Michael Blalock
5d ago

bruh what? why are they posting this? there is no winter storm here. it's fall. I'm in the middle of DFW. this is old and the wrong time of year to post. why?

Geaux64
5d ago

Progressives media and groups are starting to look desperate retreading 2 year articles for Robert campaign. Just run the articles about how the power grids failed this summer during the increase of power usage during the record braking heat wave. Oh wait that did not happen, my bad.

Guest
5d ago

Everybody please by all means keep reading and watching your main stream media. Nothing to see here with the constant lies, I mean news, I mean lies…🤔🤨🤷🏻‍♀️

blackchronicle.com

Gray Television & NBCU Local’s Telemundo Stations Expand Texas News Collaboration

Gray Television and NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo Station Group, have established a news collaboration to broaden Telemundo Station Group’s Noticias Telemundo Texas to Gray’s seven Telemundo affiliated Texas stations (KTLE, Waco-Temple-Bryan / KWTX / KBTX, Laredo / KXNU / KGNS, Lubbock / KXTQ, Amarillo / KEYU, Tyler – Lufkin / KLTV / KTRE, Wichita Falls-Lawton / KSWO / KKTM), starting Oct. 10 at 5 a.m. CT. As a results of this partnership, Spanish-speaking audiences in 13 Texas DMAs will obtain dwell news and updates, and climate forecasts on weekday mornings.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns

If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
CBS DFW

$1M Texas Two Step prize winner bought ticket at Albertsons

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The latest $1 million Texas Two Step prize winner bought their ticket at an Albertsons in Fort Worth. The winner, who's from Watauga, claimed the ticket from the Sept. 26 drawing. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (10-14-25-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
spacecityweather.com

The Texas hurricane season is done and dusted for 2022

There are two things I want to talk about before jumping into the forecast for this week—a forecast I would classify as not great, but far from terrible. To start with, I want to thank everyone who came out to our first Fall Day celebration at the Houston Botanic Garden on a gorgeous Sunday. We should get a final tally today, but I think 400 or 500 people came by to say hello, and it was just wonderful to meet you all.
KIXS FM 108

Port Lavaca Gas Station, One of the Worst in Texas

Loving Buc-ee's is an unofficial state law. Here in the Crossroads, we are lucky enough to have a Buc-ee's of our own, well kind of. Port Lavaca Buc-ee's is small enough to almost forget it's there, however it recently made headlines, too bad it's for all the wrong reasons. RANKING...
blackchronicle.com

Texas Officials Investigating Death of Woman – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas police are asking for information into the capturing demise of a 21-year-old girl. Asia Womack was discovered shot a number of occasions close to Fair Park on Monday night time. Her household stated it began over a basketball recreation. “We’re taking it kind of hard because it was senseless,”...
KVUE

Three Texas hurricanes rank among the top 10 costliest in US history

TEXAS, USA — As insurance industry experts work to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, which struck Florida and South Carolina last week, weather data reveals the majority of the most expensive storms have occurred within the past two decades. Topping the list of costliest storms is Hurricane Katrina,...
blackchronicle.com

John Ramirez set to be executed in Texas on Wednesday

Sign up for The Brief, our every day e-newsletter that retains readers up to velocity on essentially the most important Texas news. John Ramirez, 38, convicted of murdering a Corpus Christi comfort retailer clerk in 2004, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, regardless of the objection of the Nueces County district legal professional. And though Ramirez’s execution has been delayed three earlier occasions, his legal professional mentioned he has no additional authorized alternatives to cease the state’s newest try to put him to dying.
dallasexpress.com

Inflation, Supply Shortages Impact Texas State Fair

The State Fair of Texas opened on September 30, and vendors are struggling with similar supply shortages that Texas restaurants have faced in recent months. Chicken, paper plates, utensils, and similar supplies have been hard to come by for fair vendors this year, Fox 4 News reported. Some vendors, such...
KHOU

Katy resident claims massive $19M Lotto Texas jackpot

KATY, Texas — Someone in Katy has claimed a massive Lotto Texas jackpot. According to the Texas Lottery, the Katy resident won a $19 million jackpot on Sept. 17 from a ticket bought in Willis. That winning ticket matched all six numbers. The winner, who has chosen to remain...
blackchronicle.com

Harry Styles Endorses Beto O’Rourke For Texas Governor At Austin Show

Harry Styles endorsed Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke for Texas governor whereas acting on Sunday in Austin, only a month earlier than the election that might decide the destiny of many Texans’ rights. The British pop famous person appeared at his almost sold-out mini-residency on the capital metropolis’s Moody...
