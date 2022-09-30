Photos of the Week: Covered Ears, White Night, Target Asteroid

Fog over the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, storm damage in Florida and the Philippines, fighting over retaken territory in Ukraine, Oktoberfest celebrations in Munich, an abortion-rights demonstration in Colombia, water-chestnut collecting in India, a wearable-art show in New Zealand, and much more

A maple tree shows off its autumn foliage in Bridgton, Maine, on September 29, 2022. Cool temperatures and recent rainy weather have been responsible for an increased color display of the state's hardwood trees. # Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Children play in waves splashing on the Malecón in Havana, Cuba, on September 29, 2022, after the passage of Hurricane Ian. # Yamil Lage / AFP / Getty

A first responder with Orange County Fire Rescue makes her way through floodwaters looking for residents of a neighborhood needing help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Orlando, Florida, on September 29, 2022. # Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP

An aerial view taken on September 29, 2022, shows piled-up boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers, Florida. # Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty

The "Götheborg," a replica of an 18th-century ship that belonged to the Swedish East India Company, is seen from Eze, near Nice, France, on September 28, 2022. # Valery Hache / AFP / Getty

Men dressed as Napoleon-era fighters attend the parade of the tenth Imperial Jubilee of Napoleon in Rueil-Malmaison, west of Paris, on September 25, 2022. # Julien De Rosa / AFP / Getty

An Orthodox choir parades during celebrations on the eve of the Ethiopian Orthodox holiday of Meskel, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on September 26, 2022. # Amanuel Sileshi / AFP / Getty

A worker in a small boat collects water chestnuts from a pond on the outskirts of Ajmer, India, on September 26, 2022. # Himanshu Sharma / AFP / Getty

A man wearing a Roman-soldier outfit is thrown into a river during a battle at the Romula Fest historic-reenactment festival in the village of Resca, Romania. # Andreea Alexandru / AP

"Haerenga" ("Journey") by Christopher Davis of New Zealand is modeled in the Aotearoa Section during the 2022 World of WearableArt Preview Show at TSB Bank Arena on September 28, 2022, in Wellington, New Zealand. # Hagen Hopkins / Getty for World of WearableArt

Participants wearing hats and gloves to protect from burns carry torches made out of wineskins during the El Vitor torch procession in Mayorga, Spain, on September 27, 2022. # Cesar Manso / AFP / Getty

Audience members hold up phones at the Sfera Ebbasta concert at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago, near Milan, Italy, on September 25, 2022. # Sergione Infuso / Corbis / Getty

Visitors celebrate the world's largest beer festival, the 187th Oktoberfest, in Munich, Germany, on September 29, 2022. # Michaela Rehle / Reuters

A worker prepares an effigy of the mythic demon king Ravana, which will be ritualistically burned on the day of the Hindu festival of Dussehra, at a workshop in New Delhi on September 25, 2022. # Sajjad Hussain / AFP / Getty

In Vienna, Austria, on September 23, 2022, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen presents election campaign posters for upcoming presidential elections. # Leonhard Foeger / Reuters

A demonstrator takes part in a rally in support of legal and safe abortion and to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Bogota, Colombia, on September 28, 2022. # Luisa Gonzalez / Reuters

Immigrants seeking asylum in the United States wait to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing into Arizona from Mexico on September 26, 2022, near Yuma, Arizona. They had passed through a five-mile gap in the border fence at the Cocopah Indian Reservation. During the Trump administration, the tribe resisted federal efforts to build the border wall through its lands, which lie adjacent to the Colorado River.

A great blue heron flies over the Androscoggin River at dawn in Brunswick, Maine, on September 27, 2022. # Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Lake Havasu, on the Colorado River, on September 25, 2022, near Parker, Arizona. The federal government has proposed an unprecedented plan to cut back on water supplies for Arizona, Nevada, and California, where millions of people rely on the river's water and power, as climate-change-driven drought continues to leave water levels at the nation's biggest reservoirs at historic lows.

Homes cover a hill in the Petare neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, on September 24, 2022. # Matias Delacroix / AP

A destroyed bridge in Kupiansk, Ukraine, on September 24, 2022. Kupiansk is a liberated frontline city still under attack from Russian forces trying to retake it. # Paula Bronstein / Getty

Ukrainian soldiers fire in the recently liberated city of Kupiansk, in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, on September 23, 2022. # Kostiantyn Liberov / AP

A United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy blasts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base as it launches a spy satellite on its final flight from California, on September 24, 2022. # Matt Hartman / AFP / Getty

Asteroid moonlet Dimorphos, captured by NASA's DART spacecraft just 11 seconds before impact. DART’s on-board imager captured this image from a distance of 42 miles (68 kilometers). Dimorphos, roughly 525 feet across, was selected as a test target for the DART mission, to see whether scientists could use a spacecraft to alter an asteroid's trajectory, in case one ever threatened to hit the Earth.

Members of the public stand in front of a huge installation shaped like a crescent moon, as the White Night contemporary-arts festival returned to Kosice, Slovakia, on September 26, 2022. # Robert Nemeti / Anadolu Agency / Getty

Logs cut from a forest hit by recent wildfires sit in piles near La Teste-de-Buch, France, on September 27, 2022. # Philippe Lopez / AFP / Getty

A view of Moncler's 70th-anniversary performance during Milan Fashion Week on September 24, 2022, in Milan, Italy. # Pietro S. D'Aprano / Getty

Tourists sit at a café's terrace on a flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, on September 27, 2022, following an "acqua alta" high-tide event. # Andrea Pattaro / AFP / Getty

Residents wait on the roofs of their homes for the flooding to subside after Super Typhoon Noru, in San Miguel, Bulacan province, Philippines, on September 26, 2022. # Eloisa Lopez / Reuters

Cattle stand in a flooded field in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, on Sanibel Island, Florida, on September 29, 2022. # Wilfredo Lee / AP

A child, on his way to school, holds his hands over his ears so he won't hear his mother yelling after him for forgetting his backpack, in the Saude neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 29, 2022. # Matias Delacroix / AP

A boy plays on a swing made from bamboo during Dashain, the country’s biggest religious Hindu festival, in Kathmandu, Nepal, on September 28, 2022. # Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters

Fog blankets the Golden Gate Bridge, with the city of San Francisco in the background, as seen from the Marin Headlands on September 24, 2022. # Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency / Getty

A six-meter-tall sculpture made of electronic waste is displayed in front of the Heroes' Monument of the Red Army, in Vienna, Austria, on September 27, 2022. # Eva Manhart / APA / AFP / Getty

A Ukrainian soldier watches during a patrol in the frontline city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, on September 24, 2022. # Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP / Getty

