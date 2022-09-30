Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian's impact on the insurance market in Florida
Hurricane Ian brought flooding to Central Florida that many people haven’t experienced before, which damaged many homes. But, flood insurance is something you have to get before a storm. Tasha Carter is Florida’s Insurance Consumer Advocate atthe state Department of Financial Services. WMFE’s Talia Blake spoke with her about...
Florida state agencies share resources and news regarding unemployment, education and more following Hurricane Ian
Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, held the first state agency head press conference Monday morning following Hurricane Ian’s destructive path through Florida. Guthrie said he brought agency heads to the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee to “ensure that impacted businesses and residents have the resources they need to begin their recovery and rebuild.” Agency heads shared news regarding FEMA assistance, food distribution, power restoration, unemployment benefits, school closures and more.
Northwest Florida lending a hand to Ian's victims
American Red Cross volunteers from the Pensacola area are joining counterparts from around the U.S., in lending a hand in Central and South Florida in the devastating wake of Hurricane Ian. Caution is also being urged when making donations. Monday morning in Tallahassee, Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie provided...
