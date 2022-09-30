ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

krwg.org

Silver City Report-Update on Overturned Tanker Truck

Scott Brocato spoke with Nickolas Seibel, editor and publisher of The Silver City Daily Press and Independent, for the latest Silver City Report. This week we learn more about the contents spilled from the overturned tanker from last week; the two divisions of the Grant County Magistrate Court; and the state Supreme Court's recent Government Conduct Act decision.
SILVER CITY, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces Mayor to propose 300-foot buffers for alcohol establishments

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima Monday announced an ordinance he plans to propose to City Council to establish 300-foot buffers between certain alcohol establishments. The Mayor said his proposal would only apply to standalone liquor stores or stores where alcohol sales consist of more than 50 percent of gross sales. The post Las Cruces Mayor to propose 300-foot buffers for alcohol establishments appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

NMSP: School bus crash with injuries in Otero County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a school bus carrying eighth-grade students from a Roswell middle school to Las Cruces. Officials say the crash happened in southern New Mexico on US 70, west of Mescalaro. NMSP says there are injuries involved with the crash. A Facebook post […]
OTERO COUNTY, NM
lascruces.com

Las Cruces Bucket List: Murals of the Mesilla Valley

The Mesilla Valley is a work of art, from the rows of pecan trees and chile plants that dance under the majestic blue sky to the short and spectacular color explosions on the mountains during a desert sunset to the way the Organ Mountains seem to stand at attention just a little bit more before dawn breaks, beckoning our fair city to rise with the sun. While Mother Nature bestowed beauty upon our valley, it is the people, residents, and artists that interpret our culture and our community, weaving our stories like fabric to make up the tapestry that is the Mesilla Valley.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

“Parents on patrol” program to launch at Gadsden ISD

ANTHONY, New Mexico -- An initiative dubbed "Parents on Patrol" or "POP" will begin Friday for the Gadsden Independent School District. The POP program recruits parents of students that attend schools in the district to be an extra set of eyes and ears around campuses. The program runs on a volunteer basis. Duties include checking The post “Parents on patrol” program to launch at Gadsden ISD appeared first on KVIA.
ANTHONY, NM
KTSM

White Sands to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day with concert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – White Sands National Park is honoring New Mexico’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day by holding a special concert on Monday, Oct. 10.  Randy Granger from Las Cruces, New Mexico will be performing at the park’s full moon night program. You can join Randy on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7:00 p.m. in the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Capital Outlay workshop at City Hall

The City will present an educational workshop, “New Mexico Capital Outlay Workshop,” for community members from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 in Council Chambers at Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main St. “This workshop came as a recommendation from Mayor Pro Tem (Kasandra) Gandara...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33, will employ 200 people when it opens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant and it will employ 200 people when it opens in early December at 11925 Gateway West. The restaurant will employ pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. Those interested in jobs can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/b33hiringelpasotx or apply at […]
EL PASO, TX
nmsuroundup.com

Update: NM State Police continues investigation into NMSU student’s death

This article contains descriptions of suicide and domestic violence. If needed, the Aggie Health and Wellness Center provides mental health resources for students by visiting wellness.nmsu.edu or calling 575-646-1512. A spokesperson for New Mexico State Police confirmed Friday Sept. 23 that the death of New Mexico State University student Emilia...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Border Report

Rage Against the Machine cancels 2023 North American tour

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Rage Against the Machine has canceled its 2023 North American tour, which included stops in El Paso and Las Cruces. Singer Zack De La Rocha injured his leg during a performance in Chicago in July, and the band cited his health as the reason behind the cancellation. In a […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Loses Another Local Favorite as Fat Bun Hamburgers Closes

El Paso has lost another local favorite as it has been announced that Fat Bun Hamburgers, located at 1765 Lee Trevino, has closed down. The announcement came as somewhat as a shock to some, mainly because it was a quite announcement. Over on the Foodies of El Paso, TX and Surrounding Areas, someone mentioned that Fat Bun was closed and there appeared to be a sign saying the location would soon be home to "Taqueria La Mina". You can see that post here.
EL PASO, TX

