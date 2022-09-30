Read full article on original website
Conor Benn fails drugs test before Eubank fight
MATCHROOM STATEMENT – CHRIS EUBANK JR VS. CONOR BENN FIGHT: We have been made aware that a random anti-doping test for Conor Benn conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug. The B sample has yet to be tested, meaning that no rule violation has been confirmed. Indeed, Mr Benn has not been charged with any rule violation, he is not suspended, and he remains free to fight.
Teddy Atlas previews Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford
By Dan Ambrose: Teddy Atlas says he’s leaning in the direction of Terence Crawford defeating unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr if/when the two of them fight this year. Atlas was wowed by Crawford’s performance against Yuriorkis Gamboa in 2014. In that fight, Crawford was getting his backside handed...
Daniel Dubois to face Lucas Browne in November
By Brian Witter: Daniel Dubois will be making his next defense of his WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight title against Lucas ‘Big Daddy’ Browne in November, according to Dubois’ trainer Shane McGuigan. They had been hoping that Dillian Whyte would be the next opponent for the 25-year-old...
Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo next Saturday, Oct.8th
By Dan Ambrose: Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora will be defending his interim WBC junior middleweight title against Carlos Ocampo this Saturday night, October 8th, on Showtime at the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, California. The televised portion of the event kicks off at 10:00 p.m. ET.
Conor Benn “filled with that rage” for Chris Eubank Jr fight
By Craig Page: Conor Benn says he’s “filled with rage” ahead of Saturday’s headliner fight against Chris Eubank Jr on DAZN PPV. Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) sees the fight against the bigger, stronger, and more experienced Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) as the same as his previous 21 fights. He can’t wait to get out there and start swinging on the 33-year-old Eubank Jr on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London, England.
What time is Eubank Jr Vs. Benn on DAZN on Oct 8?
The main card is set to get underway at 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 10 p.m. BST / 5 p.m. ET – Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn will be live on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland, as well as around the world on DAZN.
Dereck Chisora sent contract for Tyson Fury fight
By Charles Brun: Derek Chisora has received a contract to fight WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury for a December clash, says Eddie Hearn. Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) is another name in the mix for Fury to fight on December 3rd. The other name that has been bandied about is Manuel...
Chris Eubank Jr reacts to Benn’s positive drug test
By Barry Holbrook: Chris Eubank Jr reacted in shock at today’s public workout about the positive drug test by Conor Benn ahead of their scheduled fight this Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London. Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) says he’s hoping the BBBofC and the promoters can...
Deontay Wilder: “I can see Anthony Joshua beating Tyson Fury”
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua can beat Tyson Fury. Wilder states that if Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) changes some things “mentally,” he can defeat WBC heavyweight champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs). Even if Joshua doesn’t change things mentally, he can still defeat Fury...
Ryan Garcia: “Gervonta needs to sign this contract”
By Dan Ambrose: Ryan Garcia took to social media today to badger Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis about him losing his pen to sign the contract to face him. Kingry (23-0, 19 KOs) is in a position where he’s chasing a fight against the seemingly reluctant WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs).
Mahmoud Charr trashes Eddie Hearn, wants Tyson Fury fight
By Charles Brun: Mahmoud Charr ripped into Eddie Hearn today on social media, telling him to mind his own business and stay out of the Tyson Fury fight. The former WBA heavyweight champion Charr (33-4, 19 KOs) is still hoping to get a fight against Fury on December 3rd, and he’s not pleased with Hearn giving his thoughts on the fight.
John Fury blames Eddie Hearn for Tyson vs. Joshua fight not happening
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury’s dad John Fury took to social media today to send a blaming message to Eddie Hearn for the Anthony Joshua negotiations falling through for their December 3rd mega-fight in the UK. Instead of John looking at his own son Fury as the main culpret...
Eddie Hearn reacts to BBBofC prohibiting Eubank Jr vs. Benn
By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn finds the timing strange that the BBBofC is prohibiting the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn from going ahead this Saturday when they have been aware of Conor’s failed drug test for some time. Hearn says he’s ready to do whatever is needed for...
De La Hoya says Canelo “will never fight” Benavidez because he’s too “talented”
By Dan Ambrose: Promoter Oscar De La Hoya says Canelo Alvarez “will NEVER fight” David Benavidez because he’s too “talented” and “young.”. What’s sad about that is Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) holds the undisputed super middleweight crown, while Benavidez is the WBC interim 168-lb champion and the mandatory for Alvarez’s belt with that sanctioning body.
Robert Helenius happy being underdog against Deontay Wilder
By Robert Segal: Robert Helenius says he likes being the underdog against former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder for their fight on October 15th on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) comes into the fight with a three-fight winning streak in...
Eddie Hearn reacts to Eubank Sr’s boycott comments for Benn fight
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn thinks Chris Eubank Sr is being “stubborn” about his comments on wanting to boycott the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London. Eubank Sr isn’t happy about the 157-lb catchweight because his son has to...
“Eubank is taking Conor Benn lightly” says Eddie Hearn
By Robert Segal: Eddie Hearn thinks Chris Eubank Jr is taking Conor Benn lightly for their fight this Saturday, October 8th, at the O2 Arena in London. Hearn sees Eubank Jr. eating whatever he wants during the build-up to the fight, and he feels this is a sign that he’s overlooking the young 26-year-old Benn (21-0, 14 KOs).
Conor Benn: “I’ve not committed any violations”
By Barry Holbrook: Conor Benn denies that he committed any violations after he reportedly tested positive for the banner substance clomifene in a VADA test ahead of his main event fight this Saturday night against Chris Eubank Jr on DAZN pay-per-view. Clomifene is on WADA’s banned list. When promoter Eddie...
Eubank Jr vs. Benn in jeopardy after Conor’s failed test
By Charles Brun: Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) has tested positive for the banned drug clomifene in the lead-up to his fight this Saturday night against middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing is attempting to have the fight go ahead. However, the British Boxing Board...
Eubank Jr vs. Benn could be sanctioned by the Luxembourg Boxing Federation
By Jack Tiernan: The Luxembourg Boxing Federation may be the organization that sanctions the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn fight this Saturday following the BBBoF choosing to prohibit the contest due to Conor’s positive test for a banned substance with VADA. In 2012, the Luxembourg Boxing Federation sanctioned...
