College Station, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Wednesday, Oct. 5

The Doo Wop Project performs at The Barnhill Center, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham, on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. The group is made up of performers from Broadway musicals including “Jersey Boys” and “A Bronx Tale,” and will perform early rock ‘n’ roll, Motown and modern pop music. $70-$90. thebarnhillcenter.com/events.
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

B-CS community members get to know law enforcement during National Night Out

Residents across Bryan-College Station heard from members of Brazos County law enforcement in various B-CS neighborhoods during the 2022 National Night Out event Tuesday night. “We thrive on being able to engage with our community,” College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann said. “It is one of the things that our...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Three area counties institute burn bans

Three area counties in the Brazos Valley have instituted burn bans this week. Robertson County put a burn ban into effect on Tuesday; Grimes and Madison counties implemented burn bans on Wednesday. Burn bans are enacted by either county judges or county commissioners. Outdoor burning is prohibited during a burn...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan council does not hear the people

Shame on Bryan City Council members. They may not have reviewed the organization chart for the Bryan city government but if they doid they would see that the council answers to the citizens of the city. During the past six years, however, they have:. • Cut the number of open...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Episode 6

The latest edition of the Jimbo Fisher Radio Show, presented by Capital Farm Credit, featuring head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date October 5, 2022). The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show originates on Wednesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Southwood Valley Elementary cancels classes due to water break

Southwood Valley Elementary School in College Station canceled classes on Monday due to a water main break near the school. Just before 9 a.m., city of College Station officials said an 18-inch water line leak caused water to be out at several homes on Deacon Drive and at Southwood Valley Elementary. City officials said crews were working to repair the water line. At 12:40 p.m., city officials said water service had been restored at Southwood.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Strategies for drought management on pastures

During a drought, little can be done to increase forage pasture growth. Proper management, however, can minimize impacts when drought does occur, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service forage specialist and Texas A&M AgriLife Research agronomist. Vanessa Corriher-Olson, Ph.D., Overton, and Jamie Foster, Ph.D., Beeville, said careful management...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Man shot by CSPD who struck officer with axe arrested

The College Station man who was shot by a College Station police officer after threatening the officer with an axe last month was arrested Tuesday for the incident, police said. Andrew Sunghun Choi, 26, was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant. He is being held on a $100,000...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 6

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 6 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Foketi earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors for his game-winning 40-yard field goal in a 13-10 victory over Cedar Park. The senior was perfect, also hitting a 43-yarder earlier in the game. He added an interception on defense.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M women in fourth:

The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team shot an opening-round 13-over-par 301 for fourth place at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday. Mississippi State shot 1-under 287 to lead the 11-team field followed by Ole Miss 296, Arkansas 299 and A&M. A&M sophomore Adela Cernousek shot 1-under 71 to tie Ole Miss’ Andrea Lingnell for second, six shots back of Mississippi State’s Julia Lopez Ramirez.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan man sentenced to life in prison without parole for 2017 double homicide

Frankie Bell Jr., a 34-year-old man from Bryan, was found guilty of capital murder Thursday and sentenced to life in prison without parole for a double homicide in Bryan in 2017, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. In October 2017, multiple men came to a home in...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Construction on William J. Bryan to begin Tuesday

Construction on William J. Bryan Parkway (F.M. 158) from Texas Avenue in Downtown Bryan to Texas 6 will begin on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The installation of center medians on the west and east ends, including roundabouts on each end of Sue Haswell Park, is planned to improve safety and flow of traffic. Sidewalks, shared-use paths and accessible routes will also be added to create a more pedestrian-friendly area.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Press Conference: Trisha Ford

Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford meets the media after the Aggies completed a pair of fall exhibition games at Davis Diamond. (October 3, 2022)
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Stone Forest Drive to close Wednesday for water line repair

Stone Forest Drive in College Station will be closed at William D. Fitch Parkway on Wednesday and into Thursday while city crews repair a water line, city officials said Tuesday. The road will close at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to open by 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The neighborhood will...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

