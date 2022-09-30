ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

cleveland19.com

Woman loses control of her SUV, crashes into Garfield Heights garage

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver crashed into the attached garage of a home on E. 135th Street early Wednesday morning, causing the structure to collapse. Garfield Heights police said they were called out to the 5800 block of E. 135th Street around 3:30 a.m. after a neighbor heard a vehicle speeding and then a loud boom.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man shot after altercation, investigation underway

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after a homicide took place Wednesday around 1 p.m. at a residence in the 600 block of Sumner Street, according to Akron Police. The victim, a 58-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound. Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived. Akron...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

North Ridgeville man arrested for inappropriate texts to ‘teen’

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville man was arrested yesterday on charges of importuning and disseminating material harmful to juveniles, according to Sheffield Village police. Police said that in September, a woman came to the Sheffield Village Police Department to report an unknown person texting her randomly. “At...
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Jury convicts Akron woman of killing another woman with scissors, knife

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman who fatally stabbed another woman to death with scissors and a knife was found guilty by a jury Wednesday afternoon. Rochelle Paul was convicted of murder and felonious assault. Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux then sentenced Paul to 15...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Hawken School bus driver accused of driving drunk on the highway

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood woman was charged with OVI, after allegedly driving a school bus for Hawken School drunk on the highway. Lyndhurst police said Diene Hines, 60, was spotted by a caller around 5:40 p.m. on Sept. 23. The caller told police Hines was swaying between the...
LYNDHURST, OH
cleveland19.com

Father hurt, 2 boys killed in Canton crash

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said two boys died Saturday night and their father was hurt following a rollover crash. The wreck took place around 9:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Harrison Ave NW. Officers said Javon Moore, 31, was driving a Ford F550 when he lost control...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Summit County officers shoot and kill man who fired at police

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Springfield Township police officers fatally shot a homeowner who fired several shots at them Wednesday morning. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of East Waterloo Road. According to officials, Springfield Township police officers were investigating a zoning law violation at a...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Bond hearing for 17-year-old accused of killing Parma teenager

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A now 17-year-old male accused of a deadly shooting in Parma in June has a bond hearing in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday afternoon. Gunnar Galaszewski is being tried as adult for the murder of Lawrence Morgan, 17. Parma police said Morgan was shot...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect breaks into Solon High School stadium concession stand, police say

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into the Solon High School stadium concession stand early Saturday morning is on the loose, police confirmed, and officers need the community’s help identifying them. Solon Police said workers reported the break-in when they saw damage to the concession stand door...
SOLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Break-in suspect rams into security guard vehicle, Akron police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men trying to break into a storage facility in Akron, intentionally crashed into a security guard’s vehicle, before driving through the closed security gate, police said. Akron officers said they were called out to the American Storage Facility in the 80 block of...
AKRON, OH
WHIZ

Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic Stop

Two Akron residents are in custody in Guernsey County. On October 1, Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and Cambridge Police Department coordinated a traffic stop of an individual suspected of regularly bringing bulk quantities of Fentanyl to the county. A 39-year-old man in had multiple warrants for his arrest for...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

DUI charge: Councilman was three times over the limit

Seven Hills Councilperson-At-Large John R. Kulju told police he had "a lot" to drink the morning he was arrested and charged with drunk driving and crashing through mailboxes with his car. Seven Hills police responded just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, to the 7500 block of McCreary Road, on a report of a vehicle that had struck two mailboxes in the area and narrowly missed a resident.
SEVEN HILLS, OH
cleveland19.com

Several East Cleveland officers charged with assault after traffic stops

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several East Cleveland Police Officers have been charged with assault, among other charges, originating in March and April of this year, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor. A release from the prosecutor’s office states that on March 31, East Cleveland Police officer Tyler Mundson, 30, attempted...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Happy Driving News: 2 Of 3 Ramps Reopening at Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reopening of the I-77 Northbound ramp to I-76 East at the Central Interchange first thing Tuesday morning is a harbinger of good things to come. Somewhere in the vicinity of November 30, the all-important Northbound 77 to Westbound 76 ramp will...
AKRON, OH

