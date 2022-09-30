Read full article on original website
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is drawing to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB playoffs.
The crowd of fans that braved a cold, damp October night at Fenway didn’t just say farewell to the team until the spring, they made what might have been their final goodbyes with a trio of long-tenured Red Sox. While Dennis Eckersley states that he will assuredly return to...
