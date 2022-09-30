Read full article on original website
New Mexico Opens Four-Game Homestand Thursday Against Fresno State
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team opens a four-game homestand on Thursday by hosting Fresno State. The Lobos and Bulldogs will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. at the UNM Soccer Complex in a game that will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network. Thursday’s game is...
Lobos Defeat Falcons in Four
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo volleyball team got back in the win column on Tuesday night at the Johnson Center, winning in four against Air Force (21-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-14). Kaitlynn Biassou led the way with a match-high 17 kills, and added 11 digs for a double-double, while Kali Wolf...
Gracelyn Larkin Named MW Cross Country Women’s Athlete of the Week
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— University of New Mexico cross country runner Gracelyn Larkin has been selected as the Mountain West Cross Country Women’s Athlete of the Week, as announced by the MW on Monday. It is the first weekly honor for Larkin and the first for the Lobos this season.
Lobos Wrap Up Play at Trinity Forest Invitational
DALLAS, Texas –– The New Mexico men’s golf team concluded play Tuesday at the Trinity Forest Invitational with the final round at Trinity Forest Golf Club. The Lobos shot 4-under in the third round, their best round of the event, to finish in 10th place at 2-over.
New Mexico Men’s and Women’s Basketball Season Tickets On Sale
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – Season tickets for the upcoming 2022-23 University of New Mexico men’s and women’s basketball season went on sale on Monday, October 3. Tickets for the 20-game home men’s schedule start at $199, with sideline seating starting at $306. Tickets for the 18-game home women’s schedule start at $110, with chairback seating starting at $220. Fans can purchase season tickets online at GoLobos.com/tickets or in person at the University Arena Ticket Office.
