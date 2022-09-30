ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

South Korea, US and Japan hold anti-North Korean submarine drills

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F8pJD_0iGDPvoo00

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea, US and Japanese warships launched their first trilateral anti-submarine drills in five years on Friday, after North Korea renewed missile tests this week in an apparent response to bilateral training by South Korean and US forces.

The North’s recent five missiles launches, the first such tests in a month, also came before and after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited South Korea on Thursday and reaffirmed the “ironclad” U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FfIcW_0iGDPvoo00
Protesters stage a rally to oppose the joint naval exercises between South Korea, US and Japan in Seoul, South Korea on Sept, 30, 2022.
AP

The one-day three-nation training off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast is meant to cope with a North Korean push to advance its ability to fire missile from submarines, according to a South Korean navy statement.

North Korea has been building bigger submarines including a nuclear-powered one and testing sophisticated missiles that can be fired from them in recent years. That’s an alarming development for its rivals because it’s harder to detect underwater-launched missiles in advance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rju7Z_0iGDPvoo00
US Vice President Kamala Harris, center left, stands next to the demarcation line at the demilitarized zone in South Korea on Sept. 29, 2022.
AP

South Korean officials said last weekend that they had detected signs that North Korea was preparing to test-fire a missile from a submarine.

Friday’s drills involve the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan as well as US, South Korean and Japanese destroyers, the navy statement said. During the training, the navy ships from the three nations were to search and track a US nuclear-powered submarine posing as a North Korean submarine while exchanging related information, according to media reports.

“We will respond and neutralize any forms of North Korean provocations in an overwhelming and decisive manner,” Capt. Cho, Chung-ho, commander of South Korean navy troops who took part in the training, was quoted as saying in the statement.

In addition to its submarine-launched missiles, North Korea has also a variety of nuclear-capable missiles that place both the United States and its allies South Korea and Japan within striking distance. This year, North Korea has performed a record number of missile tests as it refuses to resume long-stalled nuclear diplomacy with the United States.

Previous 1 of 2 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nawSL_0iGDPvoo00
The U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan (center) and South Korean warships are seen during the naval exercise on Sept. 29, 2022 in East Sea, South Korea.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3TLm_0iGDPvoo00
The U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan sails from a naval base during the naval exercises involving South Korea and the U.S.
YONHAP/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Friday’s training comes as South Korea and Japan are looking to mend ties frayed over history and trade disputes. The two Asian countries together host a total of 80,000 American troops. Earlier this week, the Reagan took part in joint U.S.-South Korean drills near the peninsula, the first such bilateral involving a U.S. aircraft carrier since 2017.

The North’s most recent missile tests happened on Thursday, hours after Harris left South Korea. During her visit to the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas, Harris said: “In the South, we see a thriving democracy. In the North, we see a brutal dictatorship.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

North Korea launches more missiles as US redeploys carrier

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Thursday after the United States redeployed an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula in response to Pyongyang’s previous launch of a nuclear-capable missile over Japan. The latest missile launches suggest North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is determined to continue with weapons tests aimed at boosting his nuclear arsenal in defiance of international sanctions. Many experts say Kim’s goal is to eventually win U.S. recognition as a legitimate nuclear state and the lifting of those sanctions, though the international community has shown no sign of allowing that to happen. The latest missiles were launched 22 minutes apart from the North’s capital region and landed between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. The first missile flew 350 kilometers (217 miles) and reached a maximum altitude of 80 kilometers (50 miles) and the second flew 800 kilometers (497 miles) on an apogee of 60 kilometers (37 miles). The flight details were similar to Japanese assessments announced by Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, who confirmed that the missiles didn’t reach Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
WORLD
The Hill

NASA, SpaceX, send first Native American woman into space

NASA and SpaceX sent the first Native American woman into space on Wednesday along with the first Russian cosmonaut to launch from U.S. soil in 20 years. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched Wednesday afternoon from the Kennedy Space Station in Florida, carrying four members of Crew-5 aboard the Dragon Endurance Spacecraft in SpaceX’s fifth full space flight with NASA, according to a news release.
INDUSTRY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
53K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy