ROCHA CALLS OUT JONES OVER CHOICE, BIG OIL AND PHARMA BACKING AND MORE
October 5, 2022 (Alpine) – California’s 40th State Senate District race is one of the most competitive legislative races in the state, Cal Matters reports. A former Marine Corps captain, Navy veteran and military prosecutor, Joseph Rocha is running against incumbent Brian Jones. During the Candidates to Constituents forum in Alpine, Rocha spoke about what motivated him to run—and drew clear battle lines on issues separating him from his opponent.
VIEW OUR INTERVIEW: AMY REICHERT, CANDIDATE FOR COUNTY SUPERVISOR
October 4, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- Amy Reichert is running for the 4th Supervisorial District seat currently held by board chairman Nathan Fletcher. She is a licensed investigator and pastor who founded Reopen San Diego, a nonprofit that fought against shutdowns of schools and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as vaccine mandates. She’s married with two sons. and calls herself a “Mom on a mission.”
ADVANCING HEALTHY COMMUNITIES: NALOXONE IN SCHOOLS CAN HELP PREVENT OPIOID OVERDOSE
October 4, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- There is an opioid epidemic in the United States that stretches into California and San Diego County. People who use drugs are dying from overdoses in record numbers, including 12 kids under the age of 18 who died in San Diego County from opioid overdoses in 2021. A proven strategy to address the rising opioid overdose deaths is through widespread naloxone distribution in our communities which should include local school campuses for grades 6-12. Even one child using drugs and putting their life in jeopardy is one too many.
Newsom signs bill decriminalizing most jaywalking in California
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law a measure from a Bay Area lawmaker that would decriminalize jaywalking in most cases.On Friday, Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2147 by Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco), which the author has dubbed "The Freedom to Walk Act." AB2147 lets pedestrians cross the street outside of an intersection when it's safe to do so. It also limits when officers can stop a pedestrian for jaywalking to situations where there is an immediate danger of a collision."It should not be a criminal offense to safely cross the street," Ting said in a statement. "When...
Gov. Newsom Signs SB 1044 on Emergency Working Conditions
On September 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Senate Bill 1044, by Senator Maria Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles). SB 1044 Labor Code Chapter 11 relating to emergency working conditions. Existing California law provides numerous provisions relating to wages paid, hours worked, and working condition in places of employment....
Mobile Homes, the Last Affordable Housing Option for Many California Residents, Are Going Up in Smoke
CLEARLAKE, Calif.— Susan Gilbert heard police rolling by with their bullhorn. But she was more exasperated than scared. She had lived at Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road for 17 years and had lost track of all its close calls with wildfires. Creekside, a park situated on a bend of Cache Creek in northern California, had always survived. About 30 minutes earlier, when Gilbert came home from a visit to the vet with her cat, Pumpkin, and noticed black smoke swirling in nearby woods, she called her son.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Gavin Newsom vetoes much-needed funds for TJ Sewage Crisis
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have given $100 million to state water resources, half of which would have gone to cleaning up the disaster that is the Imperial Beach ocean or “Tijuana sewage crisis” affecting miles and miles of waterways and beaches near the San Diego southern border.
La Mesa mayoral candidates 2022
Kristine Alessio is running in hopes of becoming La Mesa’s first woman mayor, challenging the current Mayor, Dr. Mark Arapostathis. She is a former La Mesa Councilwoman with a background in land use, law, business and community service. She holds degrees in philosophy and law, and she’s a La Mesa native who raised her daughter here. As a former City councilmember, she says she spearheaded some local initiatives including Term Limits, the Climate Action Plan, pension liability paydown plan, Smoke Free La Mesa ordinance and an Affordable Homes Bonus program.
KRISTINE ALESSIO, LA MESA MAYORAL CANDIDATE: GOVERNMENT NEEDS TO SERVE THE PEOPLE
Gov. Newsom Signs AB 2693: Employer Mandatory COVID Reporting
On September 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 2693, by Assemblywoman Eloise Reyes (D-Ontario). AB 2693 amends Labor Code Sections 6325 and 6409.6 relating to COVID-19 exposure in the workplace. Existing California law requires the posting of certain notices relating to possible hazards to employees in...
Southern California Doctor Pleads Guilty to $20M in Medicare Fraud
California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s Office released a statement on Wednesday detailing a guilty plea they had secured against a doctor who illegally prescribed opioids, anti-psychotics, and more to Medi-Cal beneficiaries, defrauding the program of more than $20 million. Mohammed El-Nachef, M.D., was reportedly the subject of the investigation...
County approves rental subsidy pilot program for low-income seniors
The Pilot Shallow Rental Subsidy Program will send $500 directly to the landlords of low-income seniors to help pay some of their rent.
LA MESA CANDIDATES FORUM OCTOBER 5
October 4, 2022 (La Mesa) – Candidates for La Mesa Mayor and City Council will participate in a forum at the La Mesa United Methodist Church this Wednesday, October 5 at 7 p.m. The church is located at 4690 Palm Avenue, La Mesa. The forum will also be streamed...
San Bernardino County Voting to Leave California; Establish 51st State
On Nov. 8, San Bernardino County voters will be presented with a choice on their ballot — leave the state of California and create the 51st state or remain the largest county in the nation. A consortium in San Bernardino is the latest group of people proposing to alter...
PHOTO OF THE MONTH: REMEMBERING 911 IN EL CAJON
October 4, 2022 (El Cajon) – Robert Gehr shot this dramatic photo of a massive flag hanging off El Cajon City Hall in memory of the 911 attacks, against the backdrop of the sunrise. Error message. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on...
California employers will be required to post salaries for job listings under new law
Employers in California will have to post salaries for job listings under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Health plan shake-up could disrupt coverage for thousands of low-income Californians
ALMOST 2 MILLION of California’s poorest and most medically fragile residents may have to switch health insurers as a result of a new strategy by the state to improve care in its Medicaid program. A first-ever statewide contracting competition to participate in the program, known as Medi-Cal, required commercial...
California bar announces probes of 2 prominent lawyers after report on mishandled settlement funds
The State Bar of California announced Tuesday that it is investigating two prominent Los Angeles lawyers in connection with the mishandled distribution of settlement funds paid by insurers for descendants of Armenian genocide victims. The lawyers under investigation are Mark John Geragos and Brian Stephen Kabateck, who are described as...
Newsom: ‘oil company extortion’ behind disproportionately rising gas prices in California
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is lashing out at oil companies who he says are “fleecing” Californians with gasoline prices that are rising disproportionately in the Golden State. “The fact is, they’re ripping you off. Their record profits are coming at your expense,” Newsom said in a scathing video posted to Twitter Friday in which the […]
