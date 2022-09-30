ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Photos of the Week: Covered Ears, White Night, Target Asteroid

By Alan Taylor
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 6 days ago

Fog over the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, storm damage in Florida and the Philippines, fighting over retaken territory in Ukraine, Oktoberfest celebrations in Munich, an abortion-rights demonstration in Colombia, water-chestnut collecting in India, a wearable-art show in New Zealand, and much more

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41a0eZ_0iGDMJy900
A maple tree shows off its autumn foliage in Bridgton, Maine, on September 29, 2022. Cool temperatures and recent rainy weather have been responsible for an increased color display of the state's hardwood trees. # Robert F. Bukaty / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16oUKV_0iGDMJy900
Children play in waves splashing on the Malecón in Havana, Cuba, on September 29, 2022, after the passage of Hurricane Ian. # Yamil Lage / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOPNm_0iGDMJy900
A first responder with Orange County Fire Rescue makes her way through floodwaters looking for residents of a neighborhood needing help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Orlando, Florida, on September 29, 2022. # Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fO6h9_0iGDMJy900
An aerial view taken on September 29, 2022, shows piled-up boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers, Florida. # Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xJCUl_0iGDMJy900
The "Götheborg," a replica of an 18th-century ship that belonged to the Swedish East India Company, is seen from Eze, near Nice, France, on September 28, 2022. # Valery Hache / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21zmqp_0iGDMJy900
Men dressed as Napoleon-era fighters attend the parade of the tenth Imperial Jubilee of Napoleon in Rueil-Malmaison, west of Paris, on September 25, 2022. # Julien De Rosa / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZdvUr_0iGDMJy900
An Orthodox choir parades during celebrations on the eve of the Ethiopian Orthodox holiday of Meskel, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on September 26, 2022. # Amanuel Sileshi / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sy4U2_0iGDMJy900
A worker in a small boat collects water chestnuts from a pond on the outskirts of Ajmer, India, on September 26, 2022. # Himanshu Sharma / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2crXzL_0iGDMJy900
A man wearing a Roman-soldier outfit is thrown into a river during a battle at the Romula Fest historic-reenactment festival in the village of Resca, Romania. # Andreea Alexandru / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y5gjl_0iGDMJy900
"Haerenga" ("Journey") by Christopher Davis of New Zealand is modeled in the Aotearoa Section during the 2022 World of WearableArt Preview Show at TSB Bank Arena on September 28, 2022, in Wellington, New Zealand. # Hagen Hopkins / Getty for World of WearableArt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F2egK_0iGDMJy900
Participants wearing hats and gloves to protect from burns carry torches made out of wineskins during the El Vitor torch procession in Mayorga, Spain, on September 27, 2022. # Cesar Manso / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G76bB_0iGDMJy900
Audience members hold up phones at the Sfera Ebbasta concert at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago, near Milan, Italy, on September 25, 2022. # Sergione Infuso / Corbis / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Baugc_0iGDMJy900
Visitors celebrate the world's largest beer festival, the 187th Oktoberfest, in Munich, Germany, on September 29, 2022. # Michaela Rehle / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LYFpy_0iGDMJy900
A worker prepares an effigy of the mythic demon king Ravana, which will be ritualistically burned on the day of the Hindu festival of Dussehra, at a workshop in New Delhi on September 25, 2022. # Sajjad Hussain / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45nya5_0iGDMJy900
In Vienna, Austria, on September 23, 2022, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen presents election campaign posters for upcoming presidential elections. # Leonhard Foeger / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VbAlJ_0iGDMJy900
A demonstrator takes part in a rally in support of legal and safe abortion and to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Bogota, Colombia, on September 28, 2022. # Luisa Gonzalez / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yGiSG_0iGDMJy900
Immigrants seeking asylum in the United States wait to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing into Arizona from Mexico on September 26, 2022, near Yuma, Arizona. They had passed through a five-mile gap in the border fence at the Cocopah Indian Reservation. During the Trump administration, the tribe resisted federal efforts to build the border wall through its lands, which lie adjacent to the Colorado River.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LQOyV_0iGDMJy900
A great blue heron flies over the Androscoggin River at dawn in Brunswick, Maine, on September 27, 2022. # Robert F. Bukaty / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17XtO2_0iGDMJy900
Lake Havasu, on the Colorado River, on September 25, 2022, near Parker, Arizona. The federal government has proposed an unprecedented plan to cut back on water supplies for Arizona, Nevada, and California, where millions of people rely on the river's water and power, as climate-change-driven drought continues to leave water levels at the nation's biggest reservoirs at historic lows.

#

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iNrij_0iGDMJy900
Homes cover a hill in the Petare neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, on September 24, 2022. # Matias Delacroix / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1isCFe_0iGDMJy900
A destroyed bridge in Kupiansk, Ukraine, on September 24, 2022. Kupiansk is a liberated frontline city still under attack from Russian forces trying to retake it. # Paula Bronstein / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LagPV_0iGDMJy900
Ukrainian soldiers fire in the recently liberated city of Kupiansk, in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, on September 23, 2022. # Kostiantyn Liberov / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QbMb0_0iGDMJy900
A United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy blasts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base as it launches a spy satellite on its final flight from California, on September 24, 2022. # Matt Hartman / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N7gHb_0iGDMJy900
Asteroid moonlet Dimorphos, captured by NASA's DART spacecraft just 11 seconds before impact. DART’s on-board imager captured this image from a distance of 42 miles (68 kilometers). Dimorphos, roughly 525 feet across, was selected as a test target for the DART mission, to see whether scientists could use a spacecraft to alter an asteroid's trajectory, in case one ever threatened to hit the Earth.

#

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LneDc_0iGDMJy900
Members of the public stand in front of a huge installation shaped like a crescent moon, as the White Night contemporary-arts festival returned to Kosice, Slovakia, on September 26, 2022. # Robert Nemeti / Anadolu Agency / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tc07U_0iGDMJy900
Logs cut from a forest hit by recent wildfires sit in piles near La Teste-de-Buch, France, on September 27, 2022. # Philippe Lopez / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14RVwr_0iGDMJy900
A view of Moncler's 70th-anniversary performance during Milan Fashion Week on September 24, 2022, in Milan, Italy. # Pietro S. D'Aprano / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nSUlU_0iGDMJy900
Tourists sit at a café's terrace on a flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, on September 27, 2022, following an "acqua alta" high-tide event. # Andrea Pattaro / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25PZmw_0iGDMJy900
Residents wait on the roofs of their homes for the flooding to subside after Super Typhoon Noru, in San Miguel, Bulacan province, Philippines, on September 26, 2022. # Eloisa Lopez / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=032glU_0iGDMJy900
Cattle stand in a flooded field in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, on Sanibel Island, Florida, on September 29, 2022. # Wilfredo Lee / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A5oPp_0iGDMJy900
A child, on his way to school, holds his hands over his ears so he won't hear his mother yelling after him for forgetting his backpack, in the Saude neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 29, 2022. # Matias Delacroix / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Id2J_0iGDMJy900
A boy plays on a swing made from bamboo during Dashain, the country’s biggest religious Hindu festival, in Kathmandu, Nepal, on September 28, 2022. # Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iHoj1_0iGDMJy900
Fog blankets the Golden Gate Bridge, with the city of San Francisco in the background, as seen from the Marin Headlands on September 24, 2022. # Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bDNip_0iGDMJy900
A six-meter-tall sculpture made of electronic waste is displayed in front of the Heroes' Monument of the Red Army, in Vienna, Austria, on September 27, 2022. # Eva Manhart / APA / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29P6XY_0iGDMJy900
A Ukrainian soldier watches during a patrol in the frontline city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, on September 24, 2022. # Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP / Getty

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Putin in the Bunker

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Putin announced his attempt to lay claim to eastern Ukraine with his most unhinged...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

What Americans Don’t Understand About Teachers and Professors

This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. Last week, I asked readers to tell me what people don’t get about their job. In an economy with thousands of occupations and hundreds of sectors, and where many people within the same large company have no idea what their colleagues do all day, I thought hearing from dozens of people about the reality of their work would be valuable.
EDUCATION
The Atlantic

What My Favorite Anti-Semite Taught Me About Forgiveness

Jonathan Sacks, the late chief rabbi of the United Kingdom, used to say that every Jew needs a favorite anti-Semite. His was Friedrich Nietzsche, the controversial German philosopher who blamed Jews for originating various social and philosophical ills. Mine is Abdullah Antepli. To be clear, Antepli is no longer an...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Atlantic

Early Photos of Hurricane Ian’s Landfall in Florida

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida yesterday as a Category 4 storm, causing catastrophic flooding, wind damage, and power outages affecting millions. Ian also heavily damaged at least two causeways, cutting off the only land connection to several barrier islands. Early images are now coming in, showing some of the destruction caused by this unusually intense storm.
FLORIDA STATE
The Atlantic

We’re Witnessing the Birth of a New Artistic Medium

Creative artificial intelligence is the latest and, in some ways, most surprising and exhilarating art form in the world. It also isn’t fully formed yet. That tension is causing some confusion. If you’re familiar at all with the use of creative artificial intelligence, you probably know it through one...
VISUAL ART
The Atlantic

The Senate Just Quietly Passed a Major Climate Treaty

What if the Senate passed an international climate treaty—a pact so powerful that it could avert nearly 1 degree Fahrenheit of global warming—and nobody noticed?. That’s more or less what happened a week ago. Last Wednesday, the Senate ratified the Kigali Amendment, a treaty that will phase out the world’s use of hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, a climate pollutant used as an industrial refrigerant and in sprayable consumer products. Because HFCs are hundreds of thousands of times more potent at capturing heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, the Kigali Amendment, which has already been adopted by 137 countries, is the most significant environmental treaty that the United States has joined in at least a decade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Russia’s Nuclear Threats Are All Putin Has Left

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Yesterday, I discussed the shambolic attempt under way in Russia to conscript hundreds of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Night#San Francisco#Target Asteroid#J K
The Atlantic

Florida’s Fatal Attraction

Boats on roofs; cars out to sea; coastal towns underwater. The sand from Naples Beach now chokes Naples streets. Hurricane Ian’s 150-mph winds yanked houses off of their foundation in Fort Myers, a pretty town once known for its avenues of royal palms. As many as 50 people reportedly are dead in Florida. In some of our glossiest, most affluent, most densely populated communities, survivors now sift through the ruins of their slice of paradise.
FLORIDA STATE
The Atlantic

Putin’s Newest Annexation Is Dire for Russia Too

Vladimir Putin today announced his annexation of four provinces of Ukraine—four provinces that he does not fully control, that did not vote to join Russia, that have been the site of mass murder and mass deportation since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. With this statement, the Russian president is also declaring war. But this is not merely a war on Ukraine.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Herschel Walker Is Demonstrating the New Law of Politics

Southern Democrats, Rockefeller Republicans, campaign-ending disasters: Some things that used to be staples of American politics don’t really exist anymore. That’s the result of an era in which nothing means as much as the letter next to a candidate’s name. With voters viewing the other party as an existential threat to their lives or the republic, they seem willing to overlook nearly any personal failing in the name of partisanship.
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

The Irony of Brett Favre

I played Division I football as a cornerback at Clemson University. The players provide America with many things. We give fans memories and celebrations, we give them a time to escape the problems of America, and we give our audiences and white teammates the illusion that we are equal on and off the field.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
Country
Philippines
The Atlantic

University of Hypocrisy

During the peak of the pandemic, John Katzman and I had a standing phone date at 7:30 on Friday mornings. Katzman usually walked along the beach near his house in the Hamptons while we spoke. I’d sit in my office, try to visualize the beauty of Long Island’s southeastern shore, and listen.
COLLEGES
The Atlantic

‘I Think the Women Are Winning’

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. “No one can predict how a revolution starts,” the Iranian American poet and author...
PROTESTS
The Atlantic

The Case for Cats

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. It’s October. It’s cold. And the days are only getting shorter. Take a break...
PETS
The Atlantic

Republicans Keep Trying to Change the Subject

The midterms are only six weeks away, and Republicans keep trying to find a midterm issue to run on. Since the fall of Roe v. Wade in June, anti-abortion messaging has become an election liability; South Carolina’s Republican senator, Lindsey Graham, tried to regain control of the narrative by introducing a 15-week abortion ban, but few of his Republican colleagues would (or could) get on board. Same-sex marriage, which recently hit a new approval rating of 71 percent, is another culture-war talking point off the table. And then there’s the absolute third rail that Republican Senate candidates like (most recently) Blake Masters and Don Bolduc can’t stop talking about—privatizing Social Security and Medicare—even though that, too, is wildly unpopular. Republicans seem to be in disarray.
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

How the Anti-war Camp Went Intellectually Bankrupt

In 1942, answering a pacifist opponent of British involvement in the Second World War, George Orwell replied that “pacifism is objectively pro-fascist.” There have of course been many times in human history when opposition to war has been morally justified, intellectually coherent, and, in the end, vindicated. But the war to defeat fascism during the middle part of the past century was simply not one of them. “This is elementary common sense,” Orwell wrote at the time. “If you hamper the war effort of one side you automatically help that of the other.”
ECONOMY
The Atlantic

The Simple Secret of French Baking

This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. Small epiphanies seem to arrive when good food is on the table and great friends are gathered around it....
RECIPES
The Atlantic

A Whole Generation Revolts Against the Iranian Regime

“From Beirut to Tehran, one revolution that does not die,” people chanted on the streets of Beirut during a wave of protests against Lebanon’s corrupt politicians in October 2019. It was catchy, it rhymed in Arabic, and it was an expression of a surprising new sense of solidarity among members of a young generation connected across borders.
PROTESTS
The Atlantic

No One Wants a Pizzaburger

In June 2014, Aleksandra Krylova and Anna Bogacheva arrived in the United States on a clandestine mission. Krylova was a high-ranking official at the Internet Research Agency in St. Petersburg, Russia, an ostensibly private company that was connected with Russian intelligence. Bogacheva, her road buddy, a researcher and data cruncher, was more junior. Their trip had been well plotted: a transcontinental itinerary, SIM cards, burner phones, cameras, visas obtained under the pretense of personal travel, and, just in case, evacuation plans.
RESTAURANTS
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

108K+
Followers
7K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy