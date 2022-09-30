Read full article on original website
12newsnow.com
Kirbyville woman struck by own vehicle while checking mail, taken by air ambulance for treatment
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash north of Kirbyville. It happened at a home along FM 252 just south of County Road 509 Wednesday afternoon. Preliminary investigation reveals that at around 1:40 p.m., a 2019 Nissan pulled into a private...
Orange Leader
Sheriff: “Gut wrenching” to respond to drowning death of 20-year-old woman
A 20-year-old local woman who died after being pulled from a pool at a home is reportedly the daughter of a Southeast Texas first responder. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a first responder or a citizen we serve,” said Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney. “We have family ourselves and it’s gut wrenching, especially when it’s a small child or young person.”
Port Arthur News
Bridge City authorities continue fatal crash investigation
BRIDGE CITY — The investigation into a crash that left an Orange man dead is ongoing, with authorities waiting on lab results. Bridge City Police Capt. Richard Teague said Monday no citations were issued and would most not likely not be when the investigation is complete. Bridge City Police...
kjas.com
Third suspect in recent game room robbery found and arrested
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on Monday announced that a third suspect in an August 16th robbery of a game room has been found and arrested. Deputies say Gregorio “Greg” Carpio, 50, of Rye, Texas was captured over the weekend in Tyler County. Investigators say Carpio, along with Colton McInnis, 23, of Silsbee, and Wendy Street, 49, of Kirbyville, were responsible for the crime that occurred at the Field House Game Room, located on Highway 96, just south of Kirbyville.
20-year-old woman found unresponsive in pool, Orange County Sheriff's Office investigating
ORANGE, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the drowning death of a 20-year-old woman who was found in a pool. The woman was found on Monday, October 3, 2022. The Orange County Sheriff's Office received a call around 12:45 p.m., stating a woman was unresponsive in a pool by a home, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office release.
Port Arthur News
SETX woman found unresponsive in pool succumbs at hospital, police say
An unresponsive woman was pulled from an Orange pool Monday afternoon, according to information from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The young woman, whose age and name were not released, was found at 12:45 p.m. in a pool at a home near the intersection of Tulane and Atkinson Circle in Orange.
kjas.com
Newton County church burglaries under investigation
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Monday that a pair of recent church burglaries are under investigation. Burby said the first one was discovered on Saturday, September 24th at Word of Faith Christian Center on Highway 190, just west of Newton. In that case, Burby said a guitar was stolen.
Mom gets call threatening to kidnap her child from Bob Hope Middle School, student deemed safe
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The mother of a Port Arthur middle school student received a scare after someone called, threatening to kidnap her child from the school. On Monday, October 3, 2022, someone called a Bob Hope Middle School mother and threatened kidnap her daughter from the school unless a ransom was paid, according to a Bob Hope Middle School release.
therecordlive.com
Area motorcyclists lose leader Van Jordan, known for kindness
Anyone who talked to Van Jordan for a while went away feeling like they had been life-long friends, that's the kind of man he was, said J.W. Dalton. Jordan was a Christian minister, military veteran, and led the area motorcycle HOG, Harley-Davidson Owners Group. Jordan died last week at his Port Arthur home at the age of 56. In addition to being a motorcycle enthusiast, he owned a construction company in Port Arthur and was a minister.
kogt.com
Man Killed On Minibike
On Friday, September 30, 2022, at approximately 5:13 p.m., officers of the Bridge City Police Department where dispatched to the intersection of FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road in Bridge City in reference to an accident involving an automobile and a minibike. Upon arrival to the scene, the operator of...
Orange Leader
Fire rips through West Orange home while people, pets inside
WEST ORANGE — A home in West Orange was heavily damaged by fire early Sunday morning. Assistant Chief Simmie Gibson of the West Orange Fire Department said the call of the fire was dispatched at approximately 2:15 a.m. Sunday for the house in the 800 block of Flint Street.
Jasper County Sheriff's Office investigating early Saturday morning armed robbery
BROOKELAND, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help after an early morning armed robbery at a gas station in Brookeland. The robbery happened on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office responded to the Valero on US Highway 96 shortly before 6 a.m., after receiving a call about a robbery.
kjas.com
Deputies look for suspect in armed robbery in Brookeland
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a Brookeland convenience store was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the Valero on Highway 96, shortly before 6:00, when the clerk reported the crime. The department says the suspect was a white male of medium build, wearing a black...
kjas.com
Minor injuries in Newton County crash
Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth said there were only minor injuries when the driver of a car, for an unknown reason, went off a highway and crashed into a tree late Monday morning. Duckworth said it happened shortly before the noon hour on Highway 87 about 5 miles south of...
After helping her family get justice, officer escorts teenager during West Orange Stark homecoming ceremony
WEST ORANGE, Texas — Under the Friday night lights at the West Orange Stark High School football stadium, fans witnessed a unique friendship that was born from an unthinkable tragedy. Orange County Police Officer Jason Laughlin escorted Aamiyah Gradnigo during the West Orange Stark homecoming ceremony. She was honored...
kjas.com
Man accused of stabbing mother scheduled for trial soon
Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle says a man who is accused of stabbing and injuring his mother is scheduled for trial soon. Pickle says Charles Adams, Jr., 31, is accused of stabbing and cutting 54-year-old Wanda Kay Jackson on Sunday, September 19th, 2021. Jasper Police responded to at 510...
Jasper County Sheriff's Office asking for help after pony was found in Brookeland
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office are asking for the community's help after a pony was found in Brookeland. The pony was found on FM 1007 near the Brushy Creek near Audubon Hills. It was captured and put in a secure location. Anyone who...
Port Arthur News
Area man killed in 2-vehicle Bridge City crash
BRIDGE CITY — A Orange man was killed Friday following injuries suffered in an early evening two-vehicle crash in Bridge City. Authorities said the victim is 62-year-old Lancy Gibbs. According to police, the crash took place at FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road and involved a Ford truck and...
Empty Vidor home destroyed by fire early Monday morning
VIDOR, Texas — An empty home went up in flames early Monday morning in Vidor. Firefighters from Orange County Emergency Services District One responded to the fire at about 5:15 a.m. Monday according to Fire Chief Robert Smith. When firefighters arrived the structure was already beginning to collapse. A...
EMS worker suing City of Beaumont, says he and his colleagues deserve more benefits
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont EMS worker is taking legal action and suing the City of Beaumont, claiming he and his colleagues are not receiving fair treatment from the city. Caleb Fenter is an employee with Beaumont Fire and Rescue. He claims that when the City of Beaumont moved the EMS division into the Beaumont Fire Department in 2021, he and his colleagues should have been sworn in as civil service employees.
