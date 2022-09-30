ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments

cryptopotato.com

Infinix Launches Flagship Smartphone with Xboy Explorer NFT Collection

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have become mainstream. They boomed in popularity back in 2021, and in 2022, they have cemented their place amid crypto enthusiasts and even people outside of the industry. We’ve seen many companies implement non-fungible tokens in various marketing or customer acquisition strategies in a bid to leverage...
CELL PHONES
cryptopotato.com

Kim Kardashian Settles With SEC, Pays $1.26M for Unlawfully Promoting EthereumMax

Kardashian’s negative experience with promoting crypto assets continues. The US Securities and Exchange Commission brought charges against Kim Kardashian for promoting a crypto security – Ethereum Max. The popular US media personality, model, and businesswoman agreed to pay $1.26 million to settle the charges. CryptoPotato reported in January...
CELEBRITIES
cryptopotato.com

Elon Musk Renews Plans to Buy Twitter for Originally Agreed Price

Musk has reportedly returned to his original plan to buy out Twitter for $44 billion. In yet another reversal, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has again agreed to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share – as was initially planned. Twitter shares climbed 18% in value after the news...
BUSINESS
#Nft#Digital Wallets#Blog#Web3 Technology#Cryptopotato#Polygon
cryptopotato.com

Trading of Centurion Invest’s CIX Token is Officially Live

Cryptocurrencies have risen to prominence over the past few years, and many retail and institutional investors are seeking direct and indirect exposure to digital assets. But while the industry offers multiple investment options, navigating the market in search of the most profitable opportunities can be daunting. For instance, most users...
MARKETS
The Hill

NASA, SpaceX, send first Native American woman into space

NASA and SpaceX sent the first Native American woman into space on Wednesday along with the first Russian cosmonaut to launch from U.S. soil in 20 years. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched Wednesday afternoon from the Kennedy Space Station in Florida, carrying four members of Crew-5 aboard the Dragon Endurance Spacecraft in SpaceX’s fifth full space flight with NASA, according to a news release.
INDUSTRY
cryptopotato.com

Vitalik Buterin Proposes Ways to Mitigate ETH Censorship

The introduction of a ‘third party” is necessary to limit the powers of builders and proposers. Long before the Ethereum network’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), censorship concerns have been a bone of contention. To mitigate these risks, Vitalik Buterin has proposed “partial block auctions.”. In the...
TECHNOLOGY
cryptopotato.com

1inch Partners With Unstoppable Domains to Compete With ENS

The 1inch decentralized exchange aggregator protocol has entered into a new partnership that could see it offering services to rival the Ethereum Name Service (ENS). On Oct. 4, the 1inch network announced a partnership with nonfungible token (NFT) domain name provider and digital identity platform Unstoppable Domains. The new collaboration...
ECONOMY
cryptopotato.com

Mastercard Launches New Crypto Product to Help Banks Battle Fraud

Mastercard joined forces with CipherTrace to launch a feature called “Crypto Secure.”. The multinational financial services company – Mastercard – released a new product called “Crypto Secure.” Its main purpose is to assist banks in preventing fraudulent cases associated with digital assets. Over the past...
CREDITS & LOANS
cryptopotato.com

Korean Authorities Freeze $39 Million of Crypto Tied to Do Kwon

South Korean authorities continue freezing assets belonging to or tied to Terraform’s Do Kwon. South Korean prosecutors continue their pressure on Terraform Labs following the fiasco that took place earlier this year. This time, the authorities have managed to freeze a whopping 56 billion won (worth around $39.4 million)...
WORLD

Community Policy