The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas City
In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City animal hospital dealing with coyote attacks
Staff at Fairway Animal Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, are warning pet owners after seeing several animals killed due to coyote attacks.
One Johnson County city lands on Best Places to Live for Families list
Olathe, Kansas, is the third-best place in the U.S. for families to live, according to Fortune, thanks to hospital access, schools and more.
WLBT
Brandon preteen places second 2nd in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WLBT) - The American Royal World Series of BBQ kicked off in Kansas City, Missouri Saturday night, and a Brandon native showed KC what Mississippi barbecue is all about. Alexis Garrett, 11, traveled all the way from Brandon with her parents Hanna and Wes to compete in...
The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas City
Kansas City Club Building nka Hotel Kansas City, Kansas City, MO 64105.Clubwiki, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. What used to be called the Kansas City Club Building was constructed in 1920. It stands 15-stories tall and is located at 1228 Baltimore Avenue in downtown Kansas City, Missouri in the Library District. In 2002, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The interior is artistic and beautiful. The above-pictured building was the club's meeting place from 1922 to 2001.
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparition
Muehlebach Hotel in Kansas City. Photo by poster in August 2006.Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Hotel Muehlebach goes back decades. It’s part of Kansas City Marriott Downtown today.
Cutting on Gladstone Boulevard in Kansas City leaves one dead
At about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Kansas City police were called to Gladstone Boulevard and Independence Avenue in regard to a cutting.
What to do this weekend, Sept. 30 to Oct. 2
With a weekend of beautiful fall weather finally on the forecast, families may be looking for ways to celebrate. Here's KSHB 41's list of things to do.
The Jenkins Music Company Building was once the largest retailer and wholesaler
Historic Jenkins Music Building in Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Jenkins Music Company Building (a/k/a J.W. Jenkins and Son Music Company) is located at 1217-1223 Walnut Street in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. It's also within the Kansas City Power and Light District.
inkansascity.com
Tudor Reformation: Designer Kurt Knapstein Brings a Classic Brookside Home into the 21st Century
In 2017, Kurt Knapstein introduced his friends to his new home on a gracious street in Kansas City, Missouri. The classic Tudor had great lines and a generous lot, but it needed some care. “I’m only the fourth owner, and the house was deteriorating,” he says. “As soon as I closed on the sale, I hosted an open house for friends, clients, and neighbors. Immediately after that the house was gutted to the studs.”
KCTV 5
Large fire blocks off downtown KCK early Monday morning
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - A large building fire blocked off downtown Kansas City, KS, for several hours early Monday morning. Several KCK Fire Department units sprayed the building with water near the intersection of 6th Street and Minnesota Avenue. Firefighters and the KCK Police Department blocked off the area for a few blocks. The fire department said they used five master streams and four pumper trucks, utilizing four different hydrants.
KCTV 5
‘It’s been devastating’: Kansas City couple on rescue mission after Hurricane Ian hits Florida
KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCTV) -- Making Kansas City proud all the way down in Florida. A couple that has deep roots here in the metro is on a rescue mission right now on Sanibel Island. The causeway is the only place Shawn Stilley and Heather Park could go to get...
kcur.org
Overland Park’s farmers market was voted best in the U.S. Meet the people who make it so great
More than 7,000 farmers’ markets across the United States competed for the title of “America’s Favorite Market” — but voters ultimately picked Overland Park’s community of vendors and entrepreneurs as the cream of the crop. “The Overland Park Farmers’ Market is the heart of...
Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and more fall fun in the Kansas City area
Fall has arrived in Kansas City, so it's time to fill your weekends at local pumpkin patches, corn mazes and fall festivals.
KCTV 5
K9 Resorts holds grand-opening for luxury pet hotel in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - K9 Resorts of Overland Park held its grand-opening event Saturday morning. The national pet franchise’s Overland Park location is the first of its kind to come to Kansas. PawsAbilities, a Kansas City non-profit organization that offers people with disabilities skill-building and job opportunities, provided...
365traveler.com
17 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS
Overland Park, Kansas is an outdoor lover’s paradise. This fun city is the second most populous city in Kansas, and has 1,800 acres of land allocated to parks and open space — thus, Overland Park is considered one of America’s largest inhabited parks. Outdoor activities abound here,...
lakeexpo.com
KC Sportshow Cancelled; Lake Of The Ozarks Dealers Gearing Up For Overland Park Boat Show
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Organizers for the Kansas City Boat & Sportshow announced this week that the event has been cancelled permanently, leaving the Overland Park Boat Show — put on by the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association — as the only boat show in the Kansas City area.
Drunk juvenile fires at QT, apartment complex Sunday in OP, before arrest
An apparently drunk juvenile fired a gun inside a QuikTrip bathroom, then fired more shots outside an apartment complex Sunday night in Overland Park before police arrested him.
Missouri Man Killed 2 Brothers Over Cattle, Burned Their Bodies
Two brothers flew to Missouri to complete a cattle deal. They never returned home. Now, a Missouri man will serve 2 life sentences after he confessed to killing the men over a cattle contract and burning their bodies. KMBC in Kansas City reports that Garland "Joey" Nelson of Braymer, Missouri...
KMBC.com
Child shot in Kansas City triple shooting has died, identified as 2-month-old
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says a baby girl has died nearly a week after she was critically injured in a triple shooting. Police were called to the area near East 26th Street and Hardesty Avenue at about 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, and while officers were on the way, the call was updated to a shooting.
inkansascity.com
Reservation for One: Meat Mitch
With over 100 barbecue restaurants operating in Kansas City, competition isn’t just fierce, it is everywhere. So, when a new barbecue spot opens, even if it is a good one, it is easy to wonder if this town needs or can support one more. To get noticed, you typically need to offer something new and improved, or you can simply keep the main thing as the main thing by serving hot, juicy, quality smoked meat with a killer sides game and a sauce that is boss.
