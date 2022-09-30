ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Pinecrest High School bus struck by bullet while students inside

PINEBLUFF, N.C. — A Moore County school bus was struck by a bullet Tuesday afternoon while students were inside. A spokesperson for the district said five students and two adults were on the bus from Pinecrest High School when it stopped near the intersection of Pinebluff and Robert Sands roads just outside of Aberdeen. No one was injured.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

10 best Raleigh attractions

RALEIGH, N.C. — There's a reason why almost 16 million people visit Raleigh and Wake County every year. The area is home to historical buildings, vibrant streets, and endless exciting attractions. Whether you're a child, a grandparent, or anyone in between, there's something here for you to enjoy. So...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Football
Fayetteville, NC
Sports
WRAL News

Best places to live in the US? Raleigh ranks No. 4

Money has ranked Raleigh No. 4 in their annual list of 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. The annual ranking looks at economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and "where the best futures lie." Atlanta, Ga., topped the list, followed by Tempe, Ariz., and Kirkland, Wash. The ranking...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina

GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
GARNER, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Fear#American Football
WRAL News

Raleigh police searching for hit-and-run driver

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday are searching for the driver who hit a man and sped away. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. at Rush Street and Hammond Road in Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department said the pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run. He was...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Stabbing reported at motel in Four Oaks

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — Police officers in Four Oaks on Sunday night responded to a stabbing at a motel. Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the Traveler's Inn at 97 N.C. Highway 96. New video shows paramedics leaving the scene around midnight. Investigators said there was a stabbing but...
FOUR OAKS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL News

Man who killed Michael Jordan's father got 30 minutes to save his own life

I knew before I walked into the courtroom in Harnett County last week that Daniel Green was seeking to fire his attorney, Chris Mumma. I didn’t hear it from Daniel, although we usually speak on the phone weekly, if not more. But Green has been in solitary confinement recently, a place he calls “the hole,” so we hadn’t talked in at least 10 days. Mumma was the one who told me what to expect.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy