Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Fayetteville hospital and university partners to face workforce shortageHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of ContractBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Less then 25 percent of soldiers have moved out of Fort Bragg condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
Related
East Bladen downs rival West Bladen for 21st straight time, keeps Mother County bragging rights
Dublin, N.C. — There are plenty of rivalries with victory bells at stake — but you'd be hard-pressed to find one that changes hands less often than the one that splits the Mother County. East Bladen won its 21st straight contest over rival West Bladen, completing a 42-0...
Pine Forest downs Terry Sanford in dramatic conference game, 24-21
Fayetteville, N.C. — The Pine Forest Trojans went to Terry Sanford and defeated the Bulldogs in an All-American conference matchup that will go a long way toward determine the league champion. Special teams plays, a safety and a pair of field goals added up to deliver the Trojans a...
Pinecrest High School bus struck by bullet while students inside
PINEBLUFF, N.C. — A Moore County school bus was struck by a bullet Tuesday afternoon while students were inside. A spokesperson for the district said five students and two adults were on the bus from Pinecrest High School when it stopped near the intersection of Pinebluff and Robert Sands roads just outside of Aberdeen. No one was injured.
10 best Raleigh attractions
RALEIGH, N.C. — There's a reason why almost 16 million people visit Raleigh and Wake County every year. The area is home to historical buildings, vibrant streets, and endless exciting attractions. Whether you're a child, a grandparent, or anyone in between, there's something here for you to enjoy. So...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Best places to live in the US? Raleigh ranks No. 4
Money has ranked Raleigh No. 4 in their annual list of 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. The annual ranking looks at economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and "where the best futures lie." Atlanta, Ga., topped the list, followed by Tempe, Ariz., and Kirkland, Wash. The ranking...
New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina
GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
Cumberland County reports death from West Nile Virus days after Hurricane Ian
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A person died from West Nile Virus in Cumberland County, becoming the first to die from the virus in North Carolina in 2022. Cumberland County said there are two confirmed cases of West Nile virus in Cumberland County. The virus is carried to humans from infected mosquitos.
Big mess: Amazon driver hits roof of parking deck at Raleigh apartments
RALEIGH, N.C. — An Amazon delivery van on Tuesday hit a sprinkler line inside a Raleigh parking deck, creating a big mess. The crash occurred before 9:30 p.m. in the parking deck at 616 at the Village Apartments near Village District. Photos showed extensive damage to the roof of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Silver Alert canceled for 22-year-old man seen at North Hills in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Silver Alert was canceled Monday for 22-year-old James Ali Witherspoon, Jr. No additional information was provided. Witherspoon is described as a Black male who stands 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes and was last seen wearing...
Raleigh police searching for hit-and-run driver
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday are searching for the driver who hit a man and sped away. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. at Rush Street and Hammond Road in Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department said the pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run. He was...
Stabbing reported at motel in Four Oaks
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — Police officers in Four Oaks on Sunday night responded to a stabbing at a motel. Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the Traveler's Inn at 97 N.C. Highway 96. New video shows paramedics leaving the scene around midnight. Investigators said there was a stabbing but...
'When you see one, you see all:' ATV club builds community, mentors youth in NC
A group of community leaders in Enfield is using a shared love of ATV riding to mentor young people. The KnightXrawlers ATV Club is pushing to create a safe place to ride and building up their town at the same time. “We have really created a tight bond amongst us,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raleigh police host 'Coffee with a Cop' to break down barriers
RALEIGH, N.C. — In an effort to increase transparency, engage in the community and develop mutual trust and respect, Raleigh police officers on Wednesday are spread out across the city hoping to chat with the community. It's part of the city’s yearly event, Coffee with a Cop. But...
'I just shot him out of the house:' Harnett woman scares off would-be burglar
DUNN, N.C. — A Harnett County woman had never fired a gun before she was faced Tuesday morning with a home invasion. Tarika McAllister woke up to her dog barking and a loud bang coming from the back of her house. She saw a man, later identified as Malihk...
Clayton names company responsible for weekend oil spill, state issues warning to avoid creek
CLAYTON, N.C. — The town of Clayton said T.R. Lee Oil Company, Inc. is responsible for a 2,000-gallon kerosene oil spill in Johnston County over the weekend. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has issued a "precautionary" recreational water advisory while crews work to clean up the mess.
Protest planned, grassroots group to share concerns over Raleigh plans for tall buildings, affordable housing
RALEIGH, N.C. — A new political action committee is fighting to force out incumbent members of the Raleigh City Council who are running for reelection next month. The Save Our Neighborhoods Restore Raleigh’s Zoning group claims the incumbent councilmembers are allowing developers to destroy neighborhoods of single-family homes.
Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week is back. Here's a list of deals, prices
Here's a list of deals at independent and family-owned restaurants and bars Oct. 3-9. All restaurants are in downtown Raleigh. On the website, you can sort by lunch and dinner specials or fixed menus (usually an appetizer, entree and dessert). Specials and deals may change. Reservations are recommended. Capital Club...
Man who killed Michael Jordan's father got 30 minutes to save his own life
I knew before I walked into the courtroom in Harnett County last week that Daniel Green was seeking to fire his attorney, Chris Mumma. I didn’t hear it from Daniel, although we usually speak on the phone weekly, if not more. But Green has been in solitary confinement recently, a place he calls “the hole,” so we hadn’t talked in at least 10 days. Mumma was the one who told me what to expect.
Sheriff's office: NC man charged after selling land he didn't have the rights to
BLADENBORO, N.C. — A former board member of a local non-profit was arrested and charged after the Bladen County Sheriff's Office said he sold a piece of land to someone when he didn't have the legal rights to do so. The sheriff's office said Kevin Health Todd, 47, from...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0