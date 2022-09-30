Read full article on original website
BIS Proclaims Success in Multi-CBDC Cross-Border Payment Pilot Project
As part of the experiment, several central banks participated in the mBridge project, a multi-CBDC platform for international payments. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) on Tuesday announced that a multi-jurisdiction CBDC pilot spearheaded by BIS Innovation Hub has been successful. The project saw 164 transactions worth nearly $22 million in real-value cross-border payments through a purpose-built multi-CBDC platform – mBridge.
Crypto Adoption in Sub-Saharan Africa Largely Driven by Retail and P2P Activities
Cryptocurrency use in Sub-Saharan Africa enjoys a high adoption rate, as digital assets are integrated into users’ daily financial activity. While institutional traders are not prevalent in Sub-Saharan Africa, the region is known to have the highest number of small retail transactions globally. Part of the driving force for...
Big Trouble for European Banking as Credit Suisse Flashes Warning Signs
Trouble is brewing in the European banking sector as one of the region’s leading financial institutions starts to show signs of weakness. Credit Suisse is currently fighting for survival following months of rumors regarding its liquidity and capital position. According to reports over the weekend, a negative outcome for the Swiss banking giant could have similar repercussions to the Lehman Brothers fallout, which triggered the 2008 financial crisis.
California Takes Action Against 11 Crypto Firms Allegedly Operating Like Ponzi Schemes
The Cali watchdog went after other crypto companies following the desist and refrain order against Nexo. California’s regulator has targeted 11 crypto-related entities which allegedly violated the state’s securities laws. The watchdog also claimed that their business model was in the manner of a Ponzi or pyramid scheme.
Block’s TBD Partners With Circle to Create Global Fiat-Crypto Bridges
TBD – a Bitcoin-focused wing of Jack Dorsey’s payments company Block – has partnered with Circle to help expand on and off ramps between the worlds of crypto and fiat. The teams intend to bolster some of crypto’s premiere real-world use cases, from cross-border remittances to stablecoin self-custody.
These Crypto Executives Have Stepped Down Since the Market Crash in May
A surprising number of crypto chief executives from top companies have resigned from their positions since the market crash in May. Change is in the air as the crypto space continues to see top executives step down from their roles amid the market crisis that stemmed from the Terra Luna fiasco and the Federal Reserve’s continuous interest rate hike, which negatively impacted the global financial market.
Ethereum Price Analysis: Will ETH’s Sideways Action End By a Huge Move?
After reaching a high of $2030 on August 14, Ethereum’s price began a corrective wave, forming a descending channel – as shown in blue on the following chart. The bottom of this channel, combined with the 200-week moving average line (in yellow), acted as support and prevented the price from dropping further. This resulted in the development of a local low at $1,220.
M-Ventures Under MEXC Completes Brand Upgrade, With Capital Scale Reaching $200M
On Sept. 28, during the Token2049 event in Singapore, MEXC Exchange officially announced at the MEXC afterparty “M&M Launcher” that its fund was officially upgraded to M-Ventures and a new management team. The upgraded M-Ventures is a comprehensive fund committed to empowering innovations in the cryptocurrency field via strategic investment, mergers and acquisitions, funds of funds, and project incubation.
Vitalik Buterin Proposes Ways to Mitigate ETH Censorship
The introduction of a ‘third party” is necessary to limit the powers of builders and proposers. Long before the Ethereum network’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), censorship concerns have been a bone of contention. To mitigate these risks, Vitalik Buterin has proposed “partial block auctions.”. In the...
Stock-to-Flow Creator PlanB Bought More BTC and Explains Why Now
PlanB made his three bitcoin purchases at a time when many people were proclaiming the asset “dead.”. The creator of the bitcoin Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model – PlanB – admitted that recently he made his third BTC investment. At the time of the purchase, the primary cryptocurrency was hovering around $20,000.
ETH Closes Third Red Week in a Row, is $1,000 Coming? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
Yesterday, Ethereum closed its third consecutive weekly red candle. A candlestick with a long upper wick indicates that increased selling pressure continues. In the last two weeks, the price has been trapped between two significant levels, and breaking out of this zone would likely determine the direction forward. Technical Analysis.
BTC Miners Reserves Reach Their Lowest Level in a Decade
Bitcoin miners now hold roughly 10% of Bitcoin’s current supply – a share that continues to decrease over time. Bitcoin miners are now holding fewer than 2 million BTC on reserve, according to data from IntoTheBlock. That’s the lowest amount of Bitcoin held by all tracked pools and...
Crypto’s Popularity Among American Millennials on the Decline (Survey)
30% of the surveyed American millennials said they feel comfortable when distributing some of their wealth in digital assets. An analysis carried out by the financial services company – Bankrate – determined that US millennials are not as enthusiastic about cryptocurrencies as they were last year. Around 30%...
Celsius Ex-CEO Withdrew $10 Million Weeks Before Withdrawal Pause: Report
Mashinsky’s $10-million withdrawal comes into sharp focus as scrutiny of the financial conduct of Celsius’ former top executive intensifies. Celsius Network founder Alex Mashinsky, who resigned as the CEO of the embattled Defi platform on September 27, reportedly withdrew $10 million in May, just weeks before the company froze withdrawals on June 12.
A Dubai Real Estate Company Is Cranking Up Its Crypto’s Utility
Meta Description: NFT, ICO, Initial Coin Offering, Crypto, Web3, Crypto Investment, Crypto Real Estate. GBR, a blockchain-based ecosystem with a focus on the real estate, gas, and oil industries, officially launched its Initial Coin Offering (ICO) just a few days ago. Through the project’s official website, early investors are now able to purchase the project’s native crypto token, GBR Coin (GBR).
DOJ Seeks to Block Celsius Motion to Reopen Withdrawals
The US authorities sought more information to assess what would be the impact of the move. The Department of Justice (DOJ) is objecting to a motion by troubled cryptocurrency lender Celsius, seeking to reopen withdrawals for selected customers. Since Celsius halted withdrawals in June, the company has filed for Chapter...
Bitcoin Flat at $19K Ahead of Fed’s Emergency Meeting: Market Watch
Bitcoin seems stuck once more at $19,000, but the US financial authorities meeting later today could rattle its cage. Bitcoin continues to trade at around $19,000, with little-to-no moves, but all of that can change later today as the US Fed is scheduled to host an emergency meeting. The alternative...
Janet Yellen’s Reign as US Treasury Secretary: Her Impact on Crypto
With rumors of Yellen stepping down from her role, let’s take a look at her cryptocurrency policies, views, and opinions over the years. Janet Yellen – an American economist currently serving as the 78th US Secretary of Treasury – has displayed her anti-crypto position numerous times. During her 20-month reign, she has argued that bitcoin is unsuitable for conducting financial transactions and that people should not rely on investing in digital assets as part of their retirement strategy.
