blackchronicle.com
John Ramirez set to be executed in Texas on Wednesday
Sign up for The Brief, our every day e-newsletter that retains readers up to velocity on essentially the most important Texas news. John Ramirez, 38, convicted of murdering a Corpus Christi comfort retailer clerk in 2004, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, regardless of the objection of the Nueces County district legal professional. And though Ramirez’s execution has been delayed three earlier occasions, his legal professional mentioned he has no additional authorized alternatives to cease the state’s newest try to put him to dying.
blackchronicle.com
Gray Television & NBCU Local’s Telemundo Stations Expand Texas News Collaboration
Gray Television and NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo Station Group, have established a news collaboration to broaden Telemundo Station Group’s Noticias Telemundo Texas to Gray’s seven Telemundo affiliated Texas stations (KTLE, Waco-Temple-Bryan / KWTX / KBTX, Laredo / KXNU / KGNS, Lubbock / KXTQ, Amarillo / KEYU, Tyler – Lufkin / KLTV / KTRE, Wichita Falls-Lawton / KSWO / KKTM), starting Oct. 10 at 5 a.m. CT. As a results of this partnership, Spanish-speaking audiences in 13 Texas DMAs will obtain dwell news and updates, and climate forecasts on weekday mornings.
blackchronicle.com
Yuma local helping Florida recover after Hurricane Ian
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – One Yuma local, Tom Batson who works with the Yuma-La Paz Red Cross is helping Florida recover after Hurricane Ian. This follows the hit of Hurricane Ian which was labeled as class 4. Batson is doing what he can with the Red Cross to...
blackchronicle.com
November election: Black Voters Matter stops in Texas
DALLAS — Time is winding right down to the November common election. That means it is crunch time for group like Black Voters Matter (BVM). “We’ve been on our bus tour here in the State of Texas since Friday,” mentioned Denita Jones, North Texas regional organizer for Black Voters Matter.
blackchronicle.com
Hurricane Ian’s aftermath in Florida
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre mentioned that President Biden might be briefed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis when he visits Fort Myers Wednesday to survey harm inflicted by Hurricane Ian. Jean-Pierre mentioned the Republican governor might be joined by Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell and different state...
blackchronicle.com
Florida Cities Crushed by Ian Face Highest Borrowing Costs in Decade
Florida cities seeking to rebuild from the devastation of Hurricane Ian can be financing their efforts throughout the worst surroundings for municipal borrowing in greater than a decade. Washed-out roads and bridges are solely essentially the most obvious examples of pressing infrastructure repairs that the state and its localities are...
blackchronicle.com
John Scott named TEA’s new chief of school safety and security
TEXAS, USA — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott introduced Monday the new chief of school safety and security throughout the Texas Education Agency. The title was given to John P. Scott, a former assistant particular agent in cost of the U.S. Secret Service Dallas/North Texas District. Scott began his new...
blackchronicle.com
Florida emergency order waives requirements for contractors after hurricane
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida emergency order was put in force that may waive sure contractor requirements to hurry up assist for owners and companies impacted by Hurricane Ian, in line with state officers. Florida Dept. of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Melanie Griffin signed the emergency order Saturday,...
blackchronicle.com
Hurricane Ian’s death toll rises as crews in Florida go door-to-door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods
After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door-to-door in search of survivors are reporting extra deaths, and residents grappling with the losses are dealing with a protracted, daunting restoration. As of Monday, at the least 101 individuals have been reported killed by the hurricane in Florida —...
blackchronicle.com
Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will go to hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that federal, state and native governments will work as one to assist rebuild houses, companies and lives — placing politics on mute for now to focus on these in want. Hurricane Ian has resulted...
blackchronicle.com
Harry Styles Endorses Beto O’Rourke For Texas Governor At Austin Show
Harry Styles endorsed Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke for Texas governor whereas acting on Sunday in Austin, only a month earlier than the election that might decide the destiny of many Texans’ rights. The British pop famous person appeared at his almost sold-out mini-residency on the capital metropolis’s Moody...
blackchronicle.com
In Ian’s wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, greater than half a million Florida residents confronted one other day with out electrical energy Tuesday as rescuers continued their search for these trapped inside houses inundated with lingering floodwaters.
blackchronicle.com
Florida’s island dwellers digging out from Ian’s destruction
ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. (AP) — Following Hurricane Ian’s destruction, many residents on one Florida island have stayed put for days with out electrical energy and different sources whereas hoping the lone bridge to the mainland is repaired. Pine Island, the most important barrier island off Florida’s Gulf...
blackchronicle.com
Polls: Oklahoma governor race tightens | News
Gov. Kevin Stitt was anticipated to coast to a straightforward victory within the November election in deep-red Oklahoma, however the race has tightened after the overturn of Roe v. Wade and assaults from darkish cash teams. While the political local weather in Oklahoma nonetheless favors Stitt, the newest polling from...
blackchronicle.com
Florida deputy, one of department’s youngest, fatally shot
POLK CITY, Fla. – A 21-year deputy was fatally shot Tuesday whereas serving a warrant in central Florida, authorities stated. The deputy was shot after getting into a trailer within the early morning with three different deputies to serve a warrant on a suspect needed for failing to look on a felony drug cost, stated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
blackchronicle.com
21-Year-Old Central Florida Deputy Shot and Killed While Serving Warrant – NBC 6 South Florida
A 21-year-old deputy in central Florida was killed early Tuesday morning whereas serving a felony drug warrant. NBC affiliate WESH-TV stories the capturing came about in Polk City round 3 a.m., when the deputy was certainly one of 4 responding to a failure to seem on a felony meth warrant.
blackchronicle.com
Florida faces an ’emotional roller coaster’ as the search for survivors of Hurricane Ian continues and the death toll rises
Days after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida, wiping out neighborhoods and turning streets into rivers, rescue crews looking for survivors are reporting extra deaths as restoration efforts proceed. Officials confirmed Ian has killed not less than 76 individuals in Florida after it made landfall final week as a Category 4...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma motorcyclist dead after crash in Washington County, troopers say
An Oklahoma man died on Monday after a crash in Washington County, troopers stated. Douglas Owens, 51, died after the motorbike he was using missed a flip, crashed and rolled, a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police stated. Owens was heading west on Arkansas 74 in West Fork round 4...
blackchronicle.com
Biden to meet with DeSantis, tour Hurricane Ian damage in Florida live updates
“I probably went to shul more than many of you did. You all think I’m kidding,” Biden mentioned to laughter final week throughout a ceremony celebrating Rosh Hashanah, pointing at a rabbi from Wilmington, Del. “He can tell you I’m not. I’m not.”. “I’m a...
blackchronicle.com
Viewers head to Weather Channel for Hurricane Ian coverage | Texas
NEW YORK (AP) — The Weather Channel reached its greatest viewers in 5 years final week when Hurricane Ian made its damaging landfall in western Florida. The common viewers of three.4 million folks final Wednesday was greater than another day for the community since Hurricane Harvey deluged Texas with document quantities of rainfall in 2017, the Nielsen firm mentioned.
