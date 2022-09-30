ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Leader

Vidor High students venture to Vet Tech Institute of Houston

HOUSTON — Brandy Whisenant’s Vidor High School Veterinary Medical Applications class recently toured the Vet Tech Institute of Houston. The students were able to observe a live surgery and ask career questions to current Vet Assistant students and faculty. One of the students pictured, Lillian Montoya (senior), has...
HOUSTON, TX
Orange Leader

PHOTO FEATURE — Lessons from Neonatal Intensive Care frontlines

Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital’s Kelli Huebel recently spoke to Orangefield High School students. The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit program director spoke to health science and child development students about some of the obstacles tiny babies must overcome and the healthcare providers that care for them. “We would like to...
ORANGEFIELD, TX
Orange Leader

Bridge City authorities continue fatal crash investigation

BRIDGE CITY — The investigation into a crash that left an Orange man dead is ongoing, with authorities waiting on lab results. Bridge City Police Capt. Richard Teague said Monday no citations were issued and would most not likely not be when the investigation is complete. Bridge City Police...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Orange Leader

Leonard, Morris earn royalty status at Little Cypress-Mauriceville Homecoming

Little Cypress-Mauriceville held its Homecoming festivities Friday night as the Bears took on Spring Legacy. Brooklyn Leonard captured Homecoming Queen honors while Da’Marion Morris was tabbed King. In front of a sold out crowd to celebrate their new turf field and their first home game of the season, the...
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

Fire rips through West Orange home while people, pets inside

WEST ORANGE — A home in West Orange was heavily damaged by fire early Sunday morning. Assistant Chief Simmie Gibson of the West Orange Fire Department said the call of the fire was dispatched at approximately 2:15 a.m. Sunday for the house in the 800 block of Flint Street.
WEST ORANGE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Symposium#Vietnamese
Orange Leader

Aaliyah Stewart named Homecoming Queen at West Orange-Stark

Aaliyah Stewart, at right, was announced as the 2022 West Orange-Stark Homecoming Queen during halftime festivities of Friday’s game. Stewart is pictured with her father, Brodrick McGrew. The West Orange-Stark Mustangs trounced the Liberty Panthers, 53-8, in Friday’s District 9-4A Division II battle in front of a nice Homecoming...
WEST ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

Woman found unresponsive in Orange pool succumbs at hospital, police say

An unresponsive woman was pulled from an Orange pool Monday afternoon, according to information from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The young woman, whose age and name were not released, was found at 12:45 p.m. in a pool at a home near the intersection of Tulane and Atkinson Circle in Orange.
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

Sheriff: “Gut wrenching” to respond to drowning death of 20-year-old woman

A 20-year-old local woman who died after being pulled from a pool at a home is reportedly the daughter of a Southeast Texas first responder. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a first responder or a citizen we serve,” said Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney. “We have family ourselves and it’s gut wrenching, especially when it’s a small child or young person.”
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

VOLLEY WRAP: Lady Bobcats wrap up first half of district strong

ANAHUAC – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats wrapped up the first half of District 22-3A play with a 5-2 record after notching a 19-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23 road win over the Anahuac Lady Panthers. Mackenzie Haley had 15 kills for the Lady Bobcats while Harleigh Rawls and Greenlea Oldham had...
ANAHUAC, TX

