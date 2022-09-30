I knew before I walked into the courtroom in Harnett County last week that Daniel Green was seeking to fire his attorney, Chris Mumma. I didn’t hear it from Daniel, although we usually speak on the phone weekly, if not more. But Green has been in solitary confinement recently, a place he calls “the hole,” so we hadn’t talked in at least 10 days. Mumma was the one who told me what to expect.

HARNETT COUNTY, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO