Anyone who talked to Van Jordan for a while went away feeling like they had been life-long friends, that's the kind of man he was, said J.W. Dalton. Jordan was a Christian minister, military veteran, and led the area motorcycle HOG, Harley-Davidson Owners Group. Jordan died last week at his Port Arthur home at the age of 56. In addition to being a motorcycle enthusiast, he owned a construction company in Port Arthur and was a minister.

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO