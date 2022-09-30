CHP Seeks Vehicle Involved in Hit-and-Run Injury Traffic Collision on 210 Freeway

Tayler England / KNN

Rancho Cucamonga, San Bernardino County, CA: The California Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help in locating the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run injury traffic collision on the westbound 210 Freeway in the city of Cucamonga.

On Sept. 27, 2022, at approximately 12:38 a.m., a two-vehicle hit-and-run traffic collision occurred on the westbound 210 Freeway east of Citrus Avenue, according to CHP.

CHP stated in a news release that preliminary investigation indicates that an unknown driver of an unknown vehicle was traveling westbound on the 210, east of Citrus Avenue, within the #4 lane at an unknown speed when it struck the rear of a 2012 Toyota.

After the collision, the Toyota overturned and came to rest blocking the #4 lane. The unknown vehicle fled the scene traveling westbound on the 210 Freeway.

The currently unidentified 64-year-old male driver from La Puente sustained major injuries as a result of the crash and was transported by ambulance to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, according to CHP.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision is encouraged to contact the CHP Rancho Cucamonga area office at (909) 980-3994.

