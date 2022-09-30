Read full article on original website
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
TechSpot
Tesla owner refuses to pay over $21,000 for a new battery, gets locked out of his car
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
10 Good Habits That Lower Your Energy Bill
We have more electronics than ever today, from cellphone chargers to set-top boxes to air fryers -- the list goes on. On the plus side, some major energy efficiency improvements have been made, such...
moneytalksnews.com
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles
Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
I’m a car repair boss – four ‘tricks’ used by ‘shady’ mechanics and how to avoid getting ripped off
MECHANIC mistrust is rampant as drivers fear they’ll be ripped off without knowing they’re being tricked. Fortunately, car repair boss Janelle Gonzalez can help you identify and avoid mechanic sales traps with her years of industry experience. Janelle Gonzalez owns Blue Toro, Australia’s first national mechanic franchise.
CNET
Lower Your Heating Bills by Setting Your Thermostat to This Temperature
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. After a summer that saw temperatures climb to scorching highs, the cooler temperatures of fall and winter may be more welcome than normal across the northern hemisphere this year. With cooler temperatures also come heating bills, which could be higher this year as energy prices climb. Before you crank up your furnace (or heat pump), a quick adjustment to your thermostat can keep your utility bill lower through the winter months.
With Heating Bills Rising, Here Are 8 Ways to Lower Your Bill This Winter
Here’s something that’ll send a shiver down your spine: Heating your home is going to be noticeably more expensive this winter. In fact, Americans are about to see the largest spike in their heating bills in more than a decade. But we’ve got eight tips to help you lower your own heating bill.
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)
Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
Are electric blankets the answer to sky-high energy bills? As UK households look for ways to cut costs amid soaring prices, how the heated appliances may save you money
As wholesale gas prices are on the rise, energy bills in the UK are set to soar, with a typical household's annual payment set to soar. The government has announced an energy price guarantee to help people manage their bills, but from 1 October an average household in the UK will pay rates that equate to £2,500 a year.
The Replacement Battery Costs for These Six Normal EVs Is Staggeringly High
Chris Rosales, BMW, VW, GM, HyundaiThe battery pack is almost the entire cost of the car in some cases. Some are more costly than the car itself.
What’s causing the increase in gas prices?
What is to blame for the sudden rise in gas prices?
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
Hurricane Ian Takes Out Two Mopar Wing Cars
There’s more to this story than you’ve heard…. A rare Plymouth Superbird and Dodge Charger Daytona were torn out of a garage in Bonita Springs, Florida as Hurricane Ian ravaged the area. Quickly, photos of the Mopar wing cars spread on social media as enthusiasts were outraged they were left to such a fate. In any natural disaster the primary concern is for human life. That said, we’re always saddened to see rare cars damaged, especially irreparably, by the elements.
Cop Tells Elantra N Owner His Stock Exhaust Will Cost $7K To "Fix"
Like many new vehicles, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N offers several different drive modes. One of them is N mode which, among other things, makes the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine sound a bit more lively. Apparently, it's too lively for a California police officer and officials at a state testing facility. Now, the owner can't drive his Elantra N until the problem is fixed, but since it's new and allegedly stock, there's nothing to fix.
The Best Portable Home Generators, According To Real Electricians
With extreme weather comes more power outages. Stay prepared with these portable generators recommended by the experts.
rsvplive.ie
Plumber says affordable device can ‘potentially half’ your energy bills this winter
A plumber has said that an affordable device can “potentially half” your energy bills this winter. The TikTok user @djmatrixx101 shared his advice after working on central heating systems and boilers throughout his career. He explained that by adding a thermostatic radiator valve to your radiators, you can...
