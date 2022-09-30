Read full article on original website
Calendar for Wednesday, Oct. 5
The Doo Wop Project performs at The Barnhill Center, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham, on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. The group is made up of performers from Broadway musicals including “Jersey Boys” and “A Bronx Tale,” and will perform early rock ‘n’ roll, Motown and modern pop music. $70-$90. thebarnhillcenter.com/events.
Enrollment for Salvation Army of B-CS Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program runs through Oct. 21
The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station has opened enrollment for its annual Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program through Oct. 21, which gives low-income families the opportunity to have gifts for their children on Christmas Day. In 2021, the Salvation Army of B-CS assisted 1,041 families in the Brazos County area,...
Public invited to 21 Steps Run-Walk event and tour Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Members of a local veteran’s memorial committee are hoping to continue to raise funds for a symbolic tribute to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which will be represented through a Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial once they reach their goal. The NFG Veterans Memorial Committee invites all Brazos...
B-CS community members get to know law enforcement during National Night Out
Residents across Bryan-College Station heard from members of Brazos County law enforcement in various B-CS neighborhoods during the 2022 National Night Out event Tuesday night. “We thrive on being able to engage with our community,” College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann said. “It is one of the things that our...
Three area counties institute burn bans
Three area counties in the Brazos Valley have instituted burn bans this week. Robertson County put a burn ban into effect on Tuesday; Grimes and Madison counties implemented burn bans on Wednesday. Burn bans are enacted by either county judges or county commissioners. Outdoor burning is prohibited during a burn...
Bryan council does not hear the people
Shame on Bryan City Council members. They may not have reviewed the organization chart for the Bryan city government but if they doid they would see that the council answers to the citizens of the city. During the past six years, however, they have:. • Cut the number of open...
Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Episode 6
The latest edition of the Jimbo Fisher Radio Show, presented by Capital Farm Credit, featuring head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date October 5, 2022). The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show originates on Wednesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on...
Southwood Valley Elementary cancels classes due to water break
Southwood Valley Elementary School in College Station canceled classes on Monday due to a water main break near the school. Just before 9 a.m., city of College Station officials said an 18-inch water line leak caused water to be out at several homes on Deacon Drive and at Southwood Valley Elementary. City officials said crews were working to repair the water line. At 12:40 p.m., city officials said water service had been restored at Southwood.
Strategies for drought management on pastures
During a drought, little can be done to increase forage pasture growth. Proper management, however, can minimize impacts when drought does occur, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service forage specialist and Texas A&M AgriLife Research agronomist. Vanessa Corriher-Olson, Ph.D., Overton, and Jamie Foster, Ph.D., Beeville, said careful management...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 5
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 22 min ago.
Man shot by CSPD who struck officer with axe arrested
The College Station man who was shot by a College Station police officer after threatening the officer with an axe last month was arrested Tuesday for the incident, police said. Andrew Sunghun Choi, 26, was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant. He is being held on a $100,000...
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 6
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 6 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Foketi earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors for his game-winning 40-yard field goal in a 13-10 victory over Cedar Park. The senior was perfect, also hitting a 43-yarder earlier in the game. He added an interception on defense.
Texas A&M women in fourth:
The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team shot an opening-round 13-over-par 301 for fourth place at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday. Mississippi State shot 1-under 287 to lead the 11-team field followed by Ole Miss 296, Arkansas 299 and A&M. A&M sophomore Adela Cernousek shot 1-under 71 to tie Ole Miss’ Andrea Lingnell for second, six shots back of Mississippi State’s Julia Lopez Ramirez.
Bryan man sentenced to life in prison without parole for 2017 double homicide
Frankie Bell Jr., a 34-year-old man from Bryan, was found guilty of capital murder Thursday and sentenced to life in prison without parole for a double homicide in Bryan in 2017, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. In October 2017, multiple men came to a home in...
Construction on William J. Bryan to begin Tuesday
Construction on William J. Bryan Parkway (F.M. 158) from Texas Avenue in Downtown Bryan to Texas 6 will begin on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The installation of center medians on the west and east ends, including roundabouts on each end of Sue Haswell Park, is planned to improve safety and flow of traffic. Sidewalks, shared-use paths and accessible routes will also be added to create a more pedestrian-friendly area.
Press Conference: Trisha Ford
Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford meets the media after the Aggies completed a pair of fall exhibition games at Davis Diamond. (October 3, 2022)
Stone Forest Drive to close Wednesday for water line repair
Stone Forest Drive in College Station will be closed at William D. Fitch Parkway on Wednesday and into Thursday while city crews repair a water line, city officials said Tuesday. The road will close at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to open by 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The neighborhood will...
Texas A&M, Alabama starting QBs questionable as Fisher, Saban deflect questions
Maybe Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Alabama’s Nick Saban will exchange Christmas cards after all. They playfully referenced each other during this week’s press conferences ahead of Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Both coaches are dealing with injured starting quarterbacks. Alabama’s Bryce Young fell on his...
Veteran LB Brock Slaydon brings valuable experience to A&M Consolidated defense
Brock Slaydon is leaving behind an impressive legacy at A&M Consolidated, and to get just a glimpse of it, all you have to do is look on the wall in the Tiger football team’s locker room at the strength and conditioning records. The athletic linebacker holds the all-time school...
Press Conference: Steve Bultman
Texas A&M women's swimming head coach Steve Bultman meets the media on October 3, 2022. The Aggies open the 2022-23 season this coming weekend.
