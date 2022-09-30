Read full article on original website
India Sept services growth slumped to 6-month low on cooling demand -PMI
BENGALURU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Growth in India's services industry slumped in September to a six-month low, led by a substantial easing in demand amid high inflation, a private survey showed.
Dutch inflation quickens again in Sept as energy prices soar
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Inflation in the Netherlands accelerated again in September mainly due to higher energy prices, the Dutch statistics agency, CBS, said on Thursday. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 14.5% in September year-on-year, from 12% percent in August.
Asian shares rise, oil extends gains after OPEC+ deal
SYDNEY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Asian shares were cautiously higher on Thursday, while the dollar eased ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data, and oil prices gained for a fourth day after deep production cuts pledged by OPEC+ members.
