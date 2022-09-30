Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, held the first state agency head press conference Monday morning following Hurricane Ian’s destructive path through Florida. Guthrie said he brought agency heads to the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee to “ensure that impacted businesses and residents have the resources they need to begin their recovery and rebuild.” Agency heads shared news regarding FEMA assistance, food distribution, power restoration, unemployment benefits, school closures and more.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO