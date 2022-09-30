Read full article on original website
Related
Incarcerated man killed by 2 at Sacramento prison with make-shift weapon, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California State Prison investigators say two incarcerated men killed 36-year-old Felipe Rodriguez in a Sacramento prison Tuesday. Officials say he was killed on a maximum-security general population yard with what officials are describing as an inmate-made weapon. Officials identified 41-year-old Selso E. Orozco Jr. and 36-year-old...
Stockton holding public safety town hall as search for possible serial killer continues
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln is hosting a public safety town hall with community group Faith in the Valley to address concerns as the search continues for a possible serial killer. They also have a message for people online writing the situation off as "just Stockton." "This...
2004 Sacramento County homicide victim identified nearly 20 years later
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Genetic genealogy has led to a break in a nearly two decade old case in Sacramento County. Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies were able to identify a 2004 homicide victim as Shannon Vielguth, born in 1969, through genetic genealogy. The sheriff's office launched the initial investigation...
Stockton Police: 7 shootings now linked to possible serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif. — A serial killer may have ambushed seven people separately in recent months, shooting them alone in the dark, and police are baffled as to why the victims were targeted. None of the originally linked five victims were robbed or beaten before the shootings — which all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family of L Street shooting victim pushing for change in downtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's been three months since five people were shot while leaving a downtown Sacramento nightclub along L Street, claiming the life of bystander and Inderkum High School staffer Gregory “Najee” Grimes. His family and friends are remembering him while seeking new mandates for downtown...
Orangevale cat deaths being investigated by county officials
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of “multiple mutilated animals” in the Orangevale area, according to the records department. Officials are investigating after a Ring camera video surfaced online last month showing a man in a red-orange shirt walking up...
Man suspected of putting card skimmer in Roseville ATM
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested on suspicion of putting a card skimmer in an ATM machine in Roseville, police said. A card skimmer uses a hidden camera to collect someone's PIN to steal banking information. The ATM is located in the 4000 block of Foothills Boulevard, according...
5 victims identified in series of killings Stockton police say are connected
STOCKTON, Calif. — There is a growing concern in Stockton after a series of killings could possibly be linked to a single person. Stockton Police Department said the pattern of killings happened in a few-mile radius in central Stockton. All of the victims were men and were gunned down while alone in dimly lit areas with no cameras.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man killed in overnight shooting in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was killed in an overnight shooting in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers responded around 3:10 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting on the 6200 block of Elder Creek Road, near Stockton Boulevard. A man died at the scene.
Teen hurt in Sacramento shooting Sunday
A Sunday morning shooting left a teenager hurt, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers received reports of a shooting around 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of Waterwheel Drive, near The Vue Apartment Homes. At the scene, officers said they found a 16-year-old boy.
'The times have changed' | The K Street Shootout, six months later
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Six months after the deadly K Street shootout in downtown Sacramento claimed six lives and left 12 others hurt, community members who were there are reflecting on how the city's nightlife scene has changed. "These situations are very tragic - very tragic," said security guard and...
Unlicensed Roseville glass repair man suspected of smashing windows at several Sacramento businesses
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Roseville man is suspected of destroying several Sacramento-area businesses' windows with the damages estimated to cost more than $500,000, according to Citrus Heights police. While serving a search warrant in the vandalism cases, police arrested a man for unrelated charges. Philip Archuleta, 30, was arrested...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'1 Pill Can Kill' | San Joaquin County town hall raises awareness about fentanyl dangers
STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Opioid Safety Coalition along with county education and public health officials hosted a hybrid virtual and in-person town hall to inform community members about the growing issues surrounding fentanyl. It's a dangerous synthetic opioid which the U.S. Department of Justice describes as the most dangerous drug facing the nation.
Series of killings in Stockton keep neighborhood on edge
STOCKTON, Calif. — There is growing concern across the city of Stockton after a series of killings could possibly be linked to a single person. Stockton Police Department has described a disturbing pattern of killings happening in a few mile radius in central Stockton. All of the victims were men and were gunned down while walking alone in dimly lit areas with no cameras.
Man arrested, second suspect sought in fire at historic Isleton restaurant and marina
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities in Isleton have arrested a man accused of arson in a destructive July fire that destroyed the historic Moore's Riverboat Restaurant. According to fire officials, one more suspect is still being sought in the case. On July 6, a fire erupted inside of the historic...
Vigil held for machete-wielding man killed by Sacramento deputy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Community members held a vigil Thursday night to remember the 55-year-old South Sacramento man shot in front of his home after “advancing” toward a Sacramento Sheriff’s deputy following a 911 call by his wife. She told authorities the man was suicidal, Sacramento Sheriff’s officials said.
Family remembers Cameron Park resident killed in Vegas shooting 5 years later
CAMERON PARK, Calif. — This October marks five years since the horrific mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas in 2017, when 58 people lost their lives. Clark County and Las Vegas Metro Police Department welcomed hundreds of friends and family members to pay tribute to the victims.
Las Vegas music festival shooting survivor now helps save lives at Sacramento EMS Communications Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Oct. 1 marked five years since the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting in Las Vegas left 60 people dead. Marissa Wittman relives it every day. "I had counseling early on and that certainly helps, but there aren't many days that I don't think about it," said Wittman.
16-year-old arrested for Fairfield shooting
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police Detectives arrested a 16-year-old Friday in relation to a Sept. 27 shooting that left a man in critical condition. The shooting took place in the 800 block of East Tabor Avenue, Tuesday. The victim is a 33-year-old Fairfield resident who was taken to the...
Possible human remains found in Foresthill
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office is investigating possible human remains found Wednesday in Foresthill. Deputies responded to Cold Springs Drive around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 28. When they arrived, deputies found what looked to be human remains. "We want to reassure community members we don’t...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0