Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
UEFA Champions League song, official theme, anthem, lyrics, name and downloads
The UEFA Champions League anthem is one of the most recognizable tunes in sports. Its lyrics and tones can conjure both football nostalgia of memorable moments gone by and the promise for future drama to come. Simply titled "Champions League," the song is written with lyrics from multiple languages across...
UEFA・
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Nigel Benn? Professional record, best performances as boxing legend's son Conor fights Chris Eubank Jr
As children, Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr watched their fathers go through the spectacular highs, agonising lows and daily grind of being two of the most gifted, dedicated and popular boxers in the world. Chris Eubank senior has been as outspoken and flamboyant a presence in his son's career...
ng-sportingnews.com
How can Max Verstappen be crowned F1 world champion at the Japanese Grand Prix? Permutations as Dutchman nears second successive world title
Just one week on from his disappointing seventh-placed finish at the Singapore Grand Prix and his first missed opportunity to claim a second successive world championship title, Max Verstappen gets a second chance in Japan this weekend. With the pressure on his shoulders last time out, a qualifying blunder from...
Qatar World Cup Spends Big on Security With Emphasis on Cyber Threats
Ahead of the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East, Qatar is spending billions not only to keep physical threats at bay, but also to prevent cybersecurity breaches during the event, which runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18. The risk of cyber attacks increases during mega sporting events such as the World Cup. Cybersecurity experts predict that hackers could target institutional services such as ticketing and hotel bookings, as well as individuals traveling to Qatar. Phishing and social engineering could be used to steal personal or financial information from anyone using the internet, especially on public Wi-Fi at the...
UEFA・
Comments / 0