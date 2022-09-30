Read full article on original website
Mike McNeill's Diary for Wednesday, October 5, 2022: Big win for Arkansas voters and the Libertarian Party
As our columnist Steve Brawner notes today, independent voters in the state got a huge legal victory last week in a ruling by Federal Judge Kristine Baker. She found for the Libertarian Party of Arkansas, overturning Act 164 of the 2019 Arkansas Legislature. The act, pushed by Arkansas Republicans, adopted a series of oppressive measures designed to impede access to Arkansas ballots by minor political parties. These included almost doubling the number of signatures third parties had to collect on petitions asking for ballot access and shortened time for petition drives. It also placed limitations on how third parties could select their candidates. The Republicans have fought the Libertarian Party lawsuit tooth and nail, although almost every independent survey on the topic shows that Arkansans, and Americans generally, want viable voting alternatives to both the Republican and Democratic parties. Baker’s ruling won’t exactly make Arkansas electoral politics a fair fight, but it will make it a little less unfair for new parties across the political spectrum. One lesson is clear. The state has no compelling interest in limiting the number of political parties that want to put their candidates and platforms before the public.
