Premier League

ng-sportingnews.com

UEFA Champions League song, official theme, anthem, lyrics, name and downloads

The UEFA Champions League anthem is one of the most recognizable tunes in sports. Its lyrics and tones can conjure both football nostalgia of memorable moments gone by and the promise for future drama to come. Simply titled "Champions League," the song is written with lyrics from multiple languages across...
UEFA
How can Max Verstappen be crowned F1 world champion at the Japanese Grand Prix? Permutations as Dutchman nears second successive world title

Just one week on from his disappointing seventh-placed finish at the Singapore Grand Prix and his first missed opportunity to claim a second successive world championship title, Max Verstappen gets a second chance in Japan this weekend. With the pressure on his shoulders last time out, a qualifying blunder from...
MOTORSPORTS

