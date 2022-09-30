ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

ROCHA CALLS OUT JONES OVER CHOICE, BIG OIL AND PHARMA BACKING AND MORE

October 5, 2022 (Alpine) – California’s 40th State Senate District race is one of the most competitive legislative races in the state, Cal Matters reports. A former Marine Corps captain, Navy veteran and military prosecutor, Joseph Rocha is running against incumbent Brian Jones. During the Candidates to Constituents forum in Alpine, Rocha spoke about what motivated him to run—and drew clear battle lines on issues separating him from his opponent.
VIEW OUR INTERVIEW: AMY REICHERT, CANDIDATE FOR COUNTY SUPERVISOR

October 4, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- Amy Reichert is running for the 4th Supervisorial District seat currently held by board chairman Nathan Fletcher. She is a licensed investigator and pastor who founded Reopen San Diego, a nonprofit that fought against shutdowns of schools and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as vaccine mandates. She’s married with two sons. and calls herself a “Mom on a mission.”
ADVANCING HEALTHY COMMUNITIES: NALOXONE IN SCHOOLS CAN HELP PREVENT OPIOID OVERDOSE

October 4, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- There is an opioid epidemic in the United States that stretches into California and San Diego County. People who use drugs are dying from overdoses in record numbers, including 12 kids under the age of 18 who died in San Diego County from opioid overdoses in 2021. A proven strategy to address the rising opioid overdose deaths is through widespread naloxone distribution in our communities which should include local school campuses for grades 6-12. Even one child using drugs and putting their life in jeopardy is one too many.
Newsom signs bill decriminalizing most jaywalking in California

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law a measure from a Bay Area lawmaker that would decriminalize jaywalking in most cases.On Friday, Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2147 by Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco), which the author has dubbed "The Freedom to Walk Act." AB2147 lets pedestrians cross the street outside of an intersection when it's safe to do so. It also limits when officers can stop a pedestrian for jaywalking to situations where there is an immediate danger of a collision."It should not be a criminal offense to safely cross the street," Ting said in a statement. "When...
Gov. Newsom Signs SB 1044 on Emergency Working Conditions

On September 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Senate Bill 1044, by Senator Maria Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles). SB 1044 Labor Code Chapter 11 relating to emergency working conditions. Existing California law provides numerous provisions relating to wages paid, hours worked, and working condition in places of employment....
Mobile Homes, the Last Affordable Housing Option for Many California Residents, Are Going Up in Smoke

CLEARLAKE, Calif.— Susan Gilbert heard police rolling by with their bullhorn. But she was more exasperated than scared. She had lived at Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road for 17 years and had lost track of all its close calls with wildfires. Creekside, a park situated on a bend of Cache Creek in northern California, had always survived. About 30 minutes earlier, when Gilbert came home from a visit to the vet with her cat, Pumpkin, and noticed black smoke swirling in nearby woods, she called her son.
Gavin Newsom vetoes much-needed funds for TJ Sewage Crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have given $100 million to state water resources, half of which would have gone to cleaning up the disaster that is the Imperial Beach ocean or “Tijuana sewage crisis” affecting miles and miles of waterways and beaches near the San Diego southern border.
La Mesa mayoral candidates 2022

KRISTINE ALESSIO, LA MESA MAYORAL CANDIDATE: GOVERNMENT NEEDS TO SERVE THE PEOPLE

Kristine Alessio is running in hopes of becoming La Mesa’s first woman mayor, challenging the current Mayor, Dr. Mark Arapostathis. She is a former La Mesa Councilwoman with a background in land use, law, business and community service. She holds degrees in philosophy and law, and she’s a La Mesa native who raised her daughter here. As a former City councilmember, she says she spearheaded some local initiatives including Term Limits, the Climate Action Plan, pension liability paydown plan, Smoke Free La Mesa ordinance and an Affordable Homes Bonus program.
Gov. Newsom Signs AB 2693: Employer Mandatory COVID Reporting

On September 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 2693, by Assemblywoman Eloise Reyes (D-Ontario). AB 2693 amends Labor Code Sections 6325 and 6409.6 relating to COVID-19 exposure in the workplace. Existing California law requires the posting of certain notices relating to possible hazards to employees in...
Southern California Doctor Pleads Guilty to $20M in Medicare Fraud

California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s Office released a statement on Wednesday detailing a guilty plea they had secured against a doctor who illegally prescribed opioids, anti-psychotics, and more to Medi-Cal beneficiaries, defrauding the program of more than $20 million. Mohammed El-Nachef, M.D., was reportedly the subject of the investigation...
LA MESA CANDIDATES FORUM OCTOBER 5

October 4, 2022 (La Mesa) – Candidates for La Mesa Mayor and City Council will participate in a forum at the La Mesa United Methodist Church this Wednesday, October 5 at 7 p.m. The church is located at 4690 Palm Avenue, La Mesa. The forum will also be streamed...
PHOTO OF THE MONTH: REMEMBERING 911 IN EL CAJON

October 4, 2022 (El Cajon) – Robert Gehr shot this dramatic photo of a massive flag hanging off El Cajon City Hall in memory of the 911 attacks, against the backdrop of the sunrise. Error message. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on...
