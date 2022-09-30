Read full article on original website
Candidates for Texas Governor Evaluate Their Debate Performances – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Days after the one gubernatorial debate in Edinburg within the Rio Grande Valley, the candidates for Texas governor have been on the highway attempting to get Texans to the polls and evaluating their efficiency with three weeks till early voting begins. Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke is specializing in...
Paid positions open as poll workers in Dallas County
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins informed county commissioners Tuesday he’s “a little nervous” the county solely has half of the three,000 poll workers it must run the polls. Election day is sort of one month away on November 8. On Tuesday, Dallas...
John Ramirez set to be executed in Texas on Wednesday
Sign up for The Brief, our every day e-newsletter that retains readers up to velocity on essentially the most important Texas news. John Ramirez, 38, convicted of murdering a Corpus Christi comfort retailer clerk in 2004, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, regardless of the objection of the Nueces County district legal professional. And though Ramirez’s execution has been delayed three earlier occasions, his legal professional mentioned he has no additional authorized alternatives to cease the state’s newest try to put him to dying.
Texas Officials Investigating Death of Woman – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas police are asking for information into the capturing demise of a 21-year-old girl. Asia Womack was discovered shot a number of occasions close to Fair Park on Monday night time. Her household stated it began over a basketball recreation. “We’re taking it kind of hard because it was senseless,”...
Dirty Deeds: Forms needed to fight deed fraud in Dallas County
DALLAS — Editor’s Note: WFAA will air the most recent installment of its “Dirty Deeds” sequence at 10 p.m. Thursday. Every 12 months, there are greater than 400,000 paperwork filed with the Dallas County Clerk’s Office. Some of these paperwork are cast property deeds transferring...
Hurricane Ian Recovery In Florida, By The Numbers
Some 100,000 properties have been searched. More than 3,000 folks have been rescued. President Biden visited hard-hit areas Wednesday. Sign up for the Morning Brief electronic mail publication to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Baby steps of progress are being seen in rebuilding efforts after...
Harry Styles Endorses Beto O’Rourke For Texas Governor At Austin Show
Harry Styles endorsed Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke for Texas governor whereas acting on Sunday in Austin, only a month earlier than the election that might decide the destiny of many Texans’ rights. The British pop famous person appeared at his almost sold-out mini-residency on the capital metropolis’s Moody...
Florida Cities Crushed by Ian Face Highest Borrowing Costs in Decade
Florida cities seeking to rebuild from the devastation of Hurricane Ian can be financing their efforts throughout the worst surroundings for municipal borrowing in greater than a decade. Washed-out roads and bridges are solely essentially the most obvious examples of pressing infrastructure repairs that the state and its localities are...
Florida emergency order waives requirements for contractors after hurricane
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida emergency order was put in force that may waive sure contractor requirements to hurry up assist for owners and companies impacted by Hurricane Ian, in line with state officers. Florida Dept. of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Melanie Griffin signed the emergency order Saturday,...
November election: Black Voters Matter stops in Texas
DALLAS — Time is winding right down to the November common election. That means it is crunch time for group like Black Voters Matter (BVM). “We’ve been on our bus tour here in the State of Texas since Friday,” mentioned Denita Jones, North Texas regional organizer for Black Voters Matter.
Medical Examiners’ spreadsheet tells grim tale
TALLAHASSEE — A 96-year-old Charlotte County man discovered trapped underneath a automobile in excessive water is the oldest sufferer of Hurricane Ian’s lethal course by Southwest Florida, whose wrath is now revealed in a grim spreadsheet compiled by the state’s Medical Examiners’ Commission. The 68-person listing...
In Ian’s wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, greater than half a million Florida residents confronted one other day with out electrical energy Tuesday as rescuers continued their search for these trapped inside houses inundated with lingering floodwaters.
Florida’s island dwellers digging out from Ian’s destruction
ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. (AP) — Following Hurricane Ian’s destruction, many residents on one Florida island have stayed put for days with out electrical energy and different sources whereas hoping the lone bridge to the mainland is repaired. Pine Island, the most important barrier island off Florida’s Gulf...
John Scott named TEA’s new chief of school safety and security
TEXAS, USA — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott introduced Monday the new chief of school safety and security throughout the Texas Education Agency. The title was given to John P. Scott, a former assistant particular agent in cost of the U.S. Secret Service Dallas/North Texas District. Scott began his new...
Hurricane Ian’s death toll rises as crews in Florida go door-to-door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods
After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door-to-door in search of survivors are reporting extra deaths, and residents grappling with the losses are dealing with a protracted, daunting restoration. As of Monday, at the least 101 individuals have been reported killed by the hurricane in Florida —...
Polls: Oklahoma governor race tightens | News
Gov. Kevin Stitt was anticipated to coast to a straightforward victory within the November election in deep-red Oklahoma, however the race has tightened after the overturn of Roe v. Wade and assaults from darkish cash teams. While the political local weather in Oklahoma nonetheless favors Stitt, the newest polling from...
Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will go to hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that federal, state and native governments will work as one to assist rebuild houses, companies and lives — placing politics on mute for now to focus on these in want. Hurricane Ian has resulted...
Florida to harden electric grid statewide in wake of Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Less than every week after Hurricane Ian knocked out energy to giant swaths of Florida, state regulators Tuesday accredited utilities’ long-term plans to strive to bolster the electric system. The state Public Service Commission accredited, with some adjustments, plans submitted by Florida Power & Light,...
Map shows river flood levels in Central Florida
JASON: THEY ARE AT A MAJOR FLOOD STAGE AND IN SOME AREAS, THINGS ARE STILL RISING FIRST WARNING . METEOLOROGIST KELLIANNE KLASS HAS A CLOSER LOOK AT THE WATER LEVELS RIGHT NOW AND WHERE THEY — THINGS ARE STILL RISING. FIRST WARNING METEOLOROGIST KELLIANNE KLASS HAS A CLOSER LOOK AT THE WATER LEVELS RIGHT NOW AND WHERE THEY WILL STAND AS THE WEEK PROGRESSES. KELLIANNE: LET’S START OUT AT ST. JOHN’S RIVER, CURRENTLY AT 12.5 FEET. EVENTUALLY IT WILL FALL TO 11.9 BY THURSDAY AFTERNOON. STILL TALKING ABOUT MAJOR FLOOD STAGE. DOWN TO ABOUT 4.4. 4.0 BY SATURDAY BUT STILL MAJOR FLOOD STAGE EXPECTED THROUGH THE WEEK. IT IS GOING TO BE ON TUESDAY TO 5.9. SIX FEET BY WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY. WE ARE ACTUALLY GOING TO CREST ON WEDNESDAY THROUGH THE BEGINNING OF THE WORKWEEK. WE ALSO HAVE SHINGLE CREEK, MAJOR FLOOD STAGE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK. LOTS OF WATERS ARE STILL VERY FLOODED IN. SLOWLY BUT SURELY THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK WE SHOULD SEE SOME OF THE WATER LEVELS GO DOWN. WE WILL.
Oklahoma motorcyclist dead after crash in Washington County, troopers say
An Oklahoma man died on Monday after a crash in Washington County, troopers stated. Douglas Owens, 51, died after the motorbike he was using missed a flip, crashed and rolled, a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police stated. Owens was heading west on Arkansas 74 in West Fork round 4...
