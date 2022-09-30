Read full article on original website
Banner Partnership Makes It Easier to Research the Best Medicare Programs
MST Solutions is excited to announce the next phase of our long-term partnership with Banner Health. In collaboration towards Banner Health’s growth goals for its mission to provide high quality care for its beneficiaries, MST Solutions and Banner Health’s project taskforce has launched a self-service, Medicare Shop and Enroll portal built on a Salesforce Industries platform. This new, dynamic portal will make it easier for members to research the best Medicare programs for their unique needs, compare plans, and enroll in one easy flow. The self-service portal also has built-in drug comparison and provider look-up capabilities that further enrich and empower the member experience.
Partnership Shows the Effects of Prison Education and the Transformative Power of a Second Chance
Televerde, a global sales and marketing solutions company that provides second chance employment and helps disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Banyan Labs, a software development company that employs 100%, justice-impacted individuals, to help end the stigma of incarceration and create more career opportunities for qualified individuals with a criminal past.
Phoenix-Based Structural Design Firm Enhances North Carolina Firm’s Footprint in Arizona
“The addition of the award-winning team from Pangolin Structural gives Kimley-Horn a deeper bench and allows us an even greater ability to serve our clients in the southwest and across the country,” said Scott Colvin, principal, Kimley-Horn. “Delivering exceptional client service is one of our most cherished core values and we know the addition of Pangolin Structural will only strengthen our team.”
