Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airporthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Missing Texas Teach Spotted in a Different State Just Days Later
Last month a teacher from Alvin ISD went missing. According to Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was reported missing by her husband on September 22th, 2022. Police reported that Michelle drove away from her home in Alvin driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300, although they are unsure...
Click2Houston.com
‘I felt scared’: United flight attendant blindsided by ovarian cancer diagnosis after having her ovaries removed
HOUSTON – Dima Kourdie is a flight attendant instructor. When you think of the most terrifying emergencies, she’s prepared: emergency evacuations, fires in flight, heart attacks, etc. She’s prepared for many emergencies, but she wasn’t prepared for cancer at just 21 years old. “I felt pity...
defendernetwork.com
Family sues officer who killed an unarmed Roderick Brooks
The family of Roderick Brooks, a Black man fatally shot by sheriffs officer Sergeant Garrett Hardin, a Houston sheriff’s officer, recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Hardin. The suit seeks to make the case that Brooks’ death was avoidable in part because of misconduct Hardin was guilty of...
Freak accident at California rodeo leads to life-saving journey in Houston
HOUSTON — A woman credits a bull for saving her life after a freak accident at a California rodeo ended with a life-saving journey in Houston. Paige King, 25, was sitting in the stands after a bull got loose in an arena, jumped into the stands, and rammed into her.
nypressnews.com
Trial set to begin for son accused of killing parents at Bellaire home in 2016
HOUSTON — The second murder trial for a Houston teen accused of killing his parents in 2016 is set to begin today with jury selection. It’s been more than six years since former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong Sr. and his wife, Dawn, were shot and killed inside their southwest Houston home. And it’s been more than three years since Antonio Armstrong Jr.’s murder trial ended in a mistrial.
'We may need that helping hand at another time' | Trae Tha Truth rescues hundreds in Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA, USA — Rapper Trae Tha Truth, also known for his relief work after major disasters, is at it again — this time in Florida. The Houston native spent several days and nights helping to rescue people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. “I think combined, they said...
KHOU
Police find woman dead in car in southeast Houston; person of interest identified
Pasadena police say they received a call about a woman forced into a vehicle at gunpoint. A woman was later found dead in a vehicle in a wooded area.
19-year-old woman with head injuries found dead in Houston apartment
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the death of a young woman found in an apartment early Monday. Paramedics were called when someone found the 19-year-old in an apartment west of the Uptown area. She was pronounced dead and HPD homicide detectives said she had visible head injuries. She...
foxsanantonio.com
6-year-old run over 3 times by drunk driver; tire stopped on boy's face
HOUSTON (KHOU) - Police say a 6-year-old boy was killed after he was run over three times by a habitual drunk driver on Saturday. Pedro Alberto Hernandez, 52, is charged with murder and DWI third offense. The deadly accident happened just before 6 p.m. outside a outside a laundromat on...
Woman possibly kidnapped, found shot to death in abandoned SUV in SE Houston, investigators say
HOUSTON — Investigators are working to find a person of interest Monday after a woman was found shot to death inside an abandoned SUV in southeast Houston. According to Pasadena police, they got reports Monday morning just before 10 a.m. about a woman who was being forced into a vehicle at gunpoint at an apartment complex off Red Bluff Road near Beltway 8.
Man shot, killed at Acres Homes apartment complex, HPD says
HOUSTON — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Monday at an apartment complex in northwest Houston, according to police. The Houston Police Department said it happened just after noon at a complex along West Montgomery Road near West Gulf Bank Road. HPD said the victim was found between...
9-year-old recovering in hospital after being bitten by family dog in SW Houston, HFD says
The dog is staying with the family until it's handed over to BARC on Monday.
fox26houston.com
Harris County child struck by vehicle on Fairfield Place Drive
A child was struck by a vehicle in northwest Harris County on Monday morning, authorities say. The crash occurred in the 2200 block of Fairfield Place Drive near Cumberland Ridge Drive. The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office says the child who was struck by the vehicle is being treated...
Click2Houston.com
19-year-old woman found dead inside apartment in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside an apartment in west Houston Monday morning. Officers found the 19-year-old woman unresponsive inside an apartment located at 2777 Briargrove Drive around 1:20 a.m. Paramedics were called and the woman was pronounced dead. Officers said she...
Suspect charged in deadly crash identified as man with multiple prior DWIs
HOUSTON — Court documents identified 52-year-old Pedro Alberto Hernandez as the man who hit and killed a 6-year-old boy in southwest Houston this weekend. It happened on Saturday just before 7 p.m. in front of a laundromat off Leawood Boulevard and Bissonnet Street. According to Houston police, the boy was with his family on their way to a store when the suspect hit him in a parking lot.
2 off-duty HCSO deputies in serious but stable condition after major crash along Katy Fwy, HPD says
Both deputies are in serious, but stable condition after being ejected onto the freeway Sunday morning, according to investigators.
Jury selection begins for retrial of Houston man accused of murdering parents as a teen
AJ Armstrong's trial back in 2019 ended in a mistrial after claims that his older half-brother could be the real killer. If Armstrong is found guilty in this retrial, he'll get life in prison.
Click2Houston.com
‘It makes me feel very scared’: Dozens of cars vandalized at luxury high-rise apartment complex in Rice Village
HOUSTON – A brazen act of vandalism in an apartment complex in Rice Village where dozens of vehicles were broken into, and oddly, nothing was stolen. Some residents at the Hanover Apartments said there was cash in glove compartments and even electronics in front seats, but nothing was taken.
4 juveniles, adult arrested after ramming into CVS to steal ATM in N. Houston, HPD says
Authorities said they believe the group of 4 juveniles and 1 adult might have also tried to steal a Chase Bank ATM 30 minutes before to the CVS incident.
New photo shows missing Alvin ISD teacher walking down street in New Orleans
A new photo released by Texas EquuSearch shows Michelle Reynolds walking along Constance Street in New Orleans on Sept. 23 in the same clothes she was last seen wearing.
