Port Arthur News
City of Nederland announced partial North 14th Street closure
NEDERLAND — The City of Nederland announced a road closure for this week. The 100 block of North 14th Street in Nederland is closing until Friday afternoon. The closure is for concrete repairs. Drivers need to take alternate routes to avoid this area.
PHOTO FEATURE — New Mid County car wash under construction
NEDERLAND — A new car wash is coming to Nederland. Motorists may have seen the construction site near the intersection of Twin City Highway and Helena Avenue. Currently there is heavy equipment and other items inside an area cordoned off with orange fencing. The area will be home to...
Changes coming to Port Arthur apartment complex with new management
A longstanding Port Arthur apartment complex is under new management, which has plans to add a number of upgrades for residents and to the site. Pineapple Asset Management, which primarily focuses on properties in the Midwest, acquired Paradise Apartments. Soon to be renamed Palm Harbor Apartments, the facility is the company’s first multi-family property in Texas.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR — Image 360 provides Port Arthur Police with special Gift of Life message
Port Arthur Police Department would like to thank Mr. Robert Blackwell and his business, Image 360 Beaumont, for designing and donating the beautiful mobile graphics for several of our patrol vehicles. The Julie Rogers Gift of Life Program offers several services, education and preventative cancer screenings for underserved Texans. It...
Bridge City authorities continue fatal crash investigation
BRIDGE CITY — The investigation into a crash that left an Orange man dead is ongoing, with authorities waiting on lab results. Bridge City Police Capt. Richard Teague said Monday no citations were issued and would most not likely not be when the investigation is complete. Bridge City Police...
LIST — Free Halloween-related events in Mid, South counties
When: Thursday, Oct. 6, 5:45 p.m. What: This event is for all ages and refreshments will be available. The film is rated PG. When: Friday, Oct. 14, 5-9 p.m. What: The 9th annual event will include a costume contest, a painted pumpkin contest, food, games and a showing of “The Addams Family 2.” Lawn chairs/blankets for sitting are welcome.
Taco Rey joining its 60 years of local impact with new restaurant group, Tex-Mex street tacos restaurant in works
NEDERLAND — The Neches Restaurant Group, which owns and operates Crown Pizza and Willy Burger, announced Tuesday that Nederland’s Taco Rey is the newest member of the restaurant lineup. “The award-winning, family-owned restaurant brings their Tex-Mex favorites to the group, like seasoned beef tacos, fajita quesadillas, margaritas and...
Southeast Texas man recovering after losing leg to flesh-eating bacteria
BRIDGE CITY — Carlton “Tater” Abney has grown up in Bridge City near Cow Bayou. For 16 years, his family has lived in a house on the water. So heading out into the bayou on the weekend of Sept. 18 wasn’t unusual. “That one weekend we...
Isaac Richard Balque
Isaac Richard Balque, 47, was a resident of Port Arthur, TX. Isaac was called home to his Heavenly Residence on Friday, September 23, 2022. Funeral Service will be at 10am, Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 8 am until Service time.
CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Fall feelings draw us to nature, birds. Special event planned Oct. 8.
Pumpkin spice is more than a flavor. It’s a feeling. From church pumpkin patches to sunflower wreaths, we’re ready to get out our sweaters and take long walks in nature. All of this area’s spring migration is just a plus. World Bird Migration Day is Oct. 8,...
CHRIS MOORE — A teacher shortage solution is simple and already in place
My dad worked at DuPont in Orange for many years. After a short stint in college, he went to the company, which paid him while they trained him. After six weeks, I believe, my dad was making a good wage and worked there for several decades, helping provide for the family.
Darlene Jones
Darlene Jones, 57 of Port Arthur, TX died Thursday, September 22, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral service is scheduled at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church, Port Arthur, TX. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will be at Live...
Port Arthur Police, FBI respond Monday to fake kidnapping threat at Port Arthur middle school
Local police, school officials and the Federal Bureau of Investigation responded Monday morning to a student kidnapping threat. Ultimately, leaders at Bob Hope Middle School in Port Arthur said authorities determined the issue to be a scam, but only after a serious response. On Monday, Bob Hope Middle School officials...
Nederland artists’ “Kaleidoscope of Glass” on display; all sales benefit local arts community
BEAUMONT — The Art Studio, Inc. is hosting an exhibition this month of kiln-formed glass by Ed Esclovon and Eddie Markey. A reception for the exhibit is planned from 5-8 p.m. Thursday in the Maudee Carron Gallery. The “Kaleidoscope of Glass” exhibition and reception are free and open to the public.
Cyclists can chose between scenic trip and extreme ride in upcoming local event
GROVES — When Tour de Groves began nearly a decade ago, the purpose was to showcase more than just the industrial lights of Southeast Texas. “We started it because there’s not a lot of events in this area, and we have a lot to offer,” said Director Barbara Edington. “We have refineries, but we also have beautiful roads and Pleasure Island.”
SETX woman found unresponsive in pool succumbs at hospital, police say
An unresponsive woman was pulled from an Orange pool Monday afternoon, according to information from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The young woman, whose age and name were not released, was found at 12:45 p.m. in a pool at a home near the intersection of Tulane and Atkinson Circle in Orange.
Memorial run defense gearing up for major test with La Porte
Over the first three games of the season, the Memorial Titans’ interior run defense had some cause of concern. The defense has greatly improved over the past two games but will be tested when taking on La Porte this week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday in La...
ASK A COP — Can you drive in your underwear?
Sal from Bridge City asks: My question is in relation to my girlfriend driving in her panties and bra. Sometimes my girlfriend will go jump in the car to go get something to eat from a drive thru restaurant and just have on her bra and panties. I am worried that is some kinda of indecent act against the law in the state of Texas. She’s not bothered telling me I need to chill. I’m not insecure, I just don’t want her to get into trouble. So is a bra and panties OK to go pick up food in a drive thru?
Nederland works on ball security, prepares for Santa Fe
NEDERLAND — After a homecoming game to forget, the Nederland Bulldogs are quickly turning their attention to Santa Fe. The game is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday in Santa Fe. The Bulldogs (1-4, 1-1 in District 9-5A Division II) are coming off a 45-0 loss to Dayton,...
Port Arthur native Bobby Pickney reflects on career after selection to college’s Hall of Honor
A Port Arthur native and Thomas Jefferson High School graduate is receiving a prestigious honor this month with induction into his college’s Hall of Honor. Bobby Pickney, who graduated from TJ in 2000, went on to play college football at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and is being honored at the school Oct. 22.
