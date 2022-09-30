ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

ABC10

Orangevale cat deaths being investigated by county officials

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of “multiple mutilated animals” in the Orangevale area, according to the records department. Officials are investigating after a Ring camera video surfaced online last month showing a man in a red-orange shirt walking up...
ORANGEVALE, CA
ABC10

Man suspected of putting card skimmer in Roseville ATM

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested on suspicion of putting a card skimmer in an ATM machine in Roseville, police said. A card skimmer uses a hidden camera to collect someone's PIN to steal banking information. The ATM is located in the 4000 block of Foothills Boulevard, according...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Man killed in overnight shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was killed in an overnight shooting in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers responded around 3:10 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting on the 6200 block of Elder Creek Road, near Stockton Boulevard. A man died at the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Teen hurt in Sacramento shooting Sunday

A Sunday morning shooting left a teenager hurt, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers received reports of a shooting around 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of Waterwheel Drive, near The Vue Apartment Homes. At the scene, officers said they found a 16-year-old boy.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

'1 Pill Can Kill' | San Joaquin County town hall raises awareness about fentanyl dangers

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Opioid Safety Coalition along with county education and public health officials hosted a hybrid virtual and in-person town hall to inform community members about the growing issues surrounding fentanyl. It's a dangerous synthetic opioid which the U.S. Department of Justice describes as the most dangerous drug facing the nation.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Series of killings in Stockton keep neighborhood on edge

STOCKTON, Calif. — There is growing concern across the city of Stockton after a series of killings could possibly be linked to a single person. Stockton Police Department has described a disturbing pattern of killings happening in a few mile radius in central Stockton. All of the victims were men and were gunned down while walking alone in dimly lit areas with no cameras.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Vigil held for machete-wielding man killed by Sacramento deputy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Community members held a vigil Thursday night to remember the 55-year-old South Sacramento man shot in front of his home after “advancing” toward a Sacramento Sheriff’s deputy following a 911 call by his wife. She told authorities the man was suicidal, Sacramento Sheriff’s officials said.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

16-year-old arrested for Fairfield shooting

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police Detectives arrested a 16-year-old Friday in relation to a Sept. 27 shooting that left a man in critical condition. The shooting took place in the 800 block of East Tabor Avenue, Tuesday. The victim is a 33-year-old Fairfield resident who was taken to the...
FAIRFIELD, CA
ABC10

Possible human remains found in Foresthill

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office is investigating possible human remains found Wednesday in Foresthill. Deputies responded to Cold Springs Drive around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 28. When they arrived, deputies found what looked to be human remains. "We want to reassure community members we don’t...
FORESTHILL, CA
