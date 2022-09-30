ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – Season tickets for the upcoming 2022-23 University of New Mexico men’s and women’s basketball season went on sale on Monday, October 3. Tickets for the 20-game home men’s schedule start at $199, with sideline seating starting at $306. Tickets for the 18-game home women’s schedule start at $110, with chairback seating starting at $220. Fans can purchase season tickets online at GoLobos.com/tickets or in person at the University Arena Ticket Office.

