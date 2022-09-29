Read full article on original website
82 Charlie
3d ago
Old contractor here - I've seen several diff. cases like this , not just red in color - green - brown - tan , usually rust , pine knots , tar based , - need to look for moisture in attic - bats , rats , rain , even inside condensation from a/c , sheetrock may hold this this moisture for awhile then boom .
Moose McKnuckle
3d ago
A buddy of mine kinda had the same thing happen in his upstairs bathroom. Ended up being a honey bee hive in the attic leaking honey down the inside of the wall into the medicine cabinet and out of the light switch.
Scrotie Mcboogerballs
3d ago
There is a reason the metal is rusting and it is running a red liquid out and that is usually a leak from something like a pipe or roof
