NME
Ringo Starr cancels tour dates after contracting COVID-19
Ringo Starr has cancelled several shows he had planned in Canada for this week, with the Beatle putting his tour on hold to recuperate after contracting COVID-19. After shows in New Buffalo, Michigan and Prior Lake, Minnesota were cancelled over the weekend “due to illness”, an official statement from Starr’s team confirmed the musician had tested positive for COVID. As a result, five shows that were scheduled for this week – in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Abbotsford and Penticton – have been axed.
NME
Letter John Lennon signed on day of his murder is up for auction
A letter that John Lennon signed on day of his murder in 1980 is going on auction. The late Beatle‘s signature is displayed on a legal document that is up for auction through Gotta Have Rock and Roll tomorrow (October 4). You can view it here. The typed letter...
NME
Fatboy Slim remembers having Paul McCartney as a neighbour: “He’s like the dad I always wanted”
Fatboy Slim has shared an anecdote from his time living next door to Paul McCartney, joking that it was “bizarre” because of his fandom for The Beatles. Slim (aka Norman Cook) recently caught up with NME to appear in the column Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! For the chat, he was quizzed on various happenings from throughout his own career – he forgot that Arctic Monkeys covered ‘The Rockafeller Skank’ at their first-ever gig, and that he produced the Blur song ‘Gene By Gene’, but did correctly recall that he once snorted cocaine off the London-to-Brighton train line.
NME
Crime-action K-drama ‘The Worst of Evil’ to premiere on Disney+ in 2023
Streaming platform Disney+ has announced a 2023 premiere for its upcoming original series The Worst of Evil. On October 4, Disney+ announced its latest upcoming Korean title The Worst of Evil, starring Ji Chang-wook (If You Wish Upon Me), Lim Se-mi (True Beauty) and Wi Ha-joon (Squid Game, Little Women). The series will be available to stream exclusively on the platform sometime in 2023.
NME
Liam Gallagher backs “the king” Ian Brown amidst divisive solo tour without band
Liam Gallagher has shared his support for “the king” Ian Brown following the Stone Roses‘ singer’s decision to go solo. Gallagher took to social media to back Brown ahead of his homecoming show in Manchester last Friday (September 30). Fans of Brown had shared their anger...
NME
Songwriter on Kanye West’s ‘808s & Heartbreak’ to donate publishing cut to Black Lives Matter
A songwriter on Kanye West‘s ‘808s & Heartbreak’ has stated their intention to donate their cut of publishing royalties to Black Lives Matter. Esthero, the Canadian singer-songwriter who co-wrote the songs ‘Love Lockdown’, ‘Street Lights’ and ‘RoboCop’ on the hit 2008 album, made the offer as the backlash to Kanye wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt this week continues.
NME
Two fans paid $40,000 each to smoke weed and learn pottery with Seth Rogen
Two Seth Rogen fans have paid $40,000 (£35,182) each to smoke weed and learn pottery with the actor. The purchase was made at an auction organised by Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller Rogen during their annual Hilarity for Charity event, which raises funds for Alzheimer’s awareness and care giver support.
NME
Corey Taylor reveals his favourite Slipknot mask
Corey Taylor revealed his favourite Slipknot mask in a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) with fans. : Slipknot – ‘The End, So Far’ review: strap in, Maggots – things get weird. To celebrate the release of the band’s seventh album ‘The End, So Far’ which...
NME
Janet Jackson is reissuing ‘The Velvet Rope’ for its 25th anniversary
Janet Jackson will reissue her sixth studio album, 1997’s ‘The Velvet Rope’, in celebration of its 25th anniversary this week. The expanded edition will arrive this Friday (October 7), exactly 25 years after the original album was released. It will feature a smorgasbord of bonus tracks, which will be available on streaming platforms for the first time.
NME
TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension
Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
NME
King Princess covers The Strokes’ ‘You Only Live Once’ with Julian Casablancas
King Princess brought out Julian Casablancas to cover a Strokes classic at her New York gig this week – see footage below. Mikaela Straus headlined the legendary Radio City Music Hall in her hometown on Monday (October 3) in support of new album ‘Hold On Baby’, and welcomed a special guest to the stage.
NME
NIKI announces Asian tour with stops in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei
Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has announced an Asian leg to her current ‘Nicole’ tour in December. The 88rising star will kick off her Asian tour with a homecoming show in Jakarta, as a headliner of the inaugural Jakarta edition of Head In The Clouds festival, on December 3 & 4. The tour continues with solo concerts in Singapore’s The Star Theatre on December 6 and Kuala Lumpur’s Zepp on December 8, before headlining Manila’s edition of Head In The Clouds festival on December 9 & 10. The tour concludes with a solo show at Zepp New Taipei on December 13.
NME
Kanye West teases involvement in Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show
Kanye West has hinted that he may be involved in Rihanna‘s Super Bowl halftime show early next year. As revealed last week, Rihanna will play the legendary slot on February 12, 2023 after she turned down the offer to play the 2019 show in a bid to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who was the first NFL player to take a knee in protest against police brutality in 2016.
NFL・
NME
Oliver Sim says there will be “more music from The xx”
Oliver Sim has promised there will be “more music from The xx” in the future. In a new interview with Consequence, Sim who released his own debut solo record ‘Hideous Bastard’ last month, spoke about where the band go from here. When asked about The xx’s...
NME
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard share sprawling new single ‘Iron Lung’
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have shared their new nine-minute single ‘Iron Lung’. The psych-rock track is the second to be lifted from ‘Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava’, the first of three albums the band have in the pipeline. It follows ‘Ice V’, which was released last month.
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’ teases war and another time jump in episode eight trailer
HBO has released a trailer for the latest episode of House Of The Dragon, setting up what looks to be a dramatic conclusion to the first season of the Game of Thrones prequel. In the episode eight trailer, which you can watch below, we can see that the story has been thrust even further into the future with a second time jump, with Aegon, Aemond and Rhaenyra Targaryen’s sons all being recast with older actors.
NME
G Flip, Northeast Party House, King Stingray and more announced for Great Escape 2023
Organisers of Tasmania’s Great Escape festival have revealed the full line-up for next year’s edition, which is set to be headlined by G Flip, Northeast Party House and King Stingray. The camping festival’s 2023 iteration – its third, having debuted in April 2021 and continued in March of...
NME
Nickelback namecheck Motörhead and Guns N’ Roses on rousing new single ‘Those Days’
Nickelback have shared rousing new single ‘Those Days’ from their forthcoming album ‘Get Rollin’. The track sees the band reminiscing about their youthful adventures in the 1980s along with music and film from the time. Referencing music from the era, frontman Chad Kroeger sings about “our...
NME
Jay-Z to invest in robot pizza truck start-up
Jay-Z‘s venture capital firm has invested in a new start-up that promises to deliver robot-cooked pizzas. Marcy Venture Partners was the lead investor in Stellar Pizza, joining the company’s roster alongside Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty with $16.5million (£14.4million) raised in a round led by the firm.
