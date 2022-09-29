ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KIXS FM 108

Missing Texas Teach Spotted in a Different State Just Days Later

Last month a teacher from Alvin ISD went missing. According to Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was reported missing by her husband on September 22th, 2022. Police reported that Michelle drove away from her home in Alvin driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300, although they are unsure...
ALVIN, TX
defendernetwork.com

Family sues officer who killed an unarmed Roderick Brooks

The family of Roderick Brooks, a Black man fatally shot by sheriffs officer Sergeant Garrett Hardin, a Houston sheriff’s officer, recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Hardin. The suit seeks to make the case that Brooks’ death was avoidable in part because of misconduct Hardin was guilty of...
HOUSTON, TX
nypressnews.com

Trial set to begin for son accused of killing parents at Bellaire home in 2016

HOUSTON — The second murder trial for a Houston teen accused of killing his parents in 2016 is set to begin today with jury selection. It’s been more than six years since former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong Sr. and his wife, Dawn, were shot and killed inside their southwest Houston home. And it’s been more than three years since Antonio Armstrong Jr.’s murder trial ended in a mistrial.
HOUSTON, TX
foxsanantonio.com

6-year-old run over 3 times by drunk driver; tire stopped on boy's face

HOUSTON (KHOU) - Police say a 6-year-old boy was killed after he was run over three times by a habitual drunk driver on Saturday. Pedro Alberto Hernandez, 52, is charged with murder and DWI third offense. The deadly accident happened just before 6 p.m. outside a outside a laundromat on...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man shot, killed at Acres Homes apartment complex, HPD says

HOUSTON — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Monday at an apartment complex in northwest Houston, according to police. The Houston Police Department said it happened just after noon at a complex along West Montgomery Road near West Gulf Bank Road. HPD said the victim was found between...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris County child struck by vehicle on Fairfield Place Drive

A child was struck by a vehicle in northwest Harris County on Monday morning, authorities say. The crash occurred in the 2200 block of Fairfield Place Drive near Cumberland Ridge Drive. The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office says the child who was struck by the vehicle is being treated...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

19-year-old woman found dead inside apartment in west Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside an apartment in west Houston Monday morning. Officers found the 19-year-old woman unresponsive inside an apartment located at 2777 Briargrove Drive around 1:20 a.m. Paramedics were called and the woman was pronounced dead. Officers said she...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Suspect charged in deadly crash identified as man with multiple prior DWIs

HOUSTON — Court documents identified 52-year-old Pedro Alberto Hernandez as the man who hit and killed a 6-year-old boy in southwest Houston this weekend. It happened on Saturday just before 7 p.m. in front of a laundromat off Leawood Boulevard and Bissonnet Street. According to Houston police, the boy was with his family on their way to a store when the suspect hit him in a parking lot.
HOUSTON, TX

