ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Rvtrip#Linus Travel#Heating System#Water Heating#Propane#Heating Element#Rv#Vehicles
CNET

Lower Your Heating Bills by Setting Your Thermostat to This Temperature

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. After a summer that saw temperatures climb to scorching highs, the cooler temperatures of fall and winter may be more welcome than normal across the northern hemisphere this year. With cooler temperatures also come heating bills, which could be higher this year as energy prices climb. Before you crank up your furnace (or heat pump), a quick adjustment to your thermostat can keep your utility bill lower through the winter months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
CNN

Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)

Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Are electric blankets the answer to sky-high energy bills? As UK households look for ways to cut costs amid soaring prices, how the heated appliances may save you money

As wholesale gas prices are on the rise, energy bills in the UK are set to soar, with a typical household's annual payment set to soar. The government has announced an energy price guarantee to help people manage their bills, but from 1 October an average household in the UK will pay rates that equate to £2,500 a year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MotorBiscuit

Best Truck Engines Ever Made

We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
The Independent

‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years

A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
ENGINEERING
Motorious

Hurricane Ian Takes Out Two Mopar Wing Cars

There’s more to this story than you’ve heard…. A rare Plymouth Superbird and Dodge Charger Daytona were torn out of a garage in Bonita Springs, Florida as Hurricane Ian ravaged the area. Quickly, photos of the Mopar wing cars spread on social media as enthusiasts were outraged they were left to such a fate. In any natural disaster the primary concern is for human life. That said, we’re always saddened to see rare cars damaged, especially irreparably, by the elements.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Motor1.com

Cop Tells Elantra N Owner His Stock Exhaust Will Cost $7K To "Fix"

Like many new vehicles, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N offers several different drive modes. One of them is N mode which, among other things, makes the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine sound a bit more lively. Apparently, it's too lively for a California police officer and officials at a state testing facility. Now, the owner can't drive his Elantra N until the problem is fixed, but since it's new and allegedly stock, there's nothing to fix.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy