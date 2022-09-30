Read full article on original website
Hypebae
The Latest Women's Air Jordan 11 is Date Night-Ready
For sneaker collectors, the Air Jordan 11 is synonymous with the holiday season. Since 2009, Jordan Brand has included the silhouette in its end-of-year offering, with the “Cherry” colorway set to return this year. (A much-anticipated event as the AJ11 “Cherry” has not seen a release since 2016 as a low-top and 2001 in all its high-top glory.)
Hypebae
Meet the Lacoste L003 Active Sneaker
Lacoste bridges the old and new with a forward-thinking silhouette equal parts tennis and trend. The sneaker made its debut on the Spring/Summer 2022 runway and returns in a new campaign modeled by Ella Mai. Designed as an ode to the pioneering spirit of Rene Lacoste, the L003 sees classic...
Hypebae
Ukrainian Label TTSWTRS Unveils “Fractale” Collection
Ukrainian label TTSWTRS continues to delve into the realm of the future with the release of its new collection. Aptly named “Fractale,” the label’s offering is a deep metaphorical dive into how nature rebuilds itself. The concept also nods to how each new build in a fractal is practically identical to what was built before and how it’s only stronger this time once lessons have been learned.
Hypebae
Yoon Looks to Tokyo Rave for AMBUSH's SS23 Collection
After sharing sneak peeks via her Instagram, Yoon has now revealed a full look at her Spring/Summer 2023 collection for AMBUSH. Arriving shortly after the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, the latest range takes inspiration from the designer’s love for Tokyo club culture. The rave influence is evident throughout the collection, which includes everything from bunny ears to platform boots, as well as garments in a vibrant color palette.
Hypebae
adidas Skateboarding Drops Capsule With Pro Skateboarder Nora Vasconcellos
Celebrated professional skateboarder Nora Vasconcellos and adidas Skateboarding join forces on an apparel and footwear collection set to release later this month. Labeled NORA by Nora Vasconcellos, the capsule centers around a new footwear silhouette that combines Steffi Graf, Nastase and other classic adidas models. The sneaker itself features a dual-layer toe cap design for added durability and a supportive cup sole for extended board feel.
Hypebae
Hermés Bag Roundup: Feather-Trimmed Kellys and More
For Spring/Summer 2023, Hermés enlists its signature color palette of orange, rich caramel browns and taupes along with season-appropriate coral and vibrant blue. The collection itself was beautifully minimal, accented by a roster of handbags ranging from the classic to the whimsical. The Hermés Kelly gets a flamboyant splash...
Hypebae
Our Favorite Pieces from Palace's Winter 2022 Lookbook
Cult London-based streetwear brand Palace just released its Winter 2022 lookbook and one thing is for certain: it’s time to get cosy. With a focus on keeping warm and carrying on, the new collection consists of a range of logo-branded fleeces and jumpers alongside padded jackets and puffers. Following the success of the brand’s recent Fall 2022 collection, the Winter 2022 offering sees the debut of a new neon puffer jacket, presented in a vivid coral colorway.
Hypebae
KidSuper's Kissing Bag Returns in a New Colorway
Following the original multicolor iteration, KidSuper‘s viral Kissing Bag is set to rerelease. This time around the artistic handbag dons shades of blue ranging from sky blue to cerulean and indigo. The flap bag features two overlapping faces that form a “kiss” upon closure. It can be worn as...
Hypebae
Hermès Launches All-Orange Space With Branded Boxing Ring, Kettlebells and More
Hermès is jumping into the world of fitness with the launch of HermèsFit, a pop-up experience featuring all-orange boxing rings, climbing walls, workout accessories and more. Taking place at Tai Kwun in Hong Kong, the event — running from October 2 to 9 — offers a playful and...
YOGA・
Hypebae
Maison Margiela x Reebok Drop Classic Leather and Club C "Memory Of" Collab
Maison Margiela and Reebok expand their range with the release of the latest iterations of Classic Leather and Club C “Memory Of”. Entering a new phase of collaboration, the duo continues to explore the sneaker designs through the French luxury house’s practice known as the memory of.
Hypebae
Meet LUCASHEVA, the Women-Led Footwear Label Creating Heels Made for Strutting
Ukrainian-born architect and designer Tina Lucasheva established her namesake label LUCASHEVA in early 2022, using revolutionary digital VR tools. After fleeing the Russia-Ukraine war, Luchaseva moved to Vancouver, where the women-led start-up was born. The Vancouver-based footwear label seeks to reimagine contemporary elegance by merging cutting-edge styles with traditional Italian...
Hypebae
Matthieu Blazy Debuts His First Sneaker for Bottega Veneta
Bottega Veneta introduces its newest footwear silhouette, dubbed the “Pillow Sneaker.” First teased in the luxury Italian fashion house’s Autumn/Winter 2022 runway show, the release marks Matthieu Blazy’s sneaker debut for the brand. Inspired by ’90s skate culture, the “Pillow Sneaker” offers a pragmatic yet playful...
Hypebae
Extreme cashmere Reclaims Comfort in "edition 23" Campaign
Amsterdam-based label extreme cashmere is set to release a new range of comfy wardrobe staples. The brand has unveiled a campaign highlighting pieces from its upcoming collection, “edition 23.”. True to the brand’s “for all seasons and all occasions” philosophy, the campaign teases everyday staples like tank tops, off-shoulder...
Hypebae
Inclusive Haircare Brand Crown Affair Drops Exclusive Merch
Female founded haircare brand Crown Affair has just dropped its first-ever line of merch, releasing a limited-edition crewneck sweatshirt. The uber-soft garment is crafted from combed cotton and arrives in a soothing ivory shade. The brand’s name is embroidered on the chest, while the encouraging message “Take Your Time” rests...
Hypebae
Cardi B and Reebok Continue Partnership With Duo of Sneaker Styles
Cardi B and Reebok join forces yet again for “Let Me Be… Next Level Energy.” Inspired by the rapper’s energetic personality, the collection implements a colorway borrowed from vibrant crystals. The footwear portion of the collection includes the Club C Cardi V2 and the Cardi Slide....
Hypebae
Stylists Marquise Miller and Aaron Christmon on Bringing Streetwear to Street Style
It takes a village to street style. From photographers to stylists, every effortless Fashion Week snap is thoughtful and arguably more impactful than the runways themselves. We chatted with stylists Marquise Miller and Aaron Christmon, a duo that brings intention to celebrity styling and infuses streetwear into their most viral moments. Read on for the exclusive interview on what the concept of street style has evolved into and how the social media gaze affects their work.
Hypebae
adidas Drops New Collaboration With South African Designer Thebe Magugu
Adidas and South African luxury designer Thebe Magugu teamed up once again for the launch of the brands’ Fall/Winter 2022 collection. “For the second drop of my collection with adidas, I focused on finding beauty in the everyday. Inspired by the heritage of my native land, this drop unveils the Bird of Paradise print, enthused by unbridled joy and freedom. I am thrilled to be able to bring this to life with adidas’ iconic performance and lifestyle pieces,” the designer shares in an exclusive press release.
Hypebae
Laura and Deanna Fanning's Kiko Kostadinov SS23 Showcase Explores "Contemporary Womahood"
Kiko Kostadinov showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection in a Parisian school gym, a location that felt oddly fitting for Laura and Deanna Fanning‘s weird and wonderful offering. Exploring “romantic expressions of contemporary womanhood,” SS23 took a historical approach, demonstrating a careful consideration for how each body and its corresponding...
