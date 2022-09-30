Read full article on original website
KTVZ
China bans residents from leaving Xinjiang, just weeks after its last Covid lockdown
China has banned residents from leaving Xinjiang over a Covid-19 outbreak — just weeks after the far-western region began relaxing restrictions from a stringent extended lockdown, fueling public frustration among those scarred by food shortages and plunging incomes. On Tuesday, the region — home to 22 million people, many...
KTVZ
US and South Korea test-fire missiles in continued response after North Korea launch
The United States and South Korea launched four missiles off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday morning local time, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. The test was the allies’ second exercise in under 24 hours, following a provocative test-launch Tuesday morning by neighboring...
KTVZ
OPEC announces big cut in oil production despite US pressure
OPEC+ said Wednesday that it will slash oil production by 2 million barrels per day, the biggest cut since the start of the pandemic, in a move that threatens to push gasoline prices higher just weeks before US midterm elections. The group of major oil producers, which includes Saudi Arabia...
KTVZ
Indonesian leader says locked gates contributed to deaths
MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo says locked gates had contributed to the crush at the soccer stadium that left 131 dead and over 400 injured when police fired tear gas and set off a panicked run for the exits. Widodo made the statement after touring the stadium in East Java’s Malang city for a first-hand look at the scene of one of the world’s deadliest disasters at a sporting event. He also visited the victims at the hospital and pledged a thorough investigation into what had transpired on Saturday night. Police insist that the gates were open but were too narrow and could only accommodate two people at a time when hundreds were trying to escape. Indonesia’s national soccer association blamed delays in unlocking the gates.
Taiwan foresees more Chinese coercion, intimidation in Xi's next term
TAIPEI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan expects China to increase its coercion and intimidation to achieve its goal of bringing the island under Beijing's control once President Xi Jinping assumes a third term in office, a senior Taiwanese minister said on Thursday.
Palau says committed to supporting Taiwan despite 'mounting aggressions'
TAIPEI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The president of Palau said on Thursday that his small Pacific island nation is committed to supporting Taiwan despite "mounting aggressions", offering his strong backing at a time Beijing is ramping up pressure against Taipei in the region.
‘Reckless’ coal firms plan climate-busting expansion, study finds
Hundreds of coal companies around the world are developing new mines and power stations, according to a study. The researchers said the plans were “reckless and irresponsible” in the midst of the climate emergency. Coal is the most polluting of all fossil fuels and its use must be...
KTVZ
A barrier of fear has been broken in Iran. The regime may be at a point of no return
A woman dressed in black raises a framed portrait of her son, Siavash Mahmoudi, in the air as she paces the sidewalk in Iran’s capital, Tehran. “I am not scared of anyone. They told me to be silent. I will not be,” the woman seen in a viral social media video yells, her voice fraught with emotion.
Ukraine news – live: Russia warns of more land grabs after four regions annexed
The Kremlin hinted that it could have plans to annexe more regions of Ukraine.It comes after Vladimir Putin signed a law to incorporate four partially-occupied regions of southern Ukraine – the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Luhansk People’s Republic, and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – into Russia.It’s the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least 50 years.Kyiv said the act was of a “collective madhouse” at a time when Russian forces have been fleeing front lines.But the Kremlin suggested it’s eyeing up more regions to “reclaim”. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters that Russia will...
Arther Cyr: Iran presents an opportunity as well as a challenge
The enormous mass public demonstrations in Iran could bring a change in regime. The fundamentalist Islamic rulers of the nation must be worried. A large number of cities across the country are experiencing the ongoing protests, though estimates of just how many vary. The immediate spark for this important development is the troubling death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman of 22, while in police custody. Authorities allegedly arrested her for improper wearing of the headscarf required...
KTVZ
5 things to know for October 5: Ukraine, Mar-a-Lago, Twitter, Hurricane Ian, NASA
The application for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is expected to go live as soon as this week. But the nation is divided over the program, flooding social media platforms with praise or criticism. Additionally, ongoing legal challenges and lawsuits aiming to block the plan are creating a few hurdles for the administration.
KTVZ
WTO predicts trade growth to slow next year amid crises
GENEVA (AP) — The World Trade Organization is predicting global trade volumes to grow a lackluster 1% next year as higher energy prices, rising interest rates and uncertainties about Chinese manufacturing output amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic weigh on markets. The Geneva-based trade body said Wednesday that the total amount of goods shipped between countries are expected to rise 3.5% this year, up from the 3% that WTO anticipated in its first forecast for the year in April. Trade volumes are set to grow just 1% next year, down from the 3.4% expected previously.
KTVZ
Turkey OKs sending troops to Qatar for World Cup security
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s parliament has approved deploying Turkish soldiers to Qatar to help maintain security during next month’s World Cup. Lawmakers on Wednesday approved a motion to send an unspecified number of troops to the Gulf country for six months. A ruling party legislator who is a former Turkish defense minister said the deployment would involve 250 troops and a corvette-class naval vessel. The deployment of troops would be in addition to some 3,000 riot police that Turkey has said it would send to Qatar to reinforce security during the international soccer competition. Opposition parties accused the government of allowing Turkey’s army and police to be used like employees of “private security firms.”
KTVZ
In bid for new long-range rockets, Ukraine offers US targeting oversight
In an effort to overcome Biden administration resistance to providing it with a new set of powerful, long-range rocket systems, the Ukrainian government is now offering the US full and ongoing visibility into their list of intended Russian targets, multiple officials familiar with the discussions tell CNN. The remarkable transparency...
KTVZ
Crimean beauty queen fined by Russian authorities for singing patriotic Ukrainian song
A Crimean beauty queen has been fined 40,000 Russian rubles (around $680) by occupying Russian authorities for singing the patriotic Ukrainian song “Chervona Kalyna,” according to Russian state media and pro-Russian regional authorities. Olga Valeeva, who was named Mrs Queen Beauty — Crimea 2022, was spared a jail...
KTVZ
The White House released an ‘AI Bill of Rights’
The White House on Tuesday released a set of guidelines it hopes will spur companies to make and deploy artificial intelligence more responsibly and limit AI-based surveillance, despite the fact that there are few US laws compelling them to do so. The guidelines, which have been in the works for...
KTVZ
Exclusive: Dozens of CIA officers accuse intel agency of soft-pedaling its ‘Havana Syndrome’ investigation
As many as three dozen current and former CIA officers have gone to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees over the past year to raise concerns that a CIA task force has been soft-pedaling its investigation into a mysterious illness impacting agency officers and diplomats known colloquially as “Havana Syndrome,” sources tell CNN.
KTVZ
Federal appeals court rules 2012 DACA memo unlawful and sends case back to consider Biden administration version
A federal appeals court largely upheld a district court ruling finding that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful but sent the case back to the lower court to decide the legality of a new rule fortifying the program. DACA, created in 2012, was intended to provide...
KTVZ
Gas prices starting to take off again. More increases are on the way
Even before Wednesday’s action by OPEC+ to cut oil production, US gas prices were on their way up. More price increases at the pump likely lay ahead. Gas prices rose nearly 3 cents a gallon in AAA’s daily reading Wednesday, to $3.83 a gallon, the biggest one-day hike in nearly four months.
At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says
At least 66 clinics in 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to an analysis released Thursday. The number of clinics providing abortions in the 15 states dropped from 79 before the June 24 decision to 13 as of Oct. 2, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights. All 13 of the remaining clinics are in Georgia. The other states have no providers offering abortions, though some of their clinics are offering care other than abortions. Nationally, there were more than 800 abortion clinics in 2020, the institute said.
