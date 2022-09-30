ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Port Arthur News

City of Nederland announced partial North 14th Street closure

NEDERLAND — The City of Nederland announced a road closure for this week. The 100 block of North 14th Street in Nederland is closing until Friday afternoon. The closure is for concrete repairs. Drivers need to take alternate routes to avoid this area.
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

PHOTO FEATURE — New Mid County car wash under construction

NEDERLAND — A new car wash is coming to Nederland. Motorists may have seen the construction site near the intersection of Twin City Highway and Helena Avenue. Currently there is heavy equipment and other items inside an area cordoned off with orange fencing. The area will be home to...
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

Changes coming to Port Arthur apartment complex with new management

A longstanding Port Arthur apartment complex is under new management, which has plans to add a number of upgrades for residents and to the site. Pineapple Asset Management, which primarily focuses on properties in the Midwest, acquired Paradise Apartments. Soon to be renamed Palm Harbor Apartments, the facility is the company’s first multi-family property in Texas.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Neches, TX
Local
Texas Government
Jefferson County, TX
Government
Port Arthur, TX
Government
City
Sabine Pass, TX
County
Jefferson County, TX
City
Galveston, TX
City
Port Arthur, TX
City
Nederland, TX
Port Arthur News

Bridge City authorities continue fatal crash investigation

BRIDGE CITY — The investigation into a crash that left an Orange man dead is ongoing, with authorities waiting on lab results. Bridge City Police Capt. Richard Teague said Monday no citations were issued and would most not likely not be when the investigation is complete. Bridge City Police...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Port Arthur News

LIST — Free Halloween-related events in Mid, South counties

When: Thursday, Oct. 6, 5:45 p.m. What: This event is for all ages and refreshments will be available. The film is rated PG. When: Friday, Oct. 14, 5-9 p.m. What: The 9th annual event will include a costume contest, a painted pumpkin contest, food, games and a showing of “The Addams Family 2.” Lawn chairs/blankets for sitting are welcome.
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

Taco Rey joining its 60 years of local impact with new restaurant group, Tex-Mex street tacos restaurant in works

NEDERLAND — The Neches Restaurant Group, which owns and operates Crown Pizza and Willy Burger, announced Tuesday that Nederland’s Taco Rey is the newest member of the restaurant lineup. “The award-winning, family-owned restaurant brings their Tex-Mex favorites to the group, like seasoned beef tacos, fajita quesadillas, margaritas and...
NEDERLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Katrina#City Planning#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Jefferson County Drainage#Shreveport Pump Station#The Sabine Pass#Dd7#Corps
Port Arthur News

Isaac Richard Balque

Isaac Richard Balque, 47, was a resident of Port Arthur, TX. Isaac was called home to his Heavenly Residence on Friday, September 23, 2022. Funeral Service will be at 10am, Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 8 am until Service time.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Darlene Jones

Darlene Jones, 57 of Port Arthur, TX died Thursday, September 22, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral service is scheduled at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church, Port Arthur, TX. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will be at Live...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Port Arthur News

Cyclists can chose between scenic trip and extreme ride in upcoming local event

GROVES — When Tour de Groves began nearly a decade ago, the purpose was to showcase more than just the industrial lights of Southeast Texas. “We started it because there’s not a lot of events in this area, and we have a lot to offer,” said Director Barbara Edington. “We have refineries, but we also have beautiful roads and Pleasure Island.”
GROVES, TX
Port Arthur News

SETX woman found unresponsive in pool succumbs at hospital, police say

An unresponsive woman was pulled from an Orange pool Monday afternoon, according to information from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The young woman, whose age and name were not released, was found at 12:45 p.m. in a pool at a home near the intersection of Tulane and Atkinson Circle in Orange.
ORANGE, TX
Port Arthur News

Memorial run defense gearing up for major test with La Porte

Over the first three games of the season, the Memorial Titans’ interior run defense had some cause of concern. The defense has greatly improved over the past two games but will be tested when taking on La Porte this week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday in La...
LA PORTE, TX
Port Arthur News

ASK A COP — Can you drive in your underwear?

Sal from Bridge City asks: My question is in relation to my girlfriend driving in her panties and bra. Sometimes my girlfriend will go jump in the car to go get something to eat from a drive thru restaurant and just have on her bra and panties. I am worried that is some kinda of indecent act against the law in the state of Texas. She’s not bothered telling me I need to chill. I’m not insecure, I just don’t want her to get into trouble. So is a bra and panties OK to go pick up food in a drive thru?
TEXAS STATE
Port Arthur News

Nederland works on ball security, prepares for Santa Fe

NEDERLAND — After a homecoming game to forget, the Nederland Bulldogs are quickly turning their attention to Santa Fe. The game is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday in Santa Fe. The Bulldogs (1-4, 1-1 in District 9-5A Division II) are coming off a 45-0 loss to Dayton,...
NEDERLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy