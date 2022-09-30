Hurricane Ian: Storm churns toward Carolina coast (live updates)

Hurricane Ian is taking aim at the coast of South Carolina and expected to make a third landfall on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Meanwhile, Floridians were assessing damage after the storm made landfall Wednesday near Cayo Costa as a powerful Category 4 hurricane.

Here are the latest updates for Friday, Sept. 30:

2nd death during Hurricane Ian reported in Florida’s Volusia County

Update 10:25 a.m. EDT Sept. 30: A 67-year-old man on Thursday night became the second person to die in Volusia County as Hurricane Ian brought heavy rain and caused flooding across a swathe of Florida, sheriff’s deputies said.

The New Smyrna Beach resident fell inside of his home as water levels rose and could not get up before the water level rose over him, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The man and his wife were on a list to be rescued by high-water crews when he died.

Officials said they attempted to perform life-saving measures, but the 67-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife and two dogs inside the house were taken to a storm shelter. A third dog in the home was taken to an animal shelter, officials said.

Earlier, authorities said a 72-year-old man died in Delton after going out to drain a pool as Ian approached.

Authorities said at least 21 deaths are believed to be linked to the storm, not including the two deaths reported in Volusia County.

Floodwaters may contain downed power lines, human and livestock waste, also medical and industrial waste.

More than 200 residents, staff evacuated from assisted living complex, nursing home in Orlando

Update 10:20 a.m. EDT Sept. 30: Officials with the National Guard used boats and trucks to evacuate more than 200 residents and staff members from an assisted living complex and a nursing home in Orlando, WFTV reported.

Charleston International Airport closes as Hurricane Ian approaches coast

Update 10:15 a.m. EDT Sept. 30: Officials with Charleston International Airport on Friday announced that the airfield has been closed as Hurricane Ian brings high winds to the area.

Officials expect to reopen the airfield at 6 a.m. Saturday.

Electricity returning to some Florida residents as outages grow in South Carolina

Update 10 a.m. EDT Sept. 30: More than 1.9 million people remained without power in Florida, down from the 2.2 million reported earlier Friday, while reports of outages began to grow in South Carolina, according to a website that tracks outages.

Nearly all power customers in Florida’s Hardee, Highlands, DeSoto, Charlotte and Lee counties remained without electricity on Friday morning as officials continued recovery efforts in areas hard-hit by the storm, according to PowerOutage.us.

Police said Fort Myers Beach was "impassable" in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

In South Carolina, where Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall later Friday, more than 22,000 people were without power on Friday morning, according to PowerOutage.us.

21 deaths in Florida believed to be linked to Hurricane Ian

Update 9:40 a.m. EDT Sept. 30: Officials believe at least 21 deaths might be linked to Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Florida, with that number expected to rise, the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management said Friday.

Kevin Guthrie said one death in Polk County was confirmed to have been linked to Ian. Twelve deaths in Charlotte County and eight deaths in Collier County are also believed to be caused by the storm.

“People die in disasters that have nothing to do with the disaster,” Guthrie noted at a news conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis. “The medical examiner is the one that makes that determination. They are the lead agency at the local level to determine when they investigate that this is either disaster-related or not disaster-related.”

He added that officials expect more fatalities to be reported in Lee County, citing the case of a house that was completely underwater.

“The water was up over the rooftop,” Guthrie said. “We had a Coast Guard rescue swimmer swim down into it, and he could identify that (there) appeared to be human remains. We do not know exactly how many, we do not know what the situation is.”

Lee County, Florida, without water after water main break

Update 9:15 a.m. EDT Sept. 30: Florida’s Lee County was without water Friday following a water main break affecting the county’s water utility, Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference.

The governor said officials requested help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and that the Army Corps of Engineers is assessing the situation.

“At the end of the day, that is something that will be very, very critical,” DeSantis said. “It may require more of a rebuild, and it may require more short-term remediation. They’re going through that, but that’s clearly a top priority.”

Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office earlier said that Fort Myers Beach was “impassable” in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

“We understand you have loved ones on the island,” deputies said in a social media post. “Please understand it’s not safe to drive onto the island. Bicycles cannot even make it through clear pathways.”

More than 1,700 flights canceled, hundreds more delayed

Update 9:05 a.m. EDT Sept. 30: More than 1,700 flights within, going to or leaving the U.S. have been cancelled Friday as Floridians work to recover from the devastation left by Hurricane Ian and residents of the Carolinas brace for impact, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

The site reported that more than 700 additional flights have been delayed.

Airports in Florida began to announce plans to reopen Thursday, one day after Ian hit the state’s west coast.

Here's what you should do after the hurricane has passed.

Ian expected to make landfall by Friday afternoon

Update 8:35 a.m. EDT Sept. 30: Hurricane Ian will likely make its third landfall by Friday afternoon in South Carolina between Charleston and Myrtle Beach, WSOC-TV reported.

The storm struck western Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane on Tuesday before spinning into the Gulf of Mexico and aiming for Florida’s coast. On Wednesday, Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Cayo Costa.

The storm was a Category 1 hurricane on Friday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

Hurricane Ian: South Carolina prepares for the storm

Hurricane expected to maintain strength as it crawls toward the Carolinas

Update 8:10 a.m. EDT Sept. 30: Hurricane Ian inched toward the South Carolina coast with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph on Friday morning and was expected to maintain that strength until reaching the coast, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the north at 9 mph.

In an 8 a.m. advisory, officials said the storm will likely weaken rapidly after making landfall later Friday before becoming an extratropical low over North Carolina later Friday or on Saturday. Ian is expected to dissipate by Saturday night.

DeSantis slated to give briefing Friday morning

Update 6:26 a.m. EDT Sept. 30: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to give a briefing Friday morning on the state’s response to Hurricane Ian, ABC News is reporting.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell also will appear at the briefing, which is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. EDT, according to the news outlet.

As the storm subsides, the real work begins as rescue teams assist stranded citizens across Florida.

NHC: Hurricane conditions, storm surge expected along Carolina coast Friday afternoon

Update 5 a.m. EDT Sept. 30: Ian is expected to bring “life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions” along the Carolina coast by Friday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said early Friday.

In its 5 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, was about 145 miles south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and 225 miles south-southwest of Cape Fear, North Carolina. It was moving north-northeast at 9 mph.

Officials have discontinued a tropical storm warning south of Altamaha Sound, Georgia, the agency said.

Tampa police rescue kitten found outdoors during storm

Update 4 a.m. EDT Sept. 30: Two police officers discovered a frightened kitten on Tampa’s Florida Avenue as the storm battered the area, according to WTVT and WFLA.

“They welcomed her into their patrol vehicle, drove her to the Veterinary Emergency Group and within an hour, found a family willing to give her a home,” Tampa police wrote in a Thursday Facebook post, calling the rescue “a bright spot in the storm.”

Police said the kitten now has a fitting name – Stormie.

Nearly 2.2 million customers still without power in Florida

Update 3 a.m. EDT Sept. 30: Nearly 2.2 million customers remain without power in Florida, according to a website that tracks outages.

PowerOutage.us is reporting that 2,197,044 customers in the state have lost power, including 411,615 in Lee County, 232,579 in Volusia County, 179,934 in Collier County, 178,250 in Sarasota County, 154,498 in Orange County, 153,047 in Hillsborough County, 141,797 in Polk County and 111,103 in Manatee County.

NHC: Ian expected to bring ‘life-threatening’ storm surge to Carolina coast

Update 2 a.m. EDT Sept. 30: Ian is expected to bring “life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions” to the Carolina coast, as well as flooding rains to the Carolinas and southwest Virginia, the National Hurricane Center said early Friday.

In its 2 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, was about 175 miles south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and 260 miles south-southwest of Cape Fear, North Carolina. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

NHC: Hurricane Ian’s winds reach 85 mph

Update 1:20 a.m. EDT Sept. 30: Hurricane’s Ian’s maximum sustained winds have increased to 85 mph, the National Hurricane Center said late Thursday.

In an 11:15 p.m. EDT update statement, the agency said the Category 1 storm was about 185 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina, and 265 miles south-southwest of Cape Fear, North Carolina. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

Officials have discontinued a tropical storm warning south of Florida’s Flagler-Volusia County line and a hurricane watch south of the Savannah River, the agency said in its 11 p.m. EDT advisory.

– The Associated Press, WFTV.com and ActionNewsJax.com contributed to this report.

