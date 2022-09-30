ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Ian: Storm churns toward Carolina coast (live updates)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
Ian regained hurricane strength Thursday afternoon and is taking aim at the coast of South Carolina with an expected third landfall on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Meanwhile, Floridians were assessing the damage after the storm made landfall Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane near Cayo Costa.

Here are the latest updates for Friday, Sept. 30:

DeSantis slated to give briefing Friday morning

Update 6:26 a.m. EDT Sept. 30: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to give a briefing Friday morning on the state’s response to Hurricane Ian, ABC News is reporting.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell also will appear at the briefing, which is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. EDT, according to the news outlet.

Hurricane Ian: Officials conducting search and rescue operations As the storm subsides, the real work begins as rescue teams assist stranded citizens across Florida. (NCD)

NHC: Hurricane conditions, storm surge expected along Carolina coast Friday afternoon

Update 5 a.m. EDT Sept. 30: Ian is expected to bring “life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions” along the Carolina coast by Friday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said early Friday.

In its 5 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, was about 145 miles south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and 225 miles south-southwest of Cape Fear, North Carolina. It was moving north-northeast at 9 mph.

Officials have discontinued a tropical storm warning south of Altamaha Sound, Georgia, the agency said.

Tampa police rescue kitten found outdoors during storm

Update 4 a.m. EDT Sept. 30: Two police officers discovered a frightened kitten on Tampa’s Florida Avenue as the storm battered the area, according to WTVT and WFLA.

“They welcomed her into their patrol vehicle, drove her to the Veterinary Emergency Group and within an hour, found a family willing to give her a home,” Tampa police wrote in a Thursday Facebook post, calling the rescue “a bright spot in the storm.”

Police said the kitten now has a fitting name – Stormie.

Nearly 2.2 million customers still without power in Florida

Update 3 a.m. EDT Sept. 30: Nearly 2.2 million customers remain without power in Florida, according to a website that tracks outages.

PowerOutage.us is reporting that 2,197,044 customers in the state have lost power, including 411,615 in Lee County, 232,579 in Volusia County, 179,934 in Collier County, 178,250 in Sarasota County, 154,498 in Orange County, 153,047 in Hillsborough County, 141,797 in Polk County and 111,103 in Manatee County.

NHC: Ian expected to bring ‘life-threatening’ storm surge to Carolina coast

Update 2 a.m. EDT Sept. 30: Ian is expected to bring “life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions” to the Carolina coast, as well as flooding rains to the Carolinas and southwest Virginia, the National Hurricane Center said early Friday.

In its 2 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, was about 175 miles south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and 260 miles south-southwest of Cape Fear, North Carolina. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

NHC: Hurricane Ian’s winds reach 85 mph

Update 1:20 a.m. EDT Sept. 30: Hurricane’s Ian’s maximum sustained winds have increased to 85 mph, the National Hurricane Center said late Thursday.

In an 11:15 p.m. EDT update statement, the agency said the Category 1 storm was about 185 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina, and 265 miles south-southwest of Cape Fear, North Carolina. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

Officials have discontinued a tropical storm warning south of Florida’s Flagler-Volusia County line and a hurricane watch south of the Savannah River, the agency said in its 11 p.m. EDT advisory.

The Associated Press, WFTV.com and ActionNewsJax.com contributed to this report.

