Lady Colts stay perfect with MVL sweep over Morgan on record setting night

BYESVILLE - Meadowbrook volleyball fans had plenty to cheer about during Thursday's Muskingum Valley League match-up with visiting Morgan High.

First the home town Lady Colts stayed perfect in MVL play at 12-0 with a three set sweep over the Lady Raiders by scores of 25-10, 25-4 and 25-17, but making the night even more special was the being able to recognize the senior dynamic duo of Camden Black and Ella Jefferis for setting new volleyball records.

Jefferies broke the Meadowbrook High school career assist record last Saturday at Perry High School and was recognized prior to the start of the match, the previous record of 2,279 assists was held by Miranda Marsinek (2014-2017). Jefferis currently stands at 2,773 assists and counting-with six more regular season matches and then the OHSAA tournament.

Black, a two-time All-Ohio performer set her new mark for career digs during the match, notching her career number 1,007th during the second game of the night. And action was halted for Black to be recognized by the Meadowbrook faithful. Black has no collected both 1,000 career kills as well as over 1,000 career digs for the ultimate volleyball double-double.

"So it's very special, but I think both Cami and Ella realize that their accomplishments, while individual don't come without a really good team. That creates those opportunities for them," Meadowbrook head coach Kelly Zehnder offered. "They have both started since they stepped on the floor as freshman, and over the years have gotten a lot of deserved recognition and honors."

"But to their credit, they have stayed down to earth and pretty humble about all that sort of stuff," Zehnder added. "I think both girls would tell you, they are more concerned with how we do as a team. It's easy to coach girls like that, they are both good kids as well as talented kids. And we are so proud of both of them."

"There are a lot of weapons around Ella and Cami, and that makes both their jobs easier. As teams can't just focus in on them all the time," Zehnder continued. "They have to respect every one of out hitters, like Megan, Taylor, Kendall Cannon all showed tonight. We are blessed to have five solid hitter along the front line."

In the match, on a night where both Black and Jefferies were singled out for their individual achievements, the Lady Colts once again showed off their impressive talented depth that makes them a two-time regional qualifying squad.

Meadowbrook wasted little time in grabbing control of the action, led by Black who racked up three early kills as the Lady Colts jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead over the Lady Raiders.

But then some of the depth stepped to the forefront with senior Megan DeVillez and junior Taylor Sichina made their presence felt at the net. DeVillez would bang home a total of five kills, with Sichina adding five to help the Lady Colts coast to the 25-10 victory.

Meadowbrook maintained control of the action as game two action unfolded. Playing a key role in that was Jefferis from behind the service line. Leading 4-2, Jefferis promptly strung together 12 consecutive points to push the Lady Colts' advantage out to a commanding 16-2.

That lead extended out to 21-4 when senior Kendall Cannon did the honors of closing out the 25-4 victory with the final four points.

Despite not having much success in the opening tow games, the visiting Lady Raiders put together a spirted effort in the third game that brought a smile to Morgan head coach Traci Baker's face.

Meadowbrook took a 17-10 lead ad appeared ready to put the victory away, but the Lady Raiders still had some fight left.

Freshman Chloe Baker kept Morgan in the fight, posting four quick service points to pull the visitors within 17-14 of the host Lady Colts.

Meadowbrook would answer wit a 8-3 run to close out the victory and the sweep, but Baker was happy with her team's effort in the third game.

"My girls put up a good fight, I'm proud they never gave up," Baker offered. "They had a lot of effort and energy in that third game. I feel like we compete with them in the third set."

"Meadowbrook is a very strong team," Baker continued. "They hit the ball well, they serve well and our one f the top teams around. So I feel proud of the way we competed in that third set. Gives up something really positive to build off of going forward."

Black paced the Lady Colts (15-2 overall) with 17 points, 15 kills, two saves, 14 digs, while DeVillez chipped in with 11 points, 11 kills and Sichina added 10 points, nine kills with four digs. Jefferis finished her night with a team-high 39 assists, three kills, five digs.

Junior Karly Launder contributed six points, three kills, three saves, five digs, with Cannon chipping in with 10 points, six kills, two saves, senior Mylee Arnold collected 12 digs, and senior Mila Norman picked up three dis for the winners.

NEXT - Meadowbrook takes a road trip to Coshocton on Tuesday at 6 p.m., while Morgan travels to New Lexington.