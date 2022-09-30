Frisco Lone Star snaps two-game losing streak with resounding win against crosstown foe

By Cody Thorn

FRISCO - A perennial power in recent years, Frisco Lone Star found itself in a tough spot heading into Thursday’s game against Frisco Liberty - needing a win.

The Rangers, who were ranked No. 2 in Class 5A-I earlier this season, had dropped the first two games of district play.

Lone Star avoided losing three in a row by hammering Liberty, 69-14, at the Ford Center in a District 6-5A game.

“It’s a bounce back; we needed to get our mojo back and that's exactly what we did,” Lone Star senior tight end/wide receiver Evan Stein said. “It's definitely been different from what normally Lone Star has done in the past, but I feel like we bounce back pretty well and played our best game.”

The Rangers (3-2, 1-2) jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

Quarterback Bennett Fryman, a defensive back until injuries moved him to QB1, had his best day as a signal caller in his third full game. He was 14-for-18 for 327 yards and six touchdowns - to five different receivers.

The first was to Arkansas commit Jaylon Braxton, who had a 58-yard score after catching a short pass and outrunning the Redhawks’ defense. Gerald Harris added an 11-yard scoring run.

Things got out of hand in the second quarter behind 35 points by the Rangers - taking advantage of a stretch of three straight turnovers by Liberty.

All three turnovers turned into touchdowns and that paved the way to escape the cellar in the district standings.

The last time the Rangers had lost two or more district games was in 2014 - which was also the last year they didn’t make the playoffs. With setbacks to Reedy and Wakeland in recent weeks, there was added pressure to beat a winless Liberty squad (0-6, 0-4).

“Coming after the two losses, we didn't feel like we were exactly doing the tradition of Lone Star,” said sophomore receiver Carson Darby, who had two touchdowns in the win.

“So we just kind of went back to the basics and we held ourselves to a higher standard, because the coaches held us to a higher standard, and we really just pushed ourselves all week because, you know, we have that bad taste in our mouth from the past weeks and we just don't want to feel that again.”

Darby’s first score made was a 20-yard pass from Fryman, a Texas A&M baseball commit. Fryman then threw back-to-back passes to the end zone on the next drive.

One was dropped but the second turned into a 58-yard touchdown to senior Jaiden Burnett.

Then, the stretch of turnovers started to hurt the Redhawks and the Rangers took full advantage.

Senior Braydan Tatum recovered a fumble following a long run by the Redhawks that got to the Liberty 32. Fryman had a 23-yard run that set up a 26-yard touchdown pass to senior Chris Viveros, the first of two connections between the two.

On the next play from scrimmage, senior Luke Hudson intercepted a pass for Lone Star. A little more than a minute later, Viveros caught a 32-yard touchdown pass, which made it 41-0.

With 1:05 left in the first half, defensive lineman Luke Shine recovered a fumble on a running play, the third turnover in three plays on offense.

Lone Star needed only 17 seconds to take advantage of this miscue. Fryman hit Marcurion Cosby for a 29-yard gain to the 4-yard line; then Harris scored on the next play with 48 seconds left in the first half.

That gave the Rangers a 48-0 lead at the break.

Stein caught a 14-yard touchdown in the third quarter that was Fryman’s final touchdown pass. Javon Hubbard had a 40-yard touchdown run before Darby scored on a 39-yard keeper from the quarterback position as the team’s backup - and the fourth quarterback of the year.

Liberty accounted for both of its touchdowns late in each of the final two quarters.

With 1:25 left in the third, senior Ethan Ashmore had an 8-yard run for a touchdown.

In the final minute, with a running clock, backup quarterback Jacob Nickell threw a 36-yard touchdown to Amarean Porter, a freshman. The Redhawks made the PAT, but the game ended before a kickoff to Lone Star happened.

Both teams have inter-city games next week with Liberty playing Wakeland and Lone Star taking on Centennial.

“From here on out, they're all must win; you know we lost the first couple in the beginning of district, so to make sure that we have a spot in the playoffs, we got to win every single one,” Lone Star coach Jeff Rayburn said. “You know, it's been tough for our kids, but like I told them, I'm really proud of our kids and how resilient they have been.

"You know, we had another kid go out last week. That put us at eight starters out throughout the year. Our defense has done a great job, and our offense is starting to get in a rhythm.”