. A Facebook post […]
lascruces.com
Las Cruces Bucket List: Murals of the Mesilla Valley
The Mesilla Valley is a work of art, from the rows of pecan trees and chile plants that dance under the majestic blue sky to the short and spectacular color explosions on the mountains during a desert sunset to the way the Organ Mountains seem to stand at attention just a little bit more before dawn breaks, beckoning our fair city to rise with the sun. While Mother Nature bestowed beauty upon our valley, it is the people, residents, and artists that interpret our culture and our community, weaving our stories like fabric to make up the tapestry that is the Mesilla Valley.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Las Cruces metro area
The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.
Some El Pasoans Aren’t Thrilled About Volunteer Weeding
You don't have to drive for very long in El Paso these days before you encounter an ugly sight. And no -- I'm not talking about construction. Ever since the monsoon rains started falling, the weeds started growing...and they haven't stopped. That's generally where the El Paso Streets & Maintenance Department comes to the rescue. Or so we thought.
“Parents on patrol” program to launch at Gadsden ISD
ANTHONY, New Mexico -- An initiative dubbed "Parents on Patrol" or "POP" will begin Friday for the Gadsden Independent School District. The POP program recruits parents of students that attend schools in the district to be an extra set of eyes and ears around campuses. The program runs on a volunteer basis. Duties include checking The post “Parents on patrol” program to launch at Gadsden ISD appeared first on KVIA.
White Sands to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day with concert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – White Sands National Park is honoring New Mexico’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day by holding a special concert on Monday, Oct. 10. Randy Granger from Las Cruces, New Mexico will be performing at the park’s full moon night program. You can join Randy on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7:00 p.m. in the […]
KFOX 14
Higher tax rates on alcohol considered by New Mexico lawmakers
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. — Lawmakers in New Mexico debated whether the tax on alcohol should be a higher cost. KFOX14 spoke with a liquor store owner in Sunland Park who told us they were already struggling with high costs, so a higher alcohol state tax would kill their business.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Capital Outlay workshop at City Hall
The City will present an educational workshop, “New Mexico Capital Outlay Workshop,” for community members from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 in Council Chambers at Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main St. “This workshop came as a recommendation from Mayor Pro Tem (Kasandra) Gandara...
El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33, will employ 200 people when it opens
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant and it will employ 200 people when it opens in early December at 11925 Gateway West. The restaurant will employ pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. Those interested in jobs can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/b33hiringelpasotx or apply at […]
El Paso May Soon Have Direct Flights To Amazing Mexican Hotspots
This would be so cool ... and it's about time. One of my most favorite places in the world is Cancun, Mexico. Specifically, the area known as the Riviera Maya. Beautiful resorts, pristine beaches where the water is as warm as bath water and there are so many cool things to see and do.
nmsuroundup.com
Update: NM State Police continues investigation into NMSU student’s death
This article contains descriptions of suicide and domestic violence. If needed, the Aggie Health and Wellness Center provides mental health resources for students by visiting wellness.nmsu.edu or calling 575-646-1512. A spokesperson for New Mexico State Police confirmed Friday Sept. 23 that the death of New Mexico State University student Emilia...
38-Year-Old Martin De La Torre Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday night. The officials stated that 38-year-old Martin De La Torre struck the center median barrier while traveling on [..]
Rage Against the Machine cancels 2023 North American tour
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Rage Against the Machine has canceled its 2023 North American tour, which included stops in El Paso and Las Cruces. Singer Zack De La Rocha injured his leg during a performance in Chicago in July, and the band cited his health as the reason behind the cancellation. In a […]
El Paso Loses Another Local Favorite as Fat Bun Hamburgers Closes
El Paso has lost another local favorite as it has been announced that Fat Bun Hamburgers, located at 1765 Lee Trevino, has closed down. The announcement came as somewhat as a shock to some, mainly because it was a quite announcement. Over on the Foodies of El Paso, TX and Surrounding Areas, someone mentioned that Fat Bun was closed and there appeared to be a sign saying the location would soon be home to "Taqueria La Mina". You can see that post here.
El Paso Readies To Fall Back An Hour As Daylight Saving Time Ends
El Pasoans, and millions of Americans, are ready to fall back in time as Daylight Savings Time ends in November. As fall ushers in the cooler temps, so does the time change as clocks move back an hour in November. And while most Americans follow the biannual time change, only...
Adults In El Paso Sure Could Use an Adult Happy Meal…But Where?
There are some days grown adults wish they could be a kid again for simple pleasures. You know those big moments that once meant the world to you when your parents got you a happy meal. But now that tables have turned and you get to see your kid enjoy...
